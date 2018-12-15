German arms export policy condemned by church organization

A German church organization representing both the Catholic and Protestant church has condemned the government's arms exports as criticism mounts of Angela Merkel's policies, despite a recent promise to stop exports to Saudi Arabia.

"Contrary to all its statements, we cannot see that the government has recognized the seriousness of arms export policy questions," the Berlin-based Joint Conference Church and Development (GKKE) said in a statement on Monday, which was issued along with the organization's 2018 arms export report.

"The tightening of arms export guidelines promised for 2018 are nowhere in sight."

Karl Jüsten, Catholic prelate and co-chairman of the GKKE board, condemned the exports to belligerents in the Yemen war, especially Saudi Arabia. These sales meant that Germany carried co-responsibility for the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemenand the violations of international law.

The German government's pledge to stop future exports to Saudi Arabia, made in the wake of themurder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Turkey, was not enough, Jüsten said. "For that reason the GKKE calls on the government to immediately revoke all permits already made for states in the war coalition, and finally act out a restrictive arms export policy," he said.

The war business

Martin Dutzmann, Jüsten's Protestant counterpart on the GKKE board, pointed out that German firms were avoiding the government's arms export controls by moving the manufacture of weapons to other countries.

News magazine Stern and public broadcaster ARD reported earlier this month that German defense giant Rheinmetall was delivering ammunition to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates via subsidiary companies in South African and Italy. "We appeal to the government to close the regulation gaps in export law," Dutzmann said.

The investigations found that Saudi Arabia and the UAE had bought several thousand MK80 bombs from RWM-Italia and Rheinmetall Denel Munitions in South Africa, two munitions firms that Rheinmetall is involved in. Human rights organizations including Amnesty International have documented the use of these bombs in the Yemen war.

According to Rheinmetall conference call transcripts quoted by Stern, Rheinmetall CFO Helmut Merch told a bank analyst in mid-November that the sales, worth over €100 million ($113 million) year, would not be affected by Merkel's ban on exports to Saudi Arabia. According to media reports, the state-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), whose CEO is former Rheinmetall executive Andreas Schwer, is currently trying to take over shares in the South African Rheinmetall subsidiary.

The GKKE also accused the coalition government of failing to follow up on its promise to restrict arms sales to so-called "third states," in other words, countries outside the European Union and NATO.

Though there has been a significant drop in small arms sales to third states this year, which the GKKE welcomed, the organization pointed out that 60 percent of the total approved arms exports still went to third states in the first half of 2018 – no less than in 2017.