The Bataclan is a theater hall in Paris, France. It became internationally known because of the terror attacks on November 13, 2015.
The Bataclan is located in the 11th arrondissement in Paris. It opened in 1865 and has been used for vaudeville, concerts and, for a time, as a cinema. On November 13, 2015, 90 people were shot dead there by Islamist terrorists during a concert by the US band Eagle of Death Metal. This is a collection of DW content on the Bataclan.
Wednesday was the European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism. In France several terror attacks over the past five years have cost the lives of more than 250 people. One of them was the assault on the Bataclan music hall on November 13, 2015. Lisa Louis has met a survivor of the attack, who has found her way to deal with her trauma. A method that could also help other victims of terrorism.
Salah Abdeslam, the last remaining suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks, has been found guilty of attempted terrorist murder in a separate trial in Brussels. He has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.