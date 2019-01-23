 Renault appoints new chief executive, chairman after Carlos Ghosn′s exit | News | DW | 24.01.2019

News

Renault appoints new chief executive, chairman after Carlos Ghosn's exit

The French carmaker has appointed Michelin's Jean-Dominique Senard as its new chairman and Thierry Bollore as its new chief executive. Carlos Ghosn resigned from both roles earlier on Thursday.

Renault headquarters in Paris, France (picture-alliance/abaca/N. Berzane)

French carmaker Renault on Thursday named Thierry Bollore as its new chief executive and Jean-Dominique Senard as its chairman, a day after Carlos Ghosn reportedly resigned from both roles.

The company said it gave Senard "full responsibility" for managing Renault's alliance with Japanese carmakers Nissan and Mitsubishi. Senard had been chief executive of tire company Michelin since 2012.

Bollore, who has been with the company since 2012, took over as deputy chief executive officer in November after Renault's former chief executive and chairman, Carlos Ghosn, was arrested in Japan.

The announcement came hours after reports that Ghosn had stepped down from both roles.

"Carlos Ghosn just resigned last night," French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told Bloomberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Renault sources also confirmed the move, according to German news agency DPA.

Carlos Ghosn (Reuters/P. Wojazer)

Renault made the appointments hours after reports emerged that Carlos Ghosn had stepped down from both roles

Fall from grace

Before Ghosn was arrested for alleged financial misconduct, the 64-year-old served as a top executive at Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi. He was considered a key figure in establishing and then maintaining the alliance.

Ghosn's departure could help ease tensions that emerged between Renault and Nissan following his arrest.

Japanese authorities accused Ghosn of understating his salary at Nissan by 5 billion yen (€40 million, $45 million) from 2011 to 2015. He denies any wrongdoing.

Nissan and Mitsubishi fired him as chairman shortly after his arrest.

Watch video 01:33
Now live
01:33 mins.

Top car executive Carlos Ghosn on trial in Tokyo: how did he get there?

amp/rt (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

