 France and Netherlands quarrel over Air France-KLM | News | DW | 27.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

France and Netherlands quarrel over Air France-KLM

France has called on the Netherlands to clarify its intentions after it raised its stake in the holding company Air France-KLM. The Dutch made the move without telling their French counterparts.

Air France airliner in Munich

Speaking in Paris alongside Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron said the Dutch government must clarify why it bought 12.7 percent of shares in Air France-KLM's holding company.

"The government was not informed of this decision, nor its implementation," Macron said at a press conference in Paris. "I take note of it. It's now up to the Dutch government to clarify its intentions."

Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra announced the purchase of the 12.7 percent stake late Tuesday for €680 million ($774 million). He said the government aimed to eventually match the French government's 14.3 percent holding in the airline.

Concerns have been raised of transferring more flights from Schiphol airport to Paris

Concerns have been raised of transferring more flights from Schiphol airport to Paris

An eroded position

Hoekstra made the motive for the move clear: "KLM's position has been constantly eroded over the past few months," Hoekstra said. "We now have a seat at the table."

The move came amid concerns from the Netherlands that the Air France's new CEO, Ben Smith, wants to move more KLM flights to Paris from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport so as to compete more effectively against German flag carrier Lufthansa, Spain's Iberia and British Airways.

It also follows the Dutch government's decision to back KLM chief executive Pieter Elbers amid reports of tensions between him and Smith.

Minority shareholder KLM contributed 80 percent of group profits in 2018

Minority shareholder KLM contributed 80 percent of group profits in 2018

'Incomprehensible' move

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he would hold talks with Hoekstra in Paris this week over what he termed an "incomprehensible" move.

The Air France-KLM board held a meeting on Wednesday, saying it would "closely monitor the consequences" of the Dutch shareholding. 

As the major shareholder in the airline, the French state enjoys voting rights of about 23 percent in Air France-KLM.

Yet KLM contributed around 80 percent of group's operating profit in 2018. By comparison, strikes have hampered Air France's performance in recent years.

jm/amp (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Air France-KLM boss steps down as staff reject pay offer

Air France-KLM Chief Executive Jean-Marc Janaillac has announced his resignation after employees at the carrier's French operations rejected a pay deal aimed at ending weeks of painful strike action. (04.05.2018)  

Renault appoints new chief executive, chairman after Carlos Ghosn's exit

The French carmaker has appointed Michelin's Jean-Dominique Senard as its new chairman and Thierry Bollore as its new chief executive. Carlos Ghosn resigned from both roles earlier on Thursday. (24.01.2019)  

Paris warns Air France's survival in the balance

The French government has raised the pressure on Air France managers and unions, saying the state won't come to the carrier’s rescue as it grapples with worker strikes and a leadership vacuum. (07.05.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Nissan cuts profit outlook, and fate of alliance with Renault looms  

Renault distances itself from Ghosn as he rejigs legal team  

Related content

Frankreich Laura Flessel Ex-Sportministerin

France: Minister quits in fresh blow to Emmanuel Macron 04.09.2018

French Sports Minister Laura Flessel has announced that she is stepping down. Her resignation comes just a week after President Emmanuel Macron's environment minister quit his post during a fiery live radio interview.

Frankreich Gelbwestenprotest in Paris

Nearly 1,400 arrests in French 'yellow vest' protests as government offers dialogue 08.12.2018

Some 125,000 people across France donned yellow safety jackets to rally against President Emmanuel Macron and the high cost of living. In Paris, armored vehicles and thousands of police contained the demonstrators.

Frankreich Emmanuel Macron in Albert

Emannuel Macron: 'Yellow vest' protests won't change fuel tax 27.11.2018

Though he acknowledged the widespread anger over fuel taxes, the French president said he would not back down from his environmentally friendly policies. He also announced that France will delay capping nuclear power.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 