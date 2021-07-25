 Fresh email leak shines new light on Manchester City’s financial conduct | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 25.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Fresh email leak shines new light on Manchester City’s financial conduct

The English champions were cleared of financial misconduct by CAS last year, but a new email leak has renewed scrutiny of the club’s financial affairs. City are accused of artificially inflating their income in 2011.

A general view of Manchester City's Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have been embroiled in a secret legal battle with the Premier League, according to a report.

A year on from being cleared of any wrongdoing by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Manchester City's financial conduct a decade ago is back under the spotlight.

The club's appeal to CAS was successful and their two-year ban from the Champions League, imposed by UEFA, overturned.

It has emerged, however, via reporting by British newspaper Mail on Sunday, that City have been embroiled in a secret two-year legal battle with the English Premier League.

City have reportedly failed to comply with the Premier League's demands for documentation and prevented reporting of the case via a gag order in a British court. This order has now been lifted on the grounds of public interest.

City have yet to respond publicly to reports that they breached the Premier League's rules.

Manchester City players celebrate with Kevin de Bruyne

City have acquired some of the best players in the world, but questions remain over whether they've done it fairly.

What are Manchester City accused of?

According to Football Leaks, the club inflated its income in 2011 to circumvent financial fair play rules

That summer, the club made some significant player signings that helped shape its decade of domestic dominance, including Samir Nasri midfielder for £24.75m ($34m) and Sergio Aguero for £36m ($49m), a then club-record signing and a player who went on to become the club's all-time highest goalscorer.

Indeed, in the 10 years to the end of 2020, City earned £1.7bn ($2.3bn) in commercial income. In the same period, Premier League rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal averaged 1.1bn each. City, who are mostly reliant on sponsors from the United Arab Emirates, earned roughly £600m ($825m) more than those other clubs.

By 2015, City had sponsorship deals with six separate UAE entities, totaling 68% of its £179m ($246m) total sponsorship income. By 2019, the figure was £140m ($192m) of £250m ($344m), allowing City to buy up the best football talent in the world.

According to the Mail on Sunday, City had launched several challenges to the Premier League's attempt to obtain information from City, but this has been rejected. City are now fighting in court to keep these details private, at least until legal proceedings are no longer active.

Rui Pinto, the whistleblower behind Football Leaks, is escorted into court

Rui Pinto is the whistleblower behind Football Leaks

What do the leaked emails say?

A senior executive within the sports sponsorship team at Etihad Airways, City's main sponsor, composed an email to a contact in the partnerships department at City on April 12, 2011, appearing to query the £12m ($16.5m) shirt sponsorship deal City had with Etihad.

The email opened with: "Dear (redacted), there seems to be some confusion about an outstanding balance of the sponsorship fee for the 2010-11 season.”

It goes on to explain that Etihad were only due to pay £4m, with the UAE's Executive Affairs Authority (EAA) due to pay the club the remaining £8m ($11m) of the contract, clearly not allowed under Premier League rules.

How does this break the rules?

Premier League clubs are not allowed to receive sponsorship from third parties that are closely associated with the owners of the club or related in any way.

City have therefore potentially benefited from artificially inflated sponsorship deals which dwarf those of their rivals, allowing them to gain an advantage on the field.

This is in direct contradiction to the Premier League's fair play rules and, even though the Premier League have also not commented on the ongoing legal battle with its reigning champions, the ramifications would be severe for City, with relegation from the league the ultimate punishment.

City have hired one of the UK's leading lawyers, Lord Pannick QC, to defend itself in court, with Pannick famous for having twice defeated the UK government over Brexit.

Watch video 00:24

Football leaks trial begins in Lisbon

What is Football Leaks? Who is Rui Pinto?

Football Leaks has been operating since September 2015, revealing the transfer fees, wages and contract information of some famous football players. Among its first leaks was the details of Neymar's contract with Barcelona and Gareth Bale's move from Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid.

It was in late 2018 when Football Leaks came to widespread prominence though, partnering with German magazine Der Spiegel to reveal dramatic details of City's alleged deception of UEFA over Financial Fair Play and that several of Europe's top clubs had been in talks over a breakaway European Super League.

Rui Pinto is a Portuguese whistleblower and the creator of Football Leaks. He was arrested in January 2019 in Budapest at the behest of the Portuguese government on suspicion of extortion, violation of secrecy and illegally accessing information. After months under house arrest and a subsequent trial, however, Pinto was released in August 2020 without charge — he still remains on trial for a further 90 alleged offences.

Pinto has gone on to do a deal with the Portuguese judicial system, turning over millions of documents to assist in its investigations into criminal activity. And according to the Mail on Sunday report, Pinto is also open to helping the Premier League in any investigation against City.

Pinto remains at liberty under a witness protection program.

  • Champions League 2019 | FC Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund | Lionel Messi & Antoine Griezmann (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Monfort)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Barcelona - 840.8 million euros

    The Catalans top the Money League for the very first time and are the first football club ever to generate an annual revenue of more than €800 million. Barca have increased their revenue by more than €150m compared to 2019 after bringing merchandizing and licensing activities in-house. The club's biggest asset remains Lionel Messi. The Argentinian superstar is not for sale.

  • Saudi-Arabien Supercup-Finale - Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Ammar)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Real Madrid - 757.3 million euros

    Barcelona's archrivals Real Madrid have dropped to second place after a year of mixed results on the pitch. The 13-times European champions increased their revenue by only 0.99 percent from last year (€750.9m) but that could change again in 2020. The club from the Spanish capital are after the signatures of big names such as Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappé to usher in a new Galacticos era.

  • Champions League 2017 | Manchester United Mannschaftsbild (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/M. Rickett)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Manchester United - 711.5 million euros

    Two years ago, the Red Devils topped the Deloitte ranking but now Manchester United are back down to third, just as in 2019. The 20-times English champions increased their revenue by almost 50 million euros this year but, with on-pitch struggles again leaving Champions League qualification in doubt, they are in danger of being superceded by local rivals Manchester City in next year's Money League.

  • Jahreshauptversammlung FC Bayern München 2019 | Herbert Hainer & Uli Hoeneß (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Hase)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Bayern Munich - 660.1 million euros

    New Bayern president Herbert Hainer (left) has inherited a healthy club from Uli Hoeness (right). The Bavarian giants increased their revenue by €31m this year, but an extended deal with automobile partner and 8.33% shareholder Audi is reported to be worth a further €50m a year until 2029. Despite earning less TV money than English or Spanish clubs, Bayern held on to fourth place in the ranking.

  • Frankreich Präsentation Neymars im Stadion (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Paris St. Germain - 635.9 million euros

    For the past eight years, the French club have been financed by the Qatari state investment group QSI. The Qataris have pumped hundreds of millions into the club in order to sign top players like Neymar and hire quality coaches such as Thomas Tuchel, formerly of Borussia Dortmund. The club's main goal has been to lift the Champions League trophy but money hasn't proven to be enough so far.

  • Manchester City Trainer Pep Guardiola (picture-alliance/empics/PA Wire/M. Rickett)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Manchester City - 610.6 million euros

    Another club bankrolled by a Gulf state and which dreams of winning the Champions League, Manchester City have been owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group since 2008, changing the fortunes of a club which spent decades in their red neighbor's shadow. Since the takeover, City have won the Premier League four times and in 2016 they hired coach Pep Guardiola with Champions League success in mind.

  • Club World Cup - Final - Liverpool v Flamengo | Pokalsieger (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Liverpool - 604.7 million euros

    But where Man City have so far failed, Liverpool have succeeded. The Reds won a sixth Champions League / European Cup in 2019 under German coach Jürgen Klopp, but it's been 30 years since they were last crowned English champions. This season, that dream is closer than ever, and lifting the Premier League trophy should translate into more revenue for the Merseyside club in 2020.

  • Champions League 2019 | Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympiacos FC | Harry Kane (picture-alliance/DPPI Media/Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Tottenham Hotspur - 521.1 million euros

    Spurs owe their improved place in the ranking mainly to their brand new stadium, opened in April 2019. Increased matchday earnings at the "New White Hart Lane" hav contributed to a 21% rise in total revenue, enabling last season's Champions League finalists to leapfrog local North London rivals Arsenal into eighth place - a record high for the club currently managed by Jose Mourinho.

  • Champions League Juventus Turin - Bayer Leverkusen (AFP/I. Bonotto)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Juventus - 459.7 million euros

    Italian record champions Juventus moved back into the top 10 with Deloitte claiming that the arrival of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo "increased Juventus' commercial appeal". The 34-year-old joined Juventus from Real Madrid for more than €100 million in July 2018. other signings such as Matthijs de Ligt also boosted Juventus' brand visibility and commercial revenue.

    Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons


DW recommends

Football Leaks: The next installment?

The football world is braced for the release of "new revelations" from European Investigative Collaborations, the network behind "Football Leaks." This comes after Der Spiegel posted a cryptic teaser on social media.  

UEFA's financial fair play rules: 7 things you need to know

Freshly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City could be hit with a ban from next season's Champions League after a potential breach of UEFA's financial fair play rules. But what is FFP and how does it work?  