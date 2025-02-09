German election: Chancellor Scholz debates CDU rival Merz
The center-right CDU's Friedrich Merz and the center-left SPD's Olaf Scholz are facing off on Sunday evening in the first major debate two weeks ahead of the German Bundestag election.
The conservative CDU/CSU bloc is currently leading the polls with just under 30% support, followed by the populist AfD party with over 20%, and Scholz's SPD in third place with 16%.
DW is following the debate live to bring you the developments, reactions and fact-checking.
The Scholz-Merz debate starts
The two chancellor candidates have taken to the stage and the debate is underway.
Pyschologists warn against stigmatizing refugees
The election campaign in Germany has been influenced by several violent crimes in public places involving people who'd applied for asylum.
According to several polls, migration policy is the top concern or issue in voters' minds ahead of the vote.
Psychologists however warn that this focus in the public discourse is itself a risk for a cohort of people who often already suffered mental trauma while fleeing their homes.
Day before debate: Merz pledges no AfD cooperation, Scholz expresses doubt
Merz spent his Saturday in Nuremberg in Bavaria for a CSU party conference ahead of the vote.
He and Bavaria's state premier, Markus Söder, both pledged that the CDU/CSU would not cooperate with the AfD under any circumstances following the vote.
Meanwhile, Scholz said that he no longer found these claims credible, given the recent attempt to change migration laws with support from AfD parliamentarians.
This also coincided with more public protests triggered in large part by Merz's flirtation with the anti-immigration party late in the campaign.
When does the debate start?
The duel is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. German time (1915 GMT/UTC), or in 30 minutes' time.
DW television channel is set to broadcast the debate live on air and on our YouTube channel.
How German Chancellor Olaf Scholz became so unpopular
Despite poor approval ratings, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is running again as the Social Democrats' top candidate in the 2025 federal election.
Why did the German government lose support during his tenure?
Read more about how why Scholz's coalition government became so unpopular.
CDU leader Friedrich Merz wants the chancellery
Friedrich Merz, chairman of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), hopes to succeed Scholz as Germany's next chancellor after the general election on February 23.
His center-right bloc (CDU/CSU) has long been leading comfortably in opinion polls at around 30%, making Merz the main challenger to Scholz and his center-left Social Democrats (SPD).
But his recent foray with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) triggered shock waves throughout the country, with protesters decrying the collaboration as an unprecedented violation of the post-war taboo of cooperating with the far right.
Read more about Merz's ambitions to be Germany's new chancellor here.
Welcome to our coverage of the Scholz-Merz debate
We will be following the first major debate ahead of the February 23 election between the heads of the leading established parties, the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Christian Democrats (CDU).
The CDU's Friedrich Merz is the current favorite to become the next chancellor of Germany. However, the conservatives are unlikely to get enough of a majority to form a government without the support of other parties.
Merz is facing off against Olaf Scholz, the current chancellor, who is hoping a late surge of support could keep him in the top job.