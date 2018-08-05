Jan Ullrich arrested for jumping Til Schweiger's fence in Mallorca

He's been a Tour de France champion, a confirmed blood doper and now, police say, an aggressive gate-crasher. The disgraced ex-cycling champ spent the night in jail after allegedy threatening a famous German movie star.
Disgraced former professional cyclist and Olympic champion Jan Ullrich was released from police detention in Mallorca on Saturday night after being handed a restraining order by a Spanish judge ordering him to keep away from the famous German actor Til Schweiger.
Ullrich had been arrested by Spanish National Police Friday evening in Palma, Mallorca's capital, after allegedly breaking and entering Schweiger's property, which abuts his own.
The German film star had been hosting a party at the moment when ex-pro cyclist jumped a fence and then accosted and allegedly threatened Schweiger, the Diario de Mallorca reported. The German daily Bild said that a physical scuffle also ensued.
German media reported that Til Schweiger (L) and Jan Ullrich are not only neighbors on Mallorca but were also once friends
Ullrich's lawyer, Wolfgang Hoppe, confirmed to the German Press Agency (DPA) on Saturday that an incident had taken place but did not provide any further details.
After spending the night in detention, Ullrich arrived at a court house in Palma on Saturday wearing shorts, with his torso bared and his head covered by a sheet from the nearby public hospital.
The judge ordered that Ullrich keep at least 50 meters (164 feet) away from Schweiger, the Diario de Mallorca reported.
Cyclist's run-ins with the law
Ullrich, who became the first German to win the Tour de France in 1997, admitted to blood doping in 2013 after having been found guilty of the offense the previous year.
It is not the first time that Ullrich has run into trouble with the law. Last year, a Swiss tribunal handed him a 21-month suspended prison sentence for drunk driving that resulted in an accident. Ullrich had been living in Switzerland at the time of the crime, but he subsequently moved to Mallorca, where he now leads bike tours for tourists over the island where he spent his winter months training.
Schweiger has vacationed for many years on the Balearic Island before buying a house in Palma. He is a well-known actor and director of German-language films including Honig im Kopf (to be released in English as Head Full of Honey) and gained international recognition for his role in Quentin Taratino's Inglorious Bastards.
Mallorca is a popular vacation destination for German tourists and home to a large German-speaking community.
cmb/aw (EFE, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
German film director and actor Til Schweiger has announced plans to convert a former barracks into a refugee home in central Germany. The award-winning filmmaker has persistently called for more empathy for refugees. (02.08.2015)
A French Senate committee report has said that Germany's Jan Ullrich and Italy's Marco Pantani both used a banned doping substance during the 1998 Tour de France. Dozens of other athletes are also on the Senate list. (24.07.2013)
Former Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich has announced that he is returning to cycling. Ullrich, who was banned for doping five years ago, is to become the sporting director of a major race in Germany. (16.05.2017)
Former professional cyclist Jan Ullrich has for the first time admitted to blood doping, a German magazine is reporting. He won the Tour de France in 1997. (22.06.2013)
The German drama Head Full of Honey was a hit in 2014. Til Schweiger is now filming a remake for Hollywood; its stars, Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon, Emily Mortimer and Jacqueline Bisset, are in Berlin for the shoot. (25.06.2018)
The German action film "Tschiller: Off Duty," starring Til Schweiger, allegedly portrays a Russian secret service agent in a positive light, say Ukrainian authorities. The movie has been banned in the ex-Soviet country. (14.11.2016)