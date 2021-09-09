Visit the new DW website

Bataclan

The Bataclan is a theater hall in Paris, France. It became internationally known because of the terror attacks on November 13, 2015.

The Bataclan is located in the 11th arrondissement in Paris. It opened in 1865 and has been used for vaudeville, concerts and, for a time, as a cinema. On November 13, 2015, 90 people were shot dead there by Islamist terrorists during a concert by the US band Eagle of Death Metal. This is a collection of DW content on the Bataclan.

191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 09.09.2021 09.09.2021

Young climate activists in Berlin on hunger strike in a bid to force change - Turkey and the Taliban: what's at stake in the talks - Social care in the UK: who should be paying for it? - A spot of home-flavoured cooking - Change and resistance of change: election time in Norway and Russia - A flying papal visit to Hungary - Six years after the Paris Bataclan attacks survivors struggle to move on
ARCHIV *** der Veranstaltungsort Bataclan, in dem am 13. November 2015 bei einem islamistischen Terroranschlag 90 Menschen ermordet wurden, Paris, Frankreich. | Verwendung weltweit

Italian police arrest IS suspect over 2015 Paris attacks 08.03.2021

Italian police have arrested a man on suspicion of helping the perpetrators of the coordinated atrocities, including the attack on the Bataclan concert hall. Scores of people were killed in the 2015 attacks.
13.11.2020 *** Saint-Denis Mayor Mathieu Hanotin, French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo pay tribute outside the Stade de France in Saint-Denis November 13, 2020 during ceremonies across Paris marking the fifth anniversary of the terror attacks of November 2015 in which 130 people were killed. Christophe Archambault/Pool via REUTERS

EU interior ministers step up efforts to combat terrorism 14.11.2020

In the wake of recent attacks in Paris, Nice and Vienna, the EU member states have declared a new war on terrorism. Can enhanced surveillance be a silver bullet? DW's Max Zander reports from Brussels.

13.11.2020 *** French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin arrives to pay tribute outside the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis on November 13, 2020, during ceremonies across Paris marking the fifth anniversary of the terror attacks of November 2015 in which 130 people were killed. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / various sources / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

France commemorates 2015 Paris terror attacks — in pictures 13.11.2020

France is marking the fifth anniversary of the 2015 Paris terror attacks with moments of silence and solemn memorials across the city. The country is once again back on high alert following a wave of recent attacks.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 13.11.2020 13.11.2020

The EU seals a deal with German and US firms for their coronavirus vaccine - European reaction to Joe Biden winning the US elections - The future of Russia-US relations - How victims of the Bataclan terror attacks in Paris five years ago have coped - Tips on dealing with the effects of the pandemic on our mental health - The world's first clown car wash opens in Germany

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 25, 2018 a man takes a photograph of an artwork by street artist Banksy in Paris on a side street to the Bataclan concert hall where a terrorist attack killed 90 people on Novembre 13, 2015. - The stolen Banksy work has been found in Italy, AFP reports on June 10, 2020. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION

Arrests made in theft of Banksy's Paris artwork 27.06.2020

French authorities say they've arrested six people in connection to a work stolen from the Bataclan night club in 2019. The image, stenciled on a door, turned up in Italy two weeks ago.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 25, 2018 a man takes a photograph of an artwork by street artist Banksy in Paris on a side street to the Bataclan concert hall where a terrorist attack killed 90 people on Novembre 13, 2015. - The stolen Banksy work has been found in Italy, AFP reports on June 10, 2020. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION

Stolen Banksy Bataclan artwork discovered in Italy 10.06.2020

The mural of a mourning girl where the November 2015 terrorist attack occurred in Paris was stolen in January last year. It has now reappeared in central Italy after a joint operation by French and Italian authorities.

191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 13.03.2020 13.03.2020

Life under lockdown in Italy - Germany's drive-through coronavirus testing - Can European economies survive the coronavirus outbreak? - The Greek Orthodox Church under fire - We examine the psychology of panic buying - Remembering victims of terror and the Bataclan attack in Paris - The latest on North Macedonia's journey to join the EU - Hungary's big efforts to boost the country's birth-rate

06.03.2020 Catherine Bertrand, Überlebende des Attentats auf den Bataclan mit ihrem Buch und einer ihrer Zeichnungen.

Inside Europe: Remembering the victims of terrorism 13.03.2020

Wednesday was the European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism. In France several terror attacks over the past five years have cost the lives of more than 250 people. One of them was the assault on the Bataclan music hall on November 13, 2015. Lisa Louis has met a survivor of the attack, who has found her way to deal with her trauma. A method that could also help other victims of terrorism.

06.03.2020 Catherine Bertrand, Überlebende des Attentats auf den Bataclan mit ihrem Buch und einer ihrer Zeichnungen.

Bataclan terrorism survivor eases the pain with her pen 10.03.2020

Catherine Bertrand struggled with life after surviving the Paris terror attacks. Relief came when she found her own method to deal with the trauma. She believes it could help other sufferers around the world.
ARCHIV 2015  - Trauernde Menschen zünden am 16.11.2015 vor dem Bataclan in Paris (Frankreich) Kerzen an und legen Blumen nieder. Foto: Malte Christians/dpa (zu dpa Anschlag auf Frankreichs Lebensart: Das Trauma von Paris wirkt nach vom 11.11.2016, Wiederholung vom 07.11.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Bosnian arrested in Germany in connection with Paris Bataclan attacks 27.06.2019

Dresden prosecutors say a Bosnian man linked to the 2015 attacks on the Bataclan nightclub in Paris is under arrest in Germany's Saxony-Anhalt state. An extradition to Belgium is being considered.
TOPSHOT - A man takes a photograph of a recent artwork by street artist Banksy in Paris on June 25, 2018, on a side street to the Bataclan concert hall where a terrorist attack killed 90 people on Novembre 13, 2015. - The mysterious British street artist has created a series of new murals in Paris in the last few days. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Banksy tribute to Paris terror attack victims stolen 27.01.2019

Thieves have removed a mournful painting by the mysterious British artist from an emergency door at the Bataclan concert hall. The work was an homage to those killed during the coordinated 2015 terror attacks in Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a special congress gathering both the upper and lower houses of the French parliament (National Assembly and Senate) in Versailles near Paris, France, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron vows 'bold and courageous' decisions to cut public spending 09.07.2018

The French president has addressed a joint session of parliament in Versailles. Some right- and left-wing lawmakers boycotted the event, criticising his "monarchical" style.

28.03.2018+++ French President Emmanuel Macron touches the flag-drapped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, who was killed by an Islamist militant after taking the place of a female hostage during a supermarket siege in Trebes, during a national tribute at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Terror attacks in France since 2015 13.05.2018

France has been hit by several terror attacks since 2015, when "Islamic State" militants launched a brutal attack across Paris. Over the past three years, there have been other attacks, and close calls.
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum, part of the annual NRA convention, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on May 4, 2018. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY DAL201805043016 SERGIOxFLORES

France slams Donald Trump for Bataclan remarks during NRA speech 05.05.2018

"Obscene" is what one former French president said about Trump's antics during a NRA speech on Friday. In an effort to make a point, Trump mimicked shooters who killed 90 people in a Parisian club in November 2015.
Drawing by Igor Preys shows evocation of Salah Abdeslam, before and now, in marge of the trial for attempted murder in a terrorist context, on March 15th in the Rue Dries - Driesstraat in Forest - Vorst, in Brussels Wednesday 07 February 2018. In the shooting, five police officers were injured and an alleged terrorist, Mohamed Belkaid, was killed. The shooting happened during a search of the apartment, part of the investigation on the Paris terrorist attacks. BELGA PHOTO IGOR PREYS Foto: Igor Preys/BELGA/dpa |

Paris attack suspect Salah Abdeslam found guilty of attempted murder in separate Brussels trial 23.04.2018

Salah Abdeslam, the last remaining suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks, has been found guilty of attempted terrorist murder in a separate trial in Brussels. He has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
