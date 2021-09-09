The Bataclan is a theater hall in Paris, France. It became internationally known because of the terror attacks on November 13, 2015.

The Bataclan is located in the 11th arrondissement in Paris. It opened in 1865 and has been used for vaudeville, concerts and, for a time, as a cinema. On November 13, 2015, 90 people were shot dead there by Islamist terrorists during a concert by the US band Eagle of Death Metal. This is a collection of DW content on the Bataclan.