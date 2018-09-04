German conservative Manfred Weber aims to lead EU Commission

Manfred Weber, head of the conservatives in European Parliament, announced his intention to lead the EU Commission. Brussels' Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is also thought to be leading contender for the post.
Manfred Weber of Germany's conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) said on Wednesday that he hopes to become the next president of the European Commission.
The 46-year-old leads the European Parliament's center-right group, the European People's Party (EPP), and would be in with a strong chance of winning the presidency if he can secure their endorsement at the upcoming party congress in November.
Road to the presidency
Chances hinge on EPP election performance: The EPP is expected to come out ahead in the upcoming European elections, giving its candidate for the Commission presidency a strong chance of winning the approval of the EU heads of state. But the weaker parliamentary groups on the left could pull together to push through a joint candidate of their own.
What does the Commission president do? The president of the European Commission is assigned with determining the EU executive's policy agenda. Legislation is drafted then voted on and adopted by the European Parliament. The Commission president also represents the EU and major international summits, such as the G7 and G20.
A German at the EU helm: With several top European roles up for grabs next year, it was always expected that a German — and Merkel ally — would be vying for at least one top job. According to reports, Berlin initially wanted to see one of its own
dm/sms (dpa, Reuters, AFP)
