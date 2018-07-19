 Forest fire outside Berlin sets off WWII munition | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 27.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Forest fire outside Berlin sets off WWII munition

A rare forest fire near Potsdam, outside Berlin, has caused some World War II munitions to explode, hampering firefighters. The fire is now reported to be under control.

Forest fire near Potsdam (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stähle)

Firefighters in the northeastern German state of Brandenburg spent the whole of Thursday night subduing a forest fire near Potsdam outside Berlin.

"The danger has been allayed for now," local counsellor Christian Stein told Berlin's Der Tagesspiegel newspaper, before adding that the 200 firefighters had successfully prevented the fire from endangering nearby homes — with the help of a foam barrier and police and military helicopters.

An evacuation of around 200 to 300 people had already been prepared, with authorities asking locals to pack clothing, medication, and personal documents on Thursday afternoon.

The fire eventually got to within 500 meters (550 yards) of the village of Fichtenwalde, near Beelitz, a small Brandenburg town famous for its annual asparagus harvest.

Read more: How to prevent cooling from warming up the world

Setting off bombs

The operation was made more difficult by winds and World War II munition buried in the forest floor, which caused several explosions. 

The current northern European heat wave has also triggered several fires in Sweden and northern England in the past few weeks.

In Germany, the hot weather has caused shipping cargo on the River Rhine to be halved and threatened fish populations as water temperatures rise.

Meanwhile, urban police forces across Germany have taken to challenging each other via Twitter to use their riot control vehicles to water their cities' greenery.

The Berlin police tweeted about its own efforts on Thursday in response to an initiative from colleagues in Hamburg  and then challenged police forces in Frankfurt, Munich, and Vienna to follow suit.

DW recommends

Germany swelters under heat wave

High temperatures and a prolonged drought are disrupting daily life in Germany. Ship cargo on the River Rhine has been reduced by half and fish populations have been threatened by high water temperatures. (26.07.2018)  

Japan heat wave death toll soars amid record temperatures

Japan has issued fresh health warnings amid temperatures of 40C (106F) that extremely hot days "are expected to continue until early August." Japan has recorded its highest ever temperature during the deadly heat wave. (23.07.2018)  

How to prevent cooling from warming up the world

Air conditioners and other cooling devices are critical for millions of people worldwide, particularly with rising temperatures. But while these appliances can save lives, they're also big contributors to global warming. (20.07.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland Hitzewelle | Köln

Germany swelters under heat wave 26.07.2018

High temperatures and a prolonged drought are disrupting daily life in Germany. Ship cargo on the River Rhine has been reduced by half and fish populations have been threatened by high water temperatures.

Waldbrände in Schweden

Forest fires devastate western Latvia 22.07.2018

Extreme heat has made the job difficult for Latvian firefighters, as hundreds of hectares have been scorched in the west of the country. Meteorologists have said that unfavorable conditions will continue for two weeks.

Griechenland | Waldbrände

Greece: Many killed in forest fires near Athens 24.07.2018

Major wildfires on either side of Athens are raging out of control, with at least 74 people reported dead. People evacuated to beaches and into the sea, where coast guard boats struggled to rescue them.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

Osama bin Laden's suspected bodyguard Sami A. released from Tunisian prison

Forest fire outside Berlin sets off WWII munition

Berchtesgaden National Park celebrates its anniversary

Berlin beats Chinese firm to buy stake in 50Hertz power company