Law enforcement officers approach a car to put out a fire during a rally against the "foreign agents" law near the parliament building Tbilisi
Police made dozens of arrests afte hours-long clashes with protestersImage: Irakli Gedenidze/REUTERS
Rule of LawGeorgia

Georgia: Dozens arrested during 'foreign agent' law protest

1 hour ago

Protesters clashed with police after thousands came out against controversial draft legislation. Protesters warn the law could silence those critical of the government.

Officials in Georgia said that 66 people were arrested on Wednesday after protests against a controversial "foreign agents" draft law turned into clashes with police in the capital, Tbilisi.

"Law enforcement detained 66 people in accordance with articles... on petty hooliganism and disobeying police," the Interior Ministry said, adding that some 50 police officers had also been injured.

Protesters reportedly threw stones and petrol bombs and broke through barriers around the parliament building. Police deployed tear gas and water cannons.

What is the 'foreign agents' law?

Thousands of people had taken to the streets after a majority of lawmakers backed draft legislation under the name "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" on Tuesday. Protesters say the law could be used to silence critics.

It follows a similar law in Russia that has been used to shut down voices critical of the Kremlin and especially Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

If enacted, the Georgian law would see organizations, including media outlets, that receive more than 20% of their funding from outside of the former-Soviet republic being classed as "foreign agents.

Spring of Hope or Winter of Despair? 30 Years After the Collapse of the USSR

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili restated his support for the law on Tuesday during a visit to Berlin. He said it was in line with "European and global standards."

Who opposes the law?

Critics of the law have said that it will hinder their chances of joining the European Union, an opinion that has only been strengthened by comments from EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. He called the draft legislation a "very bad development," adding that it could hurt Georgia's ties with the bloc.

President Salome Zourabichvili has also said she would veto the law if it reached her desk.

"You represent a free Georgia, a Georgia which sees its future in the West, and won't let anyone to take this future away," she told protesters in a video recorded from the US during an official visit.

The imitation of the Russian law has also fanned the flames due to the animosity many in Georgia feel towards their northern neighbor.

Some protesters shouted "No to the Russian law" and "You are Russian" at lawmakers.

Moscow backed separatists in the Georgian breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in the 1990s and occupied part of Georgia in 2008.

Deepwater port in Georgia: Jeopardized by Russia?

ab/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Ukrainian service members ride atop of a tank outside of the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 4, 2023.

