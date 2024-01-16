Georgia: Growing wine trade with Russia raises concerns

BusinessGeorgiaGeorgia: Growing wine trade with Russia raises concernsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessGeorgiaJuri Rescheto | Maria Katamadze01/16/2024January 16, 2024Georgia has emerged as Russia's main wine importer. While large wine producers are benefiting from the increased trade with Russia, critics say it makes Georgia more dependent on Russia, not just economically but also politically.https://p.dw.com/p/4bAdvAdvertisement