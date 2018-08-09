 German cyclist Jan Ullrich arrested on assault charges | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 10.08.2018

Sports

German cyclist Jan Ullrich arrested on assault charges

The 44-year-old former Tour de France winner is being held by authorities on charges of assaulting a prostitute in the German city of Frankfurt.

Jan Ullrich at a press conference in Switzerland

Former German cyclist and Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich was arrested on Friday in Frankfurt on assault charges. 

Authorities confirmed to DW that Ullrich allegedly assaulted an escort at a luxury hotel. The German former cyclist was spending Thursday night with the woman, when the two got into an argument and things took a wrong turn. 

"He got a visit from a call girl, a dispute took place and the lady was allegedly choked," prosecutor's office spokeswoman Nadja Niesen confirmed to DW.

Niesen told DW that Ullrich was under "massive amounts of alcohol and other drugs." 

German newspaper Bild reported that following the alleged attack, the woman to sought help from hotel staff and the police was called. The woman required medical attention, Bild said.

Two arrests in one month

Ullrich had traveled to Frankfurt to begin an addiction treatment program, after admitting he needed help following a prior run-in with the police in Spain

The 44-year-old former cyclist was arrested in the Spanish island of Mallorca after breaking into his neighbor's house and threatening him. The neighbor was German film star Til Schweiger.

jcg/rt (SID, AFP)

