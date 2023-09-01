  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsGeorgia

Georgia: President under pressure after EU trip

September 1, 2023

Pro-EU President Salome Zurabishvili is facing possible impeachment after she visited leaders in the bloc. The current government is seen by the opposition as taking the country away from Europe and toward Russia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vreb
Salome Zurabishvili
Salome Zurabishvili seen at a reception in the European Parliament in MayImage: Dwi Anoraganingrum/Panama Pictures/picture alliance

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili is at risk of being ousted from office over a trip she took to the European Union, during which she met foreign leaders to lobby for Georgian membership of the bloc.

Zurabishvili is being accused by the governing party, Georgian Dream, of violating the constitution by visiting foreign countries without government permission. It now says it is launching an impeachment bid.

Georgia applied for accession to the European Union after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but the current government of the former Soviet republic is considered to lean toward Russia.

On her trip, Zurabishvili met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin on Thursday then with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels on Friday. 

In Georgia, the presidential role is ceremonial and the government holds most of the power. Zurabishvili has served as president since 2018.

What has the government said? 

 "At the meeting of the political council of the party, we made a decision to initiate the impeachment procedure against the president of Georgia," Irakli Kobakhidze, the chair of Georgian Dream, said at a press conference on Friday.

Kobakhidze accused the president of "turning a blind eye to gross violations of the constitution."

He said signatures to impeach the president would be collected from lawmakers over the next few days.

Salome Zurabishvili at a table with Frank-Walter Steinmeier, seen from the back,
Zurabishvili met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during her tripImage: Bundespräsidialamt

Opposition support needed

Kobakhidze, however, said that impeachment proceedings could succeed only if the opposition gave its support.

The opposition has said it will vote against the impeachment if Zurabishvili agrees to pardon former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is seriously ill in prison after being convicted on charges of abusing power while in office.

Georgia has been pushing for integration into the EU for years, with a 2008 war with Russia fueling hostility between Tbilisi and Moscow.

But over the past year, the Georgian government led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has given signals that it wants closer ties with Moscow, among other things reopening direct flights with Russia in May, a move condemned by the EU.

In March, the government also tried to introduce a "foreign agent" law that strongly resembled similar legislation in Russia.

Political polarization in Georgia

 tj/sms (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

School students attend a lesson as they shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert in May, 2023

Ukraine updates: Kyiv schools on alert over bomb threats

ConflictsSeptember 1, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Residents from the scene of a deadly blaze sit near the building they lived in

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

CatastropheSeptember 1, 202302:09 min
More from Africa

Asia

The Nihonbashi district, one of the busiest areas in Tokyo, is pictured in ruins after the 1923 earthquake

Great Kanto Earthquake: Is Japan ready for the next big one?

Great Kanto Earthquake: Is Japan ready for the next big one?

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Hubert Aiwanger on the podium in a beer tent, speaking into a microphone

Why alleged Holocaust jokes threaten Aiwanger's career

Why alleged Holocaust jokes threaten Aiwanger's career

SocietySeptember 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two small fire engines with long hoses are seen spraying arcs of water onto a fire at night, Crevedia, Romania, August 26, 2023

In Romania, corruption and incompetence is costing lives

In Romania, corruption and incompetence is costing lives

CorruptionSeptember 1, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gestures with his hand as he speaks

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

PoliticsSeptember 1, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Beyonce performs at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden during opening night of her Renaissance World Tour

Are Taylor Swift and Beyonce saving local economies?

Are Taylor Swift and Beyonce saving local economies?

BusinessSeptember 1, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A grave with flowers and a framed photograph with a man in a suit

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage