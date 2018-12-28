 German arms industry threatens government with compensation claims | News | DW | 28.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German arms industry threatens government with compensation claims

As German weapons exports dropped for a third consecutive year, a lobbyist has criticized Germany's export policy as "unpredictable." New figures show exports dropped sharply in 2018.

A military patrol boat being lifted up by crane (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Sauer)

Germany's weapons export policy has become "unpredictable," to the point where pan-European projects have become difficult to manage or have even been prevented, the head of the German Security and Defense Industry Association (BDSV), Hans Christoph Atzpodien, said in an interview with news agency dpa.

According to him, the defense industry was suffering as a result of "purely politically motivated issues," referring to the government's decision to first stop export licenses for future orders to countries involved in the Yemen conflict in January. This was followed byfurther restrictions being levied on existing projects after the suspected murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"We're asking the government to tell us what is going to happen with these orders," he said, adding that he could well imagine "demanding compensation."

In a statement released just before Christmas, the BDSV criticized Germany's "restrictive export controls," which it sees a go-it-alone approach by Germany that jeopardizes an increasingly pan-European defense industry.

Lower exports

Meanwhile, figures from the Economy Ministry show that weapons exports in 2018  dropped for a third year in a row to €4.62 billion ($5.3 billion) from €6.24 billion in 2017.

Exports reached a record high in 2015, amounting to €7.86 billion.

Read more: Germany and Saudi Arabia: Weapons for a 'strategic' partner

The figures, which were released at the request of Green party MP Omnid Nouripour, show that Saudi Arabia, which leads a nine-country alliance against Houthi rebels in the Yemen war, is Germany's fourth-largest customer after Algeria, the US and Australia.

Nouripour said that the German government was still exporting weapons to too many authoritarian states and conflict zones. "Despite what was announced in the government coalition agreement, the number of export licenses approved is still devastating," he said.

The BDSV represents more than 220 companies in the security, defense and aerospace sectors in Germany.

Watch video 26:39
Now live
26:39 mins.

Yemen and the global arms trade

DW recommends

Opinion: No weapons for Riyadh, right for the wrong reason

Germany should not be exporting weapons to Saudi Arabia, writes DW's Matthias von Hein. But it should be because of the war in Yemen, not the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. (22.10.2018)  

Germany's Sig Sauer accused of illegally sending weapons to Colombia

German weapons manufacturer Sig Sauer has been accused of illegally exporting tens of thousands of pistols to Colombia. Authorities have charged managers with violating Germany's foreign trade regulations. (12.04.2018)  

German arms export policy condemned by church organization

The German government is not keeping its promises of restricting arms exports to countries fighting in Yemen, a church organization has said. Arms firms are selling weapons to Saudi Arabia via foreign subsidiaries. (17.12.2018)  

Germany and Saudi Arabia: Weapons for a 'strategic' partner

Saudi Arabia is one of the German arms industry's top customers, despite human rights concerns over Yemen. It took the murder of Saudi journalist Khashoggi for Germany to temporarily halt arms exports. DW investigates. (05.12.2018)  

Germany halts weapons exports to parties in Yemen conflict

Saudi Arabia spends hundreds of millions of euros on military equipment from Germany each year. More than 5,000 civilians have died in the proxy war between Riyadh and Tehran. (19.01.2018)  

German arms exports - what you need to know

German weaponmakers have complained that tensions with Turkey are hurting business, but what's the truth? DW takes a look at deals for arms that German manufacturers have made with countries around the world. (29.10.2017)  

Angela Merkel puts on hold arms sales to Saudi Arabia

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany will stop exporting weapons to Saudi Arabia, at least for the time being. The decision comes in the wake of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate. (22.10.2018)  

Champion of free speech: Jamal Khashoggi

Jamal Khashoggi was an exciled critic of the Saudi government and a journalist for the Washington Post before he was murdered by operatives in Saudi consolate in Istanbul. He is also a DW champions of free speech. (21.12.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Yemen and the global arms trade  

Related content

Yemen Explosion in Sanaa

German arms export policy condemned by church organization 17.12.2018

The German government is not keeping its promises of restricting arms exports to countries fighting in Yemen, a church organization has said. Arms firms are selling weapons to Saudi Arabia via foreign subsidiaries.

Saudi-Arabien Merkel neben König Salman im Königspalast

Germany and Saudi Arabia: Weapons for a 'strategic' partner 05.12.2018

Saudi Arabia is one of the German arms industry's top customers, despite human rights concerns over Yemen. It took the murder of Saudi journalist Khashoggi for Germany to temporarily halt arms exports. DW investigates.

Türkei Journalist Jamal Khashoggi Protest

Saudi Arabia slams US resolution blaming crown prince for Khashoggi murder 17.12.2018

Saudi Arabia has rejected a resolution by the US Senate directly blaming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of dissident Jamal Khashoggi. Riyadh has accused Washington of undermining its sovereignty.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 