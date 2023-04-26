Fortuna Düsseldorf to allow fans in for free

German Bundesliga 2 club Fortuna Düsseldorf is planning to allow all fans to attend games for free in a bid to boost attendances. The "Fortuna for all" initiative is to begin with a three-match pilot phase next season.

According to an internal memo distributed to sponsors and partners this week, the "Fortuna for all" initiative will aim to "enable all fans to attend home league games for free — whether members, season ticket holders, organized support, regular visitors or away fans."

The campaign, which is set to be officially announced by the club at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, could begin with a three-match pilot phase as early as next season, according to local media, before being rolled out to cover all home games.

According to the memo, the financial cost of the planned giveaway — ticket revenues account on average for around 15 per cent of clubs' revenues in Bundesliga 2 — is to be offset by a network of "strategic partners who share our conviction that football belongs to the fans and who want to accompany us on our new path for the long term."

The as yet unspecified increased sponsoring revenues are set to be split between investment in the first team, women's team and youth team. 20 per cent is earmarked for digital infrastructure in the club's Merkur-Spiel-Arena, while 10 per cent will flow into grassroots sport and sustainability projects in the city.

Fan groups cautiously welcome the idea

The move has already been cautiously welcomed by supporter groups, with Thomas Kessen of the nationwide fan alliance "Unsere Kurve" ("our terrace") telling SID: "We have long held the opinion that football should be for everyone, and that has a lot to do with ticket prices. So, given the information we currently have, we welcome the idea."

According to the local "Rheinische Post" newspaper, the initiative will not include the sale of shares in Fortuna Düsseldorf to investors — often a red flag for many German football fans who are protective of their member-controlled clubs. Still, Kessen is wary of what sort of influence potential new sponsors might want in return for their support.

"Perks such as the big white letter 'T' in Munich could risk damaging a good idea," he warned, referring to the Telekom logo in Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, formed by fans in certain seats wearing white ponchos.

He also lamented that it's "a shame that this idea has come from a club whose stadium is rarely full."

Fortuna Düsseldorf: untapped potential

With 27,200 members, Fortuna Düsseldorf are the 14th biggest football club in Germany but last played in the Bundesliga between 2018 and 2020. They are currently sixth in Bundesliga 2, their promotion hopes banished for another season after defeat away to Nuremberg at the weekend.

Despite hailing from Germany's seventh biggest city and the capital of its most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), the club has often struggled to stand out in a region dominated by more illustrious neighbors such as Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04, Borussia Mönchengladbach and FC Cologne. Even nearby Bayer Leverkusen, the works club owned by pharmaceutical giants Bayer and with a comparatively small membership, have greater European pedigree.

This season's average home attendance of almost 30,000 is the highest since Fortuna were last in the Bundesliga, but home games at the 54,600-capacity arena — which will host games at Euro 2024 in Germany next summer — are generally only half full.

They next face mid-table Karlsruher SC at home on Sunday.

Edited by James Thorogood