PoliticsRussian Federation

Gazprom: Russia’s Political Weapon

January 22, 2024

For decades, European countries have been dependent on Russian gas imports. And they did it to themselves. The biggest culprit? Germany.

Only after Russia declared war on Ukraine did the German government realize that Russia has been using gas as a weapon for a long time.

 

 

 

 

How did this come about? What is Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan? The films take a look behind the scenes of the Russian gas monopoly Gazprom. They show the genesis of an empire: from the collapse of the Soviet Union to the Russian goldrush, the restrictions imposed by newly-elected President Vladimir Putin and his regime’s subsequent arrests and expropriations. The filmmakers shot the film before the start of Russia's attack on Ukraine; a project that would no longer be possible today. The material allows viewers a glimpse into the inner workings of the energy giant Gazprom.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

Part 1

SAT 03.02.2024 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 03.02.2024 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 04.02.2024 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

Part 2

SAT 10.02.2024 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 10.02.2024 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 11.02.2024 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 