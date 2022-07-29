 Georgia: EU frustration | Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People | DW | 04.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Focus on Europe

Georgia: EU frustration

Frustration in Georgia over failure of EU candidacy. Most of the population blames their own government.

More in the Media Center

Fokus_Niederlande_Gasfeld Still aus einem DW-Eigendreh.

More gas from the Netherlands — despite the risk of earthquakes? 29.07.2022

Fokus Europa Fokus Kriegsfotograf Still aus zdf-Übernahme, Rechte für Fokus-Vorschaubild liegen vor Ukraine, Warren Richardson, Nikopol, Kriegsfotograf

Front-line photographer's images of Ukraine war 29.07.2022

+++Nur im Rahmen von Fokus Europa zu verwenden++++ Videostill aus einer ZDF-Übernahme Die Verwendung als Vorschaubild für die Fokus Europa-Sendungsseite ist gegeben.

Free drinking water for Parisians 29.07.2022

Still aus DW-ED

A Ukrainian family's new start in Germany 21.07.2022

More from Focus on Europe - DW's spotlight on people

Vorschaubild Fokus Europa | Italien Neapel Energieviertel

Naples: Clean energy in a deprived area 04.08.2022

Foto 3: „Ein 12 Kilometer langer Grenzzaun trennt das spanische Melilla von Marokko“ Fotograf: Kawe Vakil, Melilla, Spanien, 18.07.22; Der Urheber wurde von der DW beauftragt und tritt alle Rechte am Bild an die DW ab.

Spain/Morocco: Migrants die at Europe’s external borders 04.08.2022

Vorschaubild Fokus Europa | Türkei Inflation

Turkey in turmoil: Erdogan and spiralling inflation 04.08.2022

Vorschaubild Fokus Europa | Fokus Europa Estland Apotheke

Estonia: Oldest pharmacy in Europe 04.08.2022

More from Focus on Europe

09.2015 DW Focus on Europe (Sendungslogo)

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People 04.08.2022

09.2015 DW Focus on Europe (Sendungslogo)

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People 29.07.2022

Fokus_Dänemark_Zwangsadoption Still aus einem DW-Eigendreh.

Denmark: The state and its forced adoptions 29.07.2022

Fokus_Spanien_Brunnen Still aus einem DW-Eigendreh.

Drought in Spain - farmers drill illegal wells 29.07.2022

Read also

Nordmazedonien: Proteste in Skopje. 06.07.2022 Petr Stojanovski Proteste gegen Zugeständnisse an Bulgarien zum Beginn der Beitrittsverhandlungen mit der EU.

North Macedonia: Thousands protest 'indecent' conditions of EU accession proposal 08.07.2022

Macedonians are taking to the streets, angry at the terms of a proposal for accession talks with the EU that they consider a danger to their identity. Support for the EU has fallen to surprising lows.

Members of the Ukrainian community in Portugal demonstrate outside of the Netherlands embassy in Lisbon in support of Ukraine joining the European Union, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that a message of support must be sent to Ukraine before EU heads of state and government have to make important decisions at their Brussels meeting. The leaders are scheduled to consider Ukraine's request for EU candidate status. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

EU candidates Ukraine, Moldova face long road to join the bloc 25.06.2022

Although EU candidacy for Ukraine and Moldova has been hailed as historic, frustrations among other candidates years into their own membership bids should serve as a reminder that the path ahead won't be easy.

SULAYMANIYAH, IRAQ - NOVEMBER 24: Students stage a protest outside University of Sulaimani in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq on November 24, 2021. Students protested the ignorance of requests from the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (IKRG) to increase the financial allowances allocated to complete their education. Fariq Faraj Mahmood / Anadolu Agency

Will Iraqi Kurdistan's youth turn to religious extremism next? 27.11.2021

Young people in northern Iraq are so disillusioned that many are trying to leave the country any way they can. Some fear widespread discontent could push people toward potentially dangerous religious fundamentalism.

11.11.2021 Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore arrives for the opening ceremony at the Paris Peace Forum at The Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris on November 11, 2021.Photo by Raphael Lafargue/ABACAPRESS.COM

Burkina Faso: Why citizens are disenchanted with their president 24.01.2022

Burkina Faso's military has reportedly seized power and detained President Roch Marc Christian Kabore. The military takeover comes after months of protests over the government's failure to curb terrorist attacks.