German court rules Mercedes knew about cheat devices

A court in Germany has ruled that the car giant Mercedes Benz knowingly fit devices in its cars to cheat emissions tests.

The Stuttgart Higher Regional Court on Thursday found that Mercedes Benz staff had deliberately fitted unauthorized devices to rig emissions levels in some models.

The "Dieselgate" scandal, revolving around the revelation that auto makers were cheating when it came to emissions tests, first rocked Volkswagen in 2015 and then spread to other carmakers.

The Federation of German Consumer Organizations (VZBV) filed a lawsuit in 2021 aimed at helping owners of certain Mercedes Benz diesel vehicles to claim damages.

The so-called defeat devices installed in the vehicles made them seem less polluting in lab tests than they were on the road.

It applied to various models that were subject to recalls, from the Mercedes GLC and GLK ranges.

