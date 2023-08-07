  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Niger
Women's World Cup
Law and JusticeUnited States of America

George Floyd killing: Minnesota ex-cop handed state sentence

34 minutes ago

George Floyd died while in police custody in 2020. Footage of the incident showed Floyd cry "I can't breathe" as an officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Us4G
Tou Thao at court
Tou Thao (left) has been charged by both federal and state courtsImage: David Joles/Star Tribune/AP/picture alliance

Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison on Monday for his role in the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

A state judge him guilty in May of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The state sentence on Monday will run concurrently with Thao's existing federal sentence of three and a half years.

Officer's actions deemed 'unreasonable'

In his testimony, Thao claimed he merely served as a "human traffic cone" while another officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

But Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill wrote in his May ruling that Thao separated the officers from bystanders who could have performed first aid, including an emergency medical technician.

"There is proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Thao's actions were objectively unreasonable from the perspective of a reasonable police officer, when viewed under the totality of the circumstances," Cahill wrote.

"Thao's actions were even more unreasonable in light of the fact that he was under a duty to intervene to stop the other officers' excessive use of force and was trained to render medical aid," he added.

Footage captured at the time recorded Floyd's fading cries of "I can't breathe."

The incident sparked outrage in the United States as well as protests around the world.

More to follow...

zc/wd (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Mural commemorates George Floyd. Flowers and other items were placed beneath it

George Floyd's murder cast a light on police racism in US

George Floyd's murder cast a light on police racism in US

The 2020 murder of George Floyd focused attention on police violence in the United States. Though the officers involved are serving time in prison, efforts to address police racism remain stalled, DW's Ines Pohl reports.
SocietyMay 25, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A view of a damaged building in a flooded area in Slovenia, following heavy rains

Storms and landslides claim lives in Slovenia, Austria

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Italien | Seenotrettung italienische Küstenwache

Migrant smugglers: A profitable business for criminals

Migrant smugglers: A profitable business for criminals

Migration8 hours ago02:28 min
More from Africa

Asia

Security personnel stand guard in front of Pakistan's lower house, the National Assembly

Pakistan: Rights groups slam 'pro-military' legislation

Pakistan: Rights groups slam 'pro-military' legislation

Politics2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Employees work on the production line at Changhe Suzuki Automobile in Jiujiang, China.

Electric cars: Chinese carmakers outpace German giants

Electric cars: Chinese carmakers outpace German giants

Business23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A farmer reacts as he looks at his burning field

Food security: Polish farmers hurt by Ukraine grain imports

Food security: Polish farmers hurt by Ukraine grain imports

BusinessAugust 6, 2023
More from Europe

North America

Megan Rapinoe stands on the pitch arms akimbo

World Cup: Megan Rapinoe exits without fanfare or regrets

World Cup: Megan Rapinoe exits without fanfare or regrets

Soccer4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

BusinessAugust 5, 202301:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage