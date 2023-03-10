Georgian parliament drops 'foreign agents' bill

The proposed bill, similar to laws in Russia, would have classified non-governmental organizations and media outlets as "foreign agents" if they received 20% or more of their funding from abroad.
The proposal was officially to target the disclosure of money flows from abroad, but protesters feared it would be used to harass government critics and clamp down on the opposition.
DW on the ground in Tbilisi
What happened in parliament?
Out of the 36 legislators who voted on the bill, only one voted in favor.
Outside parliament, hundreds of anti-government protesters rallied. Opposition parties had vowed in a joint briefing on Thursday to continue protesting until the bill was dropped and all arrested protesters were released.
Protests ignited on Tuesday after the initial reading of the bill in parliament. Protesters clashed with police, with some 77 arrests made on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Protesters were on the streets again on Thursday night, even after the ruling party said it would withdraw the bill.
Why does the opposition oppose the bill?
The bill has garnered much criticism due to its similarity to a 2012 Russian law that also brands organizations receiving foreign funding as "foreign agents." The notorious Russian law has been used to crack down on dissent, particularly since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.