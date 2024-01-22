Gazprom: Russia’s Political Weapon

For decades, European countries have been dependent on Russian gas imports. And they did it to themselves. The biggest culprit? Germany.

Image: Uwe Zucchi/dpa/picture-alliance

Only after Russia declared war on Ukraine did the German government realize that Russia has been using gas as a weapon for a long time.

Image: J. Bauer/AP/picture-alliance

How did this come about? What is Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan? The films take a look behind the scenes of the Russian gas monopoly Gazprom. They show the genesis of an empire: from the collapse of the Soviet Union to the Russian goldrush, the restrictions imposed by newly-elected President Vladimir Putin and his regime’s subsequent arrests and expropriations. The filmmakers shot the film before the start of Russia's attack on Ukraine; a project that would no longer be possible today. The material allows viewers a glimpse into the inner workings of the energy giant Gazprom.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

Part 1

SAT 03.02.2024 – 11:03 UTC

SAT 03.02.2024 – 22:03 UTC

SUN 04.02.2024 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

Part 2

SAT 10.02.2024 – 11:03 UTC

SAT 10.02.2024 – 22:03 UTC

SUN 11.02.2024 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5