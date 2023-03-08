Georgia: Dozens arrested during 'foreign agent' law protest

If enacted, the Georgian law would see organizations, including media outlets, that receive more than 20% of their funding from outside of the former-Soviet republic being classed as "foreign agents.
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili restated his support for the law on Tuesday during a visit to Berlin. He said it was in line with "European and global standards."
Who opposes the law?
Critics of the law have said that it will hinder their chances of joining the European Union, an opinion that has only been strengthened by comments from EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. He called the draft legislation a "very bad development," adding that it could hurt Georgia's ties with the bloc.
President Salome Zourabichvili has also said she would veto the law if it reached her desk.
"You represent a free Georgia, a Georgia which sees its future in the West, and won't let anyone to take this future away," she told protesters in a video recorded from the US during an official visit.
The imitation of the Russian law has also fanned the flames due to the animosity many in Georgia feel towards their northern neighbor.
Some protesters shouted "No to the Russian law" and "You are Russian" at lawmakers.