French President Emmanuel Macron vows 'bold and courageous' decisions to cut public spending

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a reorganization of the French republic aimed at boosting state services in remote and deprived areas, and also vowed to unveil cuts to public spending "in the coming weeks" without going into spefics.

In a nod to his critics and his crumbling approval ratings, Macron said, "I know I can't do everything, I know I can't succeed in everything," calling himself "humble but determined".

During his 90-minute address, the former investment banker detailed his early legislative successes such as cutting corporate tax, easing labor laws, reforming university entrance procedures and revamping the country's state rail operator SNCF. He also outlined other upcoming changes.

Read more: French Senate approves SNCF overhaul, cementing Emmanuel Macron's rail reforms

Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture Honored for his European vision On May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron received the Charlemagne Prize for European Unity in the German city of Aachen. The prize's board of directors said they chose to honor Macron "in recognition of his vision of a new Europe" and his "decisive stance" against nationalism and isolationism. Since entering office one year ago, Macron has unabashedly pushed for European cohesion and EU reform.

Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture Charlemagne, father of Europe The city of Aachen's Charlemagne Prize is named after the important medieval ruler who became the first Holy Roman Emperor (747-814). Under his leadership the Frankish Empire expanded to become a great power, abosrbing parts of present-day Germany. France and Germany are not the only entities to claim him as a forefather; during his lifetime, he was known as "Pater Europae," or "Father of Europe."

Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture Keynote speech at the Sorbonne Macron delivered his message to the perfect audience when he spoke to students at the Sorbonne University in Paris in September 2017. In a speech focused on the EU, he emphasized the advantages of Europe's many different languages. Macron, who speaks English fluently, also said he would like to see every European master at least two European languages by the age of 24.

Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture Supporting cultural education It was one of Macron's central campaign promises: after turning 18, French youths will receive a one-off payment of €500 ($594) from the French state. Known as a "Culture Pass," the money is supposed to help the teens take advantage of cultural offerings according to their own preferences — whether this means a Spotify subscription, a trip to Barcelona or season tickets to the theater.

Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture Honored by the literary world The president was the guest of honor at the opening of the Frankfurt Book Fair in October 2017, which focused on French culture, literature and language. In his speech, Macron underlined the very positive literary relations between his home nation and Germany. Both countries would benefit from one another's literary output for centuries, he said.

Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture Mona Lisa on tour? Leonardo da Vinci's famous oil painting may get lent out to a Louvre branch in Lens, northern France, as part of Macron's push to decentralize French culture. If that actually happens, the Paris Louvre would lose its daily horde of visitors seeking to get a glimpse of the famous mysteriously smiling woman. In addition, simply transporting the painting would cost some €35 million ($41.6 million).

Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture African cultural heritage In November 2017 Macron gave a speech in Burkina Faso in which he called for European nations to return cultural heritage pieces that had been obtained during the colonial era. His words unleashed heated debate in Paris and Berlin. Despite his urging, the Berlin Humboldt Forum cultural center (above), set to open in 2019, said it would still include some 75,000 African exhibits in its collection. Author: Myriel Desgranges (cmb)



Welfare state

Macron said the priority for the coming year is to build a "welfare state of the 21st Century" which includes extending unemployment insurance for self-employed people. He also vowed to support those who work in old folks' homes, and said he hoped a law would be passed later this year to reform how elderly citizens are treated.

Macron also pledged to reshape France's pension system, replacing more than 40 pension schemes that exist today with one system that is transparent and fair to all.

Read more: French labor reform decrees signed by President Emmanuel Macron

Islamist terrorism in France

Macron acknowledged that "terrorism, the chaos of the world, migration and our failures in integration" played a role in public fears. "This is why we must restore republican order and respect," Macron said, referring to the fight against terrorism and a policing plan for troubled suburbs announced earlier this year.

Read more: Macron anti-terror law replaces French state of emergency

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 May 12, 2018: Paris knife attack A man wielding a knife attacks bystanders in a central neighborhood in Paris, killing one person and wounding another four. French prosecutors open a terror probe into the attack, citing witness accounts that the assailant shouted "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest). The militant "Islamic State" (IS) group claims responsibility for the attack, calling the knifeman one of their "soldiers."

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 March 23, 2018: Trebes hostage crisis An attacker claiming allegiance to IS perpetrates a string of violent crimes in the southern town of Trebes during the morning hours. He kills a man while stealing a car and then fires shots at police officers before entering a Super U grocery store, where he takes hostages. Police shoot dead the attacker. There are at least two deaths and three injured.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 October 1, 2017: Marseille train station knife attack A man fatally stabs two women in the Marseille train station. The perpetrator, Ahmed Hanachi, is shot dead by police on patrol. IS claims responsibility for the attack in a post on its news agency Amaq. In it, they call Hanachi one of the group's "soldiers." Two Interior Ministry officials resign after it is revealed that Hanachi was an undocumented immigrant who they had failed to detain.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 April 20, 2017: Champs-Elysees police shooting A gunman open fire on police on the Champs-Elysees, Paris' most iconic boulevard. One police officer is killed and two individuals are injured before police shoot the gunman dead. A note praising IS is found next to the gunman's body. The terrorist group also claims responsibility. The attack occurs just days before the first round of the French presidential election. Security is tightened.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 February 3, 2017: Machete attempt at Louvre Soldiers shoot and serevely injury a knife-weilding man outside the Louvre museum in Paris after he assails them. One soldier is lightly injured. The attacker had two further machetes in his backpack. A subsequent investigation reveals that the Egyptian national had traveled to France from Dubai on a valid tourist visa. A Twitter account associated with the man's name refers to IS in posts.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 July 26, 2016: murder of Normandy priest Two teens enter a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, Normandy and slit the throat of an 85-year-old priest in front of five parishioners. Police shoot the 19-year-olds dead as they try to leave. IS takes responsibility and publishes a video of the teens pledging allegiance to the group. Many French Muslims attend the next Sunday's mass to show solidarity with Catholics and condemn the attack.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 July 14, 2016: Truck attack in Nice On Bastille Day, France's national holiday, a truck drives through crowds in Nice that had gathered to watch the fireworks on a major beachside promenade. Before being shot dead by police, the driver kills 86 and injuries more than 400 others. IS claims responsibility, stating that the attacker had responded to IS calls to target civilians living of coalition nations fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 November 13, 2015: Bataclan and Paris attack It is France's most deadly terror attack: IS jihadis armed with automatic weapons and explosives undertake coordinated attacks in Paris including at the Bataclan concert hall, the national stadium and various street cafes. The mass shootings and suicide bombings kill 130 people, injuring hundreds more. IS claims responsibility. Then-President Francois Hollande says it is an act of war by IS.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 August 21, 2015: Thalys train tragedy averted A deadly attack is averted: on a high-speed train from Amsterdam to Paris, a man open fire with an assualt rifle that subsequently jams. Other train passengers tackle the man, preventing deadly violence. Four are injured including the attacker. The assailant had been known to French security officials for past drug-related activities and statements in defense of radical Islamist violence.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 June 26, 2015: Beheading and truck explosion near Lyon Yassin Salhi beheads his boss, covering the head in Arabic and placing it on the gate outside the US-based industrial gas company Air Productions, located near Lyon. He also tries to blow up the factory by driving his van into the gas cylinders. The intent fails but unleashes a smaller explosion, injuring two. French authorities claim links between the man and IS. He commits suicide in prison.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 January 7-9, 2015: Charlie Hebdo and Jewish supermarket attack First, two men with automatic guns storm the offices of satire magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 and wounding 12 others. A different gunman kills a police officer the next day, then four more during a hostage-taking on the 9th in a kosher grocery. Police eventually shoot all three gunmen dead, but not before they claim allegiance to IS and al-Qaida. Many demonstrate solidarity with those killed. Author: Cristina Burack



Islam in France

Macron announced that work would start in the coming months on "framework and rules" to ensure that Islam "will be practised everywhere in accordance with the laws of the republic." The "immense majority" of French Muslims supported the country's principles of individual freedom and secularism based on mutual respect, he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes (Bustes Gallery) in Versailles.

State of the Union?

Critics had described his address to a joint session of parliament as a "monarchical" exercise in the former palace of King Louis XIV, something they say is a French version of the State of the Union speeches by US presidents. Some conservative and hard-left lawmakers boycotted the speech. Addressing concerns that they were not permitted to pose questions to Macron, he said he would look to amend the constitution to allow lawmakers debate with the president during such joint sessions.

"Victory!" "Victory! Macron gives in. Next time, he'll have to listen and answer," said far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, who earlier derided the French president as "Macron the First" in an apparent reference to the French kings who had lived in the Palace of Versailles.

kw/xx (AFP, dpa)