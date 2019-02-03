German Cup: Borussia Dortmund aim to keep fighting on three fronts

This time of year, when the European winter gradually starts to ease its way towards spring, hopes of trophies can fall by the wayside as the fixtures pile up.

For the first time in a while, Borussia Dortmund enter February with hopes alive in three competitions. The German Cup, which BVB won under Thomas Tuchel's stewardship in 2017, may have a lower priority than a first league title since 2012 and less glamor than a Champions League run but the Bundesliga leaders are determined to maintain a winning mentality.

"We have always stressed that we want to win every game," said captain Marco Reus after the 1-1 draw in Frankfurt on Saturday. "That's how we act. We have to concentrate on ourselves, the rest will come by itself."

Memorable German Cup finals Essen win first final Essen and Aachen met in the first final of the German Cup in 1953. It replaced the Tschammer Cup, held between 1935 and 1943. Essen won 2-1 thanks to a goal by Helmut Rahn (center, behind Clemens Wientjes and August Gottschalk), who would go on to score the winner in West Germany's 1954 World Cup final triumph over Hungary. Aachen's goal came from future West Germany coach Jupp Derwall.

Memorable German Cup finals Bayern's first cup triumph Bayern Munich won their first German Cup on December 29, 1957. There were only three rounds back then - a qualification game, semifinal and final. Bayern beat Spandau und Saarbrücken before facing Fortuna Düsseldorf in the showpiece. Rudi Jobst grabbed the only goal.

Memorable German Cup finals Netzer's initiative Borussia Mönchengladbach captain Günter Netzer (No. 12) was left on the bench for the 1973 final against Cologne because he had already agreed a transfer to Real Madrid. The game was tied 1-1 after 90 minutes. Netzer suddenly said: "Coach, I am going on now" and replaced an injured teammate without asking. With his first touch he scored to make it 2-1 to win the Cup.

Memorable German Cup finals Cologne vs. Cologne in Cologne Ten years later, FC Cologne faced Fortuna Cologne in the first and only time two teams from the same city have met in the final. The game took place at FC Cologne's Müngersdorf Stadium, where Pierre Littbarski (above, right) netted in the 68th minute to seal a 1-0 victory for the much bigger of the city's two clubs.

Memorable German Cup finals Matthäus misses In 1984, Gladbach's Lothar Matthäus had already signed a deal with Bayern Munich before the pair met in the Cup final. In a penalty shootout, his nerves got the better of him and Matthäus missed. He fell to the ground in mental torment but Bayern were happy with their Cup triumph...and their new recruit.

Memorable German Cup finals Hats off to Uerdingen Friedhelm Funkel (above, right) and Bayer 05 Uerdingen celebrate their shock win over Bayern in 1985. This was the first German Cup final to be played in the Olympic Stadium after the decision had been taken to move the final permanently to Berlin. The success meant the underdogs qualified for Europe and a few months later they upset East German powerhouse Dynamo Dresden 7-3.

Memorable German Cup finals End of an era Hamburg triumphed in 1987 beating Stuttgart Kickers 3-1 thanks in part to a freekick from Manfred Kaltz (photo) and an own goal. This was the last time that Hamburg won a major trophy. Kickers goalkeeper Armin Jäger lost his second final in a row. He had been in goal for VfB Stuttgart in the final one year earlier when they were beaten by Bayern.

Memorable German Cup finals Dickel's big day The 1989 final is one that Borussia Dortmund fans will never forget. Norbert Dickel (photo) scored twice in their 4-1 win over Werder Bremen. The forward had been suffering from a serious knee injury but managed to play in the final. A few months later he was forced to retire from football due to the injury.

Memorable German Cup finals Sievers saves Gladbach were the clear favorites against second-division side Hannover in 1992. However, the underdogs prevailed in a penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Jörg Sievers (photo) saving two spot kicks. They weren't so successful in the European Cup Winners' Cup in the following season, getting knocked out by Werder Bremen in the first round.

Memorable German Cup finals Finally a home game Since the final was moved to Berlin, Hertha fans have been waiting for their side to make it to the showpiece contest. Hertha's first team have never made it but the club's reserves did reach the final in 1993. Bayer Leverkusen beat Hertha's reserves 1-0. Among those who lined up for Hertha was Carsten Ramelow (above, fifth from right), who would move to Leverkusen in 1995.

Memorable German Cup finals Relegated Cup winner Kaiserslautern had just been relegated from the Bundesliga when they faced Karlsruhe in the 1996 final. Martin Wagner beat goalkeeper Claus Reitmaier with a free kick in the 42nd minute (photo) to put the Red Devils ahead. Despite being down to 10 men for the last 18 minutes due to Andreas Brehme having been sent off for a second bookable offense, Kaiserslautern held on for a 1-0 win.

Memorable German Cup finals A final decided by a foul Twenty minutes into the 1998 final, Duisburg looked as if they might be on their way to upsetting Bayern Munich after Bachirou Salou had scored the opening goal. In the 66th minute, former Duisburg player Michael Tarnat brutally fouled Salou, who tried to soldier on, but was eventually subbed off. Bayern tied the match while he was being tended to on the sidelines, and went on to win 2-1.

Memorable German Cup finals Big blow for Bayern Two-and-a-half weeks after their last-gasp defeat to Manchester United in the 1999 Champions League final, Bayern Munich suffered more heartache. Werder Bremen goalkeeper Frank Rost (pictured above, second from left) scored against Oliver Kahn and saved Lothar Matthäus' shot to win the penalty shootout - and the German Cup.

Memorable German Cup finals A goal and a red card Stuttgart's Brazlian-born Cacau (second from left) scored the goal that put his team up 1-0 against Nuremberg in the 2007 final. Later he lost it, punching an opponent in the stomach, for which he was sent off. Later, Stuttgart's Fernando Meira (left) should have been given a red for a brutal foul on Nuremberg striker Marek Mintal. Nuremberg won 3-2.

Memorable German Cup finals Lewandowski hat trick In 2012 Bayern were suddenly only the second best team in German football. Borussia Dortmund were Bundesliga champions completed the double with a 5-2 win over their rivals in the Cup final. Future Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat trick - enough to convince Bayern to sign him. Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons



In contrast to their serene progress in the league, Dortmund have made tough work of the German Cup this season. Lucien Favre's first competitive game almost ended in a shock defeat with an injury time Axel Witsel goal saving Dortmund from defeat to second-division Greuther Fürth before Reus' 120th minute strike meant BVB avoided penalties. Reus repeated the trick with an equally late winner over Union Berlin in Round 2.

Preparing for an upset

Those struggles haven't escaped the attention of Werder Bremen head coach Florian Kohfeldt.

"They have hardly any weak moments but they have had two nervy games in the German Cup," the 36-year-old said on Monday. "Every so often they allow their opponents to have the ball and at that point you have to have a plan for what you're going to do with it."

A fast and adventurous start won Bremen plenty of plaudits and points early in the season but they've grown somewhat stale, winning just two of their last 12 Bundesliga games despite straightforward progress against limited opponents in the cup. The latest disppointment came on Saturday, when a late Mikael Ishak strike meant they collected only a point away at second-bottom Nuremberg.

Bremen lost 2-1 when the two sides met in December

Bremen now sit firmly in midtable and though European qualification through the league is possible relegation is a remote possibility, placing extra emphasis on a cup run.

"I don't expect a reaction, I just expect a good game but Dortmund will be favorites," admitted Kohfeldt. "The main thing we're bringing to the game tomorrow is courage. If you just sit there and wait until they make mistakes, you already have a negative mindset."

"We are going there to win. The players know that that's our aim. We have a winning mentality, we just have to utilise it more."

Possible changes

With the Champions League first leg with Tottenham Hotspur a week away, Favre may well look to shuffle his pack a little after describing the weekend's game as "intense." Christian Pulisic and Marcel Schmelzer will be among those hoping for a rare start while the possible return of Abdou Diallo and Omer Töprak should offer options at center back, where Julian Weigl has been ably deputizing of late.

That may offer a glimmer of hope for Bremen, who have a fully fit squad to choose from, with Yuya Osako back from his Asian Cup exploits in "good condition" according to Kohfeldt.

While defeat for either side would be some way from catastrophic, the value of a cup run to both is apparent.

German Cup third round fixtures

Hamburg vs. Nuremberg (Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. CET)

Heidenheim vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen (Tuesday, 8:45)

Duisburg vs. Paderborn

Holstein Kiel vs. Augsburg (Wednesday 6:30 p.m.)

RB Leipzig vs. Wolfsburg

Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich (Wednesday 8:45)

Schalke vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

