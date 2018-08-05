Jan Ullrich arrested for jumping Til Schweiger's fence in Mallorca

Disgraced former professional cyclist and Olympic champion Jan Ullrich was released from police detention in Mallorca on Saturday night after being handed a restraining order by a Spanish judge ordering him to keep away from the famous German actor Til Schweiger.

Ullrich had been arrested by Spanish National Police Friday evening in Palma, Mallorca's capital, after allegedly breaking and entering Schweiger's property, which abuts his own.

The German film star had been hosting a party at the moment when ex-pro cyclist jumped a fence and then accosted and allegedly threatened Schweiger, the Diario de Mallorca reported. The German daily Bild said that a physical scuffle also ensued.

German media reported that Til Schweiger (L) and Jan Ullrich are not only neighbors on Mallorca but were also once friends

Ullrich's lawyer, Wolfgang Hoppe, confirmed to the German Press Agency (DPA) on Saturday that an incident had taken place but did not provide any further details.

After spending the night in detention, Ullrich arrived at a court house in Palma on Saturday wearing shorts, with his torso bared and his head covered by a sheet from the nearby public hospital.

The judge ordered that Ullrich keep at least 50 meters (164 feet) away from Schweiger, the Diario de Mallorca reported.

Cyclist's run-ins with the law

Ullrich, who became the first German to win the Tour de France in 1997, admitted to blood doping in 2013 after having been found guilty of the offense the previous year.

It is not the first time that Ullrich has run into trouble with the law. Last year, a Swiss tribunal handed him a 21-month suspended prison sentence for drunk driving that resulted in an accident. Ullrich had been living in Switzerland at the time of the crime, but he subsequently moved to Mallorca, where he now leads bike tours for tourists over the island where he spent his winter months training.

Ullrich was sentenced for accident he caused while driving drunk in Switzerland

Schweiger has vacationed for many years on the Balearic Island before buying a house in Palma. He is a well-known actor and director of German-language films including Honig im Kopf (to be released in English as Head Full of Honey) and gained international recognition for his role in Quentin Taratino's Inglorious Bastards.

Mallorca is a popular vacation destination for German tourists and home to a large German-speaking community.

Til Schweiger's career in pictures The original German film: Head Full of Honey Four years ago, Til Schweiger celebrated a huge success at Germany's box office with Head Full of Honey, which he directed, and in which he also performed. The leading role was played by German cabaret artist Dieter Hallervorden. The comedy-drama centering on a man with Alzheimer's disease was watched by more than 7 million people when it came out in cinemas in 2014.

Til Schweiger's career in pictures Til Schweiger's quick start: Manta, Manta After achieving his breakthrough as a good-looking beau in the German TV series Lindenstrasse, Til Schweiger made his film debut in 1991. In the comedy Manta, Manta, which pokes fun at owners of the cult German Opel Manta cars, he exuded youthful charm on the big screen.

Til Schweiger's career in pictures Body cult: The Most Desired Man In 1994, the young actor once again got to show off his toned body in the comedy The Most Desired Man (also titled, Maybe ... Maybe Not in the US). The film was based on comics by Ralf König, who's renowned for his successful cartoons dealing with the daily experiences of homosexuals.

Til Schweiger's career in pictures Hit movie: a Star Trek parody Early on in his career, Schweiger developed a strong instinct for picking roles in films that would do well at the box office. In 2004, he got together with the popular comedian Michael "Bully" Herbig in the comedy titled (T)Raumschiff Surprise – Periode 1, a spoof of the 1960s American TV series Star Trek. The German movie was a commercial success.

Til Schweiger's career in pictures Directorial debut: Der Eisbär By the late 1990s, Til Schweiger decided to work on both sides of the camera and started producing and directing films. His directorial debut was the 1998 film Der Eisbär (The Polar Bear), in which he starred alongside Karina Krawczyk.

Til Schweiger's career in pictures Mixed reviews: Barefoot Til Schweiger has become a household name in Germany. His works draw millions of fans to movie theaters. Despite his success, film critics do not always agree with the broad audience. Schweiger's 2005 comedy, Barefoot, for instance, also obtained several bad reviews; the star's relationship with film critics is therefore rather tense.

Til Schweiger's career in pictures In a wheelchair: Where is Fred Ignoring the bad reviews, the star continued to direct entertaining films, and his box office results have proven his critics wrong. In the 2006 comedy Where is Fred, he played a young man pretending to have a handicap in order to achieve his goals.

Til Schweiger's career in pictures A total hit: Rabbit Without Ears In the following years, Til Schweiger continued to be commercially successful not only as an actor, but also as a director — especially with female audiences. The 2007 romantic comedy Rabbit Without Ears remains one of the top 10 box-office hits in Germany. The award-winning work was praised by critics as well.

Til Schweiger's career in pictures In Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds Aspiring to go beyond the German film market, Schweiger finally got his chance by appearing in Quentin Tarantino's 2009 alternate history war film, Inglourious Basterds. The star played the role of sergeant Hugo Stiglitz, a German soldier who murdered 13 Gestapo officers.

Til Schweiger's career in pictures Playing with gender clichés: Men in the City Nevertheless, Schweiger remained close to the German film scene. In 2009, he played a role in the comedy Men in the City, directed by Simon Verhoeven, which turned out to be a critical and commercial success. In the film, Schweiger's character goes from one short-lived affair to the next one, usually with women, but he also ends up in bed with schlager singer Bruce (Justus von Dohnanyi).

Til Schweiger's career in pictures Working with his family: Kokowääh Schweiger, who has been very busy as an actor, director and producer, also got members of his family involved in his films. For some years now, he has been working with his daughters in front of the camera — for example in the comedy Kokowääh.

Til Schweiger's career in pictures German crime TV series Tatort in film In 2013, Schweiger also took on the role of detective Tschiller in Germany's popular TV crime series, Tatort. One episode, called Off Duty, even made it onto the silver screen. Its commercial success, however, was rather limited.

Til Schweiger's career in pictures Alongside Matthias Schweighöfer Along with Til Schweiger, another young German actor has recently become a top-selling name in the German film market: Matthias Schweighöfer. They both worked together in Wolfgang Petersen's 2016 crime comedy, Vier gegen die Bank (Four Against the Bank).

Til Schweiger's career in pictures The latest: Hot Dog Til Schweiger's latest German production was his 2018 movie Hot Dog. Schweiger starred once again alongside Matthias Schweighöfer, as well as Anne Schäfer, in the action-comedy directed by Torsten Künstler. It was a critical flop. Author: Jochen Kürten (ad)



cmb/aw (EFE, dpa)

