 Jan Ullrich arrested for jumping Til Schweiger′s fence in Mallorca | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 05.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Jan Ullrich arrested for jumping Til Schweiger's fence in Mallorca

He's been a Tour de France champion, a confirmed blood doper and now, police say, an aggressive gate-crasher. The disgraced ex-cycling champ spent the night in jail after allegedy threatening a famous German movie star.

Jan Ullrich walks with a sheet over his head (imago/Agencia EFE)

Disgraced former professional cyclist and Olympic champion Jan Ullrich was released from police detention in Mallorca on Saturday night after being handed a restraining order by a Spanish judge ordering him to keep away from the famous German actor Til Schweiger.

Ullrich had been arrested by Spanish National Police Friday evening in Palma, Mallorca's capital, after allegedly breaking and entering Schweiger's property, which abuts his own.

The German film star had been hosting a party at the moment when ex-pro cyclist jumped a fence and then accosted and allegedly threatened Schweiger, the Diario de Mallorca reported. The German daily Bild said that a physical scuffle also ensued.

Til Schweiger, Jan Ullrich (picture-alliance/dpa/Büttner/Kirchner)

German media reported that Til Schweiger (L) and Jan Ullrich are not only neighbors on Mallorca but were also once friends

Ullrich's lawyer, Wolfgang Hoppe, confirmed to the German Press Agency (DPA) on Saturday that an incident had taken place but did not provide any further details.

After spending the night in detention, Ullrich arrived at a court house in Palma on Saturday wearing shorts, with his torso bared and his head covered by a sheet from the nearby public hospital.

The judge ordered that Ullrich keep at least 50 meters (164 feet) away from Schweiger, the Diario de Mallorca reported.

Cyclist's run-ins with the law

Ullrich, who became the first German to win the Tour de France in 1997, admitted to blood doping in 2013 after having been found guilty of the offense the previous year. 

It is not the first time that Ullrich has run into trouble with the law. Last year, a Swiss tribunal handed him a 21-month suspended prison sentence for drunk driving that resulted in an accident. Ullrich had been living in Switzerland at the time of the crime, but he subsequently moved to Mallorca, where he now leads bike tours for tourists over the island where he spent his winter months training.

Jan Ullrich speaks to the press (picture-alliance/Keystone/G. Ehrenzeller)

Ullrich was sentenced for accident he caused while driving drunk in Switzerland

Schweiger has vacationed for many years on the Balearic Island before buying a house in Palma. He is a well-known actor and director of German-language films including Honig im Kopf (to be released in English as Head Full of Honey) and gained international recognition for his role in Quentin Taratino's Inglorious Bastards.  

Mallorca is a popular vacation destination for German tourists and home to a large German-speaking community.

  • A woman brushing the teeth of an old man/ Film scene of Head Full of Honey(picture-alliance/Warner Bros.)

    Til Schweiger's career in pictures

    The original German film: Head Full of Honey

    Four years ago, Til Schweiger celebrated a huge success at Germany's box office with Head Full of Honey, which he directed, and in which he also performed. The leading role was played by German cabaret artist Dieter Hallervorden. The comedy-drama centering on a man with Alzheimer's disease was watched by more than 7 million people when it came out in cinemas in 2014.

  • A young couple sitting on a yellow Opel in Manta, Manta (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Til Schweiger's career in pictures

    Til Schweiger's quick start: Manta, Manta

    After achieving his breakthrough as a good-looking beau in the German TV series Lindenstrasse, Til Schweiger made his film debut in 1991. In the comedy Manta, Manta, which pokes fun at owners of the cult German Opel Manta cars, he exuded youthful charm on the big screen.

  • Filmstill The Most Desired Man (international title)/Maybe ... Maybe Not (US title)/ Til Schweiger naked and three other persons (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Til Schweiger's career in pictures

    Body cult: The Most Desired Man

    In 1994, the young actor once again got to show off his toned body in the comedy The Most Desired Man (also titled, Maybe ... Maybe Not in the US). The film was based on comics by Ralf König, who's renowned for his successful cartoons dealing with the daily experiences of homosexuals.

  • Film scene of (T)Raumschiff Surprise/ three men and a woman sitting on a couch (picture-alliance/kpa)

    Til Schweiger's career in pictures

    Hit movie: a Star Trek parody

    Early on in his career, Schweiger developed a strong instinct for picking roles in films that would do well at the box office. In 2004, he got together with the popular comedian Michael "Bully" Herbig in the comedy titled (T)Raumschiff Surprise – Periode 1, a spoof of the 1960s American TV series Star Trek. The German movie was a commercial success.

  • Der Eisbär Filmstill (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Til Schweiger's career in pictures

    Directorial debut: Der Eisbär

    By the late 1990s, Til Schweiger decided to work on both sides of the camera and started producing and directing films. His directorial debut was the 1998 film Der Eisbär (The Polar Bear), in which he starred alongside Karina Krawczyk.

  • Film scene of Barefoot with a man sitting on a toilet and a woman holding a suitcase (picture alliance/dpa)

    Til Schweiger's career in pictures

    Mixed reviews: Barefoot

    Til Schweiger has become a household name in Germany. His works draw millions of fans to movie theaters. Despite his success, film critics do not always agree with the broad audience. Schweiger's 2005 comedy, Barefoot, for instance, also obtained several bad reviews; the star's relationship with film critics is therefore rather tense.

  • Film scene of Where is Fred with Schweiger sitting in a wheelchair |2006 (picture-alliance/dpa/Senator)

    Til Schweiger's career in pictures

    In a wheelchair: Where is Fred

    Ignoring the bad reviews, the star continued to direct entertaining films, and his box office results have proven his critics wrong. In the 2006 comedy Where is Fred, he played a young man pretending to have a handicap in order to achieve his goals.

  • Film still of Rabbit without Ears with Til Schweiger holding a toy rabbit without ears (picture alliance/dpa/Warner Bros./Everett Collection)

    Til Schweiger's career in pictures

    A total hit: Rabbit Without Ears

    In the following years, Til Schweiger continued to be commercially successful not only as an actor, but also as a director — especially with female audiences. The 2007 romantic comedy Rabbit Without Ears remains one of the top 10 box-office hits in Germany. The award-winning work was praised by critics as well.

  • Til Schweiger wearing a gun in a forest in Inglourious Basterds by Quentin Tarantino (2009 Universal Studios)

    Til Schweiger's career in pictures

    In Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds

    Aspiring to go beyond the German film market, Schweiger finally got his chance by appearing in Quentin Tarantino's 2009 alternate history war film, Inglourious Basterds. The star played the role of sergeant Hugo Stiglitz, a German soldier who murdered 13 Gestapo officers.

  • Film scene of Männerherzen by Simon Verhoeven/ Til Schweiger and Justus von Dohnanyi in a bed (Warner Bros. Ent.)

    Til Schweiger's career in pictures

    Playing with gender clichés: Men in the City

    Nevertheless, Schweiger remained close to the German film scene. In 2009, he played a role in the comedy Men in the City, directed by Simon Verhoeven, which turned out to be a critical and commercial success. In the film, Schweiger's character goes from one short-lived affair to the next one, usually with women, but he also ends up in bed with schlager singer Bruce (Justus von Dohnanyi).

  • Film scene of Kokowääh Til Schweiger and his daughter (Warner Bros.)

    Til Schweiger's career in pictures

    Working with his family: Kokowääh

    Schweiger, who has been very busy as an actor, director and producer, also got members of his family involved in his films. For some years now, he has been working with his daughters in front of the camera — for example in the comedy Kokowääh.

  • Film scene of Off Duty with Til Schweiger as commissar Tschiller, racing across the roofs of houses (Warner Bros.)

    Til Schweiger's career in pictures

    German crime TV series Tatort in film

    In 2013, Schweiger also took on the role of detective Tschiller in Germany's popular TV crime series, Tatort. One episode, called Off Duty, even made it onto the silver screen. Its commercial success, however, was rather limited.

  • Film scene of Vier gegen die Bank with Schweiger pressing Scweighöfer against a wall (picture alliance/S.Rabold)

    Til Schweiger's career in pictures

    Alongside Matthias Schweighöfer

    Along with Til Schweiger, another young German actor has recently become a top-selling name in the German film market: Matthias Schweighöfer. They both worked together in Wolfgang Petersen's 2016 crime comedy, Vier gegen die Bank (Four Against the Bank).

  • Filmstill Hot Dog/ a scene with Til Schweiger, Matthias Schweighöfer and Anne Schäfer (Warner Bros. Entertainment)

    Til Schweiger's career in pictures

    The latest: Hot Dog

    Til Schweiger's latest German production was his 2018 movie Hot Dog. Schweiger starred once again alongside Matthias Schweighöfer, as well as Anne Schäfer, in the action-comedy directed by Torsten Künstler. It was a critical flop.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (ad)


cmb/aw (EFE, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German film-making giant Til Schweiger to build refugee home

German film director and actor Til Schweiger has announced plans to convert a former barracks into a refugee home in central Germany. The award-winning filmmaker has persistently called for more empathy for refugees. (02.08.2015)  

French Senate report: Ullrich and Pantani both used EPO in 1998 Tour

A French Senate committee report has said that Germany's Jan Ullrich and Italy's Marco Pantani both used a banned doping substance during the 1998 Tour de France. Dozens of other athletes are also on the Senate list. (24.07.2013)  

Jan Ullrich takes sporting director post at Cologne cycling race

Former Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich has announced that he is returning to cycling. Ullrich, who was banned for doping five years ago, is to become the sporting director of a major race in Germany. (16.05.2017)  

Former cyclist Jan Ullrich admits to doping, German magazine reports

Former professional cyclist Jan Ullrich has for the first time admitted to blood doping, a German magazine is reporting. He won the Tour de France in 1997. (22.06.2013)  

Til Schweiger directs Hollywood remake of his own hit movie

The German drama Head Full of Honey was a hit in 2014. Til Schweiger is now filming a remake for Hollywood; its stars, Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon, Emily Mortimer and Jacqueline Bisset, are in Berlin for the shoot. (25.06.2018)  

Til Schweiger film banned in Ukraine

The German action film "Tschiller: Off Duty," starring Til Schweiger, allegedly portrays a Russian secret service agent in a positive light, say Ukrainian authorities. The movie has been banned in the ex-Soviet country. (14.11.2016)  

Drunken German tourists brawl with Mallorca street vendors

Several people have been injured in a fight between heavily intoxicated German tourists and African street vendors. Local media report a history of such clashes on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca. (14.05.2016)  

Til Schweiger's career in pictures

The German film star and director Til Schweiger is filming Hollywood remake of his own hit movie, Head Full of Honey. A look back at the films that turned him into a household name in Germany. (25.06.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Jan Ullrich arrested for jumping Til Schweiger's fence in Mallorca

Switzerland: WWII plane crash kills 20 during Swiss Alps tour

Romania: Police probe anti-Semitic graffiti at Elie Wiesel childhood home

UK trade minister Liam Fox says EU pushing Britain to no-deal Brexit