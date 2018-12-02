 France, Germany fight to save EU tech tax | News | DW | 04.12.2018

News

France, Germany fight to save EU tech tax

The two countries want tech giants such as Google and Facebook to pay tax on digital revenue. But the idea faces opposition from a large contingent of the EU.

The Google app on a smartphone

France and Germany are fighting to save a proposal for an EU-wide tax on big digital firms ahead of a meeting of European finance ministers on Tuesday.

The two countries have encountered significant opposition to their plan for the bloc and need to scale it back to have any chance of passing it into law.

How they want to save the deal

Inside sources told several news agencies that the finance ministers of both nations will put forward a proposal that:

  • Limits the tax to a 3 percent levy on online advertising revenues.
  • Excludes all other online revenues.
  • Effectively excludes Amazon, AirBnB and Spotify.

Read more: EU digital tax on verge of collapse

Most profitable activities

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday: "What matters for France is that there is a legally binding instrument that can be adopted as soon as possible."

"This makes a lot of sense as it will cover some of the most profitable activities," a European source told Agence France-Presse news agency.

According to EU sources, the two countries are declaring in a joint statement their "determination to introduce a fair and effective tax on large digital companies." 

aw/rt (AFP, Reuters)

