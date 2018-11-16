 German driver loses license 49 minutes after passing test | News | DW | 21.11.2018

News

German driver loses license 49 minutes after passing test

A German teenager has managed to gain and lose his driving license in less than one hour after police caught him speeding near the city of Dortmund. The 18-year-old was going 95 kilometers per hour in a 50 zone.

A police dummy holding a camera in his hand (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Warnack)

Easy come, easy go — a new driver was forced to give up his license less than one hour after securing it, German police said Tuesday.

A police speed trap detected a car going 95 kilometers per hour (59 mph) through the western town of Iserlohn, near Dortmund. The trouble is, the limit was just 50.

When police pulled the vehicle over, they found an 18-year-old driver and four of his friends, apparently going for a spin to celebrate the teenager passing his driving test just 49 minutes previously.

Read more: Naked cyclist caught by speed camera in Germany

  • View through a windshield out onto the Autobahn (Imago/Horst Galuschka)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    The sky's the limit

    The only European country without a general speed limit on the most part of its highways, Germany has an excellent system of motorways. They are generally well-maintained, inviting you to explore them. The minimum age for obtaining a driver's license used with a legal guardian present in Germany is 17. An unrestricted car driver's license can be granted at age 18.

  • Major traffic jam on the Autobahn (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Bracing yourself

    According to statistics by ADAC, Germany's national automobile association, traffic jams increased by around 15 percent in 2016 as compared to the previous year. That's a lot for a relatively small country. The increase resulted from both more cars on the highway, and more construction sites. So brace yourself for more time and stress in the car, especially around big cities.

  • View into the side rear-view mirror (imago/Jochen Tack)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Tailgaters

    Even when think you're soaring down the autobahn, you may get the distinct impression it's still not fast enough. Some German drivers may drive right up behind you and try to "push" you over. They may even flash their headlights to rattle your nerves. You aren't supposed to block the "fast" lane — the aim being to only use it for passing. But don't let pushy drivers bully you!

  • Permanent speed camera on side of road (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Galuschka)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Smile for the camera!

    Watch out for speed cameras! They are used widely in Germany, from the autobahn to inner city areas. These box-shaped devices are installed next to the road, and will often catch you unawares. Should you be driving over the speed limit, a ticket will be sent to your house, complete with a picture of you at the wheel and the license plate confirming your offense.

  • Woman speaking on her cell at the steering wheel (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Klose)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Cell phones a no-no

    Holding a cell phone in your hand while driving is an absolute no-no. If caught, you could be fined 100 euros ($124) and get a one-point penalty against your driver's license. Penalties spike up if you cause an accident, and you may have your license revoked. Fines were raised in 2017. Investing in a hands-free car kit is smarter. Penalties also apply to bicyclists using their cell phones.

  • Complete stand-still on the Autobahn (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Make way for help

    The same thing goes for not making way for emergency vehicles. Once traffic jams up, you are required to create a lane for ambulances and police, even before you see the flashing lights behind you. If not, you could be fined at least 200 euros (around $250) and get points on your license. The emergency lane is always between the far left and the rest of the lanes.

  • Warning sign with light on road (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Be on the alert

    You are also required to set up a warning signal should you break down or have an accident. This means placing an orange metal triangle on the road, donning a fluorescent jacket, both of which you must have in your car. You must also have a first-aid kit stored in your vehicle.

  • Woman blowing into straw for alcohol test (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Driving under the influence

    In Germany, there's zero tolerance for beginners, as well as for professional drivers. There's a 0.5 percent blood alcohol content (BAC) limit to driving under the influence. Bicyclists may not exceed 1.6 percent. Penalties start at a €500 ($623) fine, points off your license and even a one-month license suspension. Best bet: don't drink and drive!

  • Winter in Deutschland Verkehr Glatteis (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kästle)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Snow tires

    Snow tires are required once streets become slick with slush, ice or snow. In Germany, the rule of thumb is that this can occur anytime between October and Easter. Should you not have snow tires installed on your car and still drive on slippery streets, you could be fined and have points taken off your license. Without proper snow tires, your insurance may also not cover an accident.

  • Person with their feet propped up outside a car window (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    A relaxed approach

    To navigate both the German autobahn and city streets, the best approach is a zen one: take your time and don't let yourself get frazzled. Besides, with an expansive train and public transportation system in the country, you might not even want to hop into your car, but board a train and put up your feet!

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


He is now required to pay a €200 ($227) fine and cover the costs of additional driving lessons. The teenager is barred for driving for at least four weeks.

Additionally, authorities are set to prolong his probationary period from two to four years, meaning an increased risk of losing his license again in similar circumstances.

Read more: Germany's deadly street racers

While Germany is famous for not having a legal speed limit on most sections of its highways, police are strict in enforcing speed regulations in populated areas. Offenders are required to pay fines between €10 and €680 with a maximum driving ban of up to three months, depending on the severity of the traffic violation.

  • France | Highway 7 (picture-alliance/Godong)

    Pedal to the metal? Not so fast, says France

    Slowing down on the way to the Riviera

    It started in 2015 when French officials chose three stretches of the Nationale 7 highway, the French vacation highway that leads to the Riviera, to test the new 80 kilometers per hour (50 mph) speed limit. On Sunday, all two-lane roads in France will now have lowered speeds from 90 kph (55 mph) to 80 kph.

  • Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet (picture alliance/Arco Images/F. Schneider)

    Pedal to the metal? Not so fast, says France

    No putting the brakes on an unpopular move

    "The goal is not to piss people off," said French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. But he reiterated that he was ready "to live with being unpopular." He noted that a similar reduction on the Paris ring road led to an 18 percent drop in accidents. Some local officials have vowed they won't put up the new speed limit signs even though the government has promised to reimburse them.

  • German autobahn outside Hamburg (picture-alliance/C. Ohde)

    Pedal to the metal? Not so fast, says France

    Germany: Even without a speed limit, you can't floor it

    In Germany, the speed limit on two-lane highways is 100 kph (60 mph) and on many stretches of highway there is no speed limit at all. But with crowded freeways, having no speed limit doesn't matter if you can't get enough room to cruise.

  • France's A7 highway (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Coste)

    Pedal to the metal? Not so fast, says France

    Saving money will take time

    The French government has been running radio and TV ads to quell drivers' anger by saying the new speed limits will only add a few minutes to most trips. The upside is that motorists' fuel costs will go down by €120 ($140) year. The new speed limit in France matches those in Bosnia, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland.

  • Car upside down after an accident (picture-alliance/dpa/Wiesbaden112.de/S. Stenzel)

    Pedal to the metal? Not so fast, says France

    Not safe at any speed

    Sweden has the lowest number of road deaths at 2.6 per 100,000 and some of the toughest speed limits in Europe. Germany at 4.2, Great Britain at 2.8 and Ireland at 3.5 are some of the safest countries. The highest number of road deaths per 100,000 are in Romania (9.6) and Bulgaria (9.9). The high accident rates are attributed to poor roads and older, rundown cars.

    Author: Andy Valvur


dj/rt (AFP, dpa)

