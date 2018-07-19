 German authorities arrest former ″Islamic State″ wife | News | DW | 26.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German authorities arrest former "Islamic State" wife

German police have arrested a woman suspected of having worked for the so-called "Islamic State" while in living with the jihadi group Syria. Another former IS fighter from Germany faces fresh murder charges.

The suspected wives of Islamic State fighters, photographed after fleeing the former IS-stronghold of Raqa (Getty Images/AFP/B. Kilic)

Authorities in the German town of Karlsruhe on Thursday detained a 31-year-old woman who had recently returned from working on behalf of the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) group in Syria.

Authorities were only allowed to arrest the woman — identified as Sabine S. in accordance with the German press code — at the second time of asking.

An initial warrant for her arrest was denied earlier this year after a judge had ruled that simply living in the IS-controlled territory was not enough to justify her arrest.

In a subsequent investigation, prosecutors found that Sabine S. had traveled from Germany to Syria in late 2013, where she went on to marry and have two children with an IS soldier. The man was killed in December 2013, although she is believed to have married again afterwards.

Watch video 03:55
Now live
03:55 mins.

Steinberg: About 1,000 IS fighters have returned to Europe

The woman was tasked with promoting life in the jihadi caliphate on an online blog monitored by the jihadi group. It was there that she also expressed her willingness to attack enemy combatants by carrying out suicide attack.

The evidence was enough to warrant her arrest.

As the jihadi group lost its grip on territories, Sabine S. was detained by Kurdish forces in September 2017. After being released she was free to travel back to Germany and reportedly arrived back in Karlsruhe in April 2018.

Sabine S. is the second German woman to be prosecuted for actively working on behalf of IS in Syria. Last month, police arrested 27-year-old Jennifer W., after it emerged that not only had she traveled out to Syria to live with IS militants; she was also part of an IS patrol group, effectively working as a policewoman inside the jihadi caliphate.

Read more: Children of 'Islamic State' struggle to integrate in Germany

Trial against former IS member Jennifer Vincenza M. in Düsseldorf (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

In July, Jennifer W. became the female citizen prosecuted by German authorities for overseas involvement with the "Islamic State" group.

Murder charges filed against German IS militant Nils D.

Also on Thursday, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office brought fresh charges against former IS fighter Nils D., who has already served two years of a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence in Düsseldorf.

New evidence suggests the 27-year-old murdered three people while fighting for IS in Syria, unprovoked and in cold blood.

Nils D., traveled out to Syria in late 2013 and joined IS in March 2014. He was part of a special unit tasked with arresting deserters and maintaining their prison cells. It was there that he is suspected of having brutally tortured and killed three people.

He returned to Germany by the end of 2014 and agreed to cooperate with German authorities after he was arrested.

Nevertheless, in 2016, he was still sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for joining a foreign terrorist group. The new charges, which violate the International Criminal Code, could see his sentence extended.

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

Process against Nils D. (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

Former IS fighter Nils D. covers his face as he appears before a court in Düsseldorf.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

dm/bw (dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

Of refugees and returnees

Many are calling for stricter control of the refugee flow fearing that terrorists could be among the refugees. Others say German or French extremists who fought in Syria and are returning home pose a bigger danger. (19.11.2015)  

German prosecutor: Hard to convict 'Islamic State' returnees

Germany's top state prosecutor says often nothing can be proven against members of terrorist groups returning from war zones. "Islamic State" returnees can rarely be convicted on murder charges. (29.03.2016)  

'IS' secret police - The trial of Nils D.

Court cases against 'IS' returnees are now common. Yet the case against Nils D. is different: A member of the notorious 'Lohberg Brigade,' D. is talking, giving authorities a glimpse of the world of German jihadists. (19.01.2016)  

Children of 'Islamic State' struggle to integrate in Germany

With the "Islamic State" on the verge of total defeat in Syria and Iraq, authorities in Germany are debating how to deal with returnees from the terrorist militia. Many of them are children who know nothing but war. (09.01.2018)  

German court sentences former 'Islamic State' member Nils D.

Nils D. has confessed to being a member of IS and traveling to Syria to fight with the group. Judges have given him a reduced sentence, but are still unsure whether he has actually cut ties with the jihadis. (04.03.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Steinberg: About 1,000 IS fighters have returned to Europe  

Related content

Syrien Anschlag in Sweida

Suicide bombings and attacks kill more than 100 in southern Syria, IS blamed 25.07.2018

At least three suicide bombing attacks by suspected 'Islamic State' militants have left dozens dead in southern Syria. The bombings come after the Assad regime recently ousted rebels from most of the south.

Irak Islamischer Staat Propagandafoto

Britain would not oppose death penalty for IS 'Beatles' suspects: report 23.07.2018

Britain's interior minister has suggested the UK will not block a death sentence on two captured IS fighters dubbed "The Beatles" if they are tried in the US. The UK usually calls for protection of its citizens.

London Proteste Babar Ahmad und Abu Hamsa al-Masri

Is the UK no longer opposed to the death penalty? 24.07.2018

The British government's suggestion that it won't block the possible death penalty for two Islamic State fighters if they're tried in the US has sparked outrage. Is the UK really condoning the use of capital punishment?

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 