Nissan files complaint against ex-boss Carlos Ghosn for 'misuse of funds'

The Japanese automaker has accused the once-praised former executive of misusing a "significant amount of the company's funds." Nissan's criminal complaint followed fresh charges against Ghosn from Tokyo prosecutors.
Japanese automaker Nissan on Friday said it filed its own criminal complaint against its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, for the "misuse of a significant amount of the company's funds."
Ghosn has been arrested and charged by Japanese prosecutors with financial misconduct. On Friday, Tokyo prosecutors added a new indictment to the growing list of charges brought against the once-lauded executive.
Until the recent charges against him, Ghosn served as a top executive for Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi. He was considered a key figure in establishing and then maintaining the alliance.
Latest developments:
Read more: Who's the man who could bring down Japan's auto industry?
From top businessman to jail
Ghosn, a Brazilian-born businessman who made his name in France, was once hailed for spearheading Renault's profitability post-privatization as well as bringing Nissan from the brink of bankruptcy in the late 1990s.
In the years after, he was described as one of the world's most powerful businessmen. In 2008, one of the key years in the Japanese investigation, Ghosn was named chairman and chief executive of Nissan. A year later, he went on to the same roles at Renault.
In 2016, he became chairman of Mitsubishi after Nissan acquired a controlling stake in the Japanese company. All three companies would form an alliance together by 2017, making it one of the world's largest auto groups.
In November, Ghosn was arrested for misuse of funds and breach of trust. He was subsequently forced to step down from his role at Nissan. Earlier this week, he made his first courtroom appearance, saying he was "wrongly accused and unfairly detained."
He remains in jail pending trial. Ghosn continues to be Renault's chief executive despite being stripped of his role at Nissan, although COO Thierry Bollore was appointed interim deputy CEO of the French automaker with the "same powers."
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/msh (Reuters, dpa)
The Nissan chairman has been arrested on suspicion of falsifying financial reports. Brazilian-born Carlos Ghosn has rescued the Japanese automaker from near bankruptcy over the last 18 years. (19.11.2018)
Carlos Ghosn, the chairman of Nissan Motors who forged the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, has been arrested on corruption charges. The arrest has stunned Japan, where he is known as a disciplined business leader. (21.11.2018)
Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn will also become head of scandal-plagued Mitsubishi Motors. It's expected that the Brazilian-born Frenchman will live up to his reputation as a rigid "cost killer" after taking over. (20.10.2016)
Nissan's board has voted to dismiss Carlos Ghosn as chairman following his arrest. The board also removed Greg Kelly from his role as representative director. (22.11.2018)