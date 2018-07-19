 Greece wildfires: Search intensifies for missing as death toll climbs | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 26.07.2018

Europe

Greece wildfires: Search intensifies for missing as death toll climbs

Rescuers have discovered more bodies in gutted homes, raising the death toll to 81. US combat drones and surveillance aircraft were being used to determine whether Monday's fires had been started deliberately.

An aerial view shows burnt houses and trees following a wildfire in the Greek town of Mati.

Searchers went house-to-house on Wednesday looking for more casualties in the aftermath of Monday's deadly wildfires near Athens.

They combed through the sea in a bid to locate people still missing after many fled to the water to escape the flames.

Officials also began the grim task of identifying bodies. With most of the corpses badly charred, identification of the dead will be challenging, experts said.

At least 81 people are now known to have been killed in the worst wildfires in Greece in more than a decade.

The fires, which engulfed homes and vehicles, started burning out of control on both sides of Athens on Monday, with the areas around Rafina and Kineta being the hardest-hit. 

DW's Charlotte Chelsom-Pill, who is in Mati, near Rafina, said the blaze in the resort town was now out but dozens of people were still thought to be missing.

How are authorities responding?

Flags across Greece, including those at parliament, public hospitals and the ancient Acropolis in Athens, flew at half-mast after Prime Minister Tsipras declared three days of national mourning.

The Greek government had sought help in fighting the fires from the European Union.

Responding to the appeal, Spain, Italy and Romania sent firefighting aircraft, while Cyprus sent in 60 firefighters. Germany and Croatia also offered assistance.

Read moreEU states join forces to fight deadly wildfires across Europe

What caused the wildfires?

Fires are not uncommon in Greece during summers when temperatures can reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Farenheit).

The last time wildfires caused such a loss of lift in the country was in 2007, when 77 people died on the southern island of Evia.

Authorities have not ruled out that Monday's blazes could have been started by criminals out to ransack abandoned homes. Fifteen fires had started simultaneously in three areas around Athens.

Supreme Court prosecutors are investigating the causes of the wildfires.

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said US surveillance aircraft were gathering footage to try to determine whether the fires had been started deliberately.

ap/se (Reuters, AP, AFP, Reuters)

  • Wildfires in Greece (picture-alliance/A. Vafeiadakis)

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Search crews

    Rescue teams are searching through charred homes and cars, going door to door looking for victims. A firefighter in the hard-hit coastal community of Mati, near Athens, saved a dog from a burning house. "Mati no longer exists," said Evangelos Bournous, the mayor of nearby Rafina.

  • Wildfires in Greece (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Partsalis)

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Pushed into the sea

    Fast moving wildfires fueled by a deadly combination of dry pine trees and wind ripped through coastal areas in Attica, catching vacationers by surprise. Hundreds of people had be evacuated by boat from beaches as deadly fire and smoke encroached. Some were not so lucky and drowned in the sea.

  • Wildfires in Greece (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Heavy smoke

    The raging wildfires have left a think haze of smoke near Athens. Here, police direct traffic in Kineta, outside Athens. Dozens of people have been hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

  • Griechenland | Waldbrände (Getty Images/AFP/V. Gache)

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Homes, lives destroyed

    Thousands of homes have been destroyed. "People are shocked, lost. Some of them have lost everything: children, parents, homes," said Red Cross spokeswoman Georgia Trisbioti.

  • A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Nothing but charred remains

    Hundreds of cars were torched in the fires. Authorities expect the death toll to rise as rescue crews search through the charred remains of homes and cars.

    Author: Chase Winter


Greece in shock as deadly wildfires rage

The death toll continues to mount after fires broke out with stunning speed, forcing beachgoers to flee into the sea. The country is observing three days of national mourning. Jannis Papadimitriou reports from Athens. (24.07.2018)  

Greece: Many killed in forest fires near Athens

Major wildfires on either side of Athens are raging out of control, with at least 74 people reported dead. People evacuated to beaches and into the sea, where coast guard boats struggled to rescue them. (24.07.2018)  

EU states join forces to fight deadly wildfires across Europe

In today's turbulent political times, it is easy to give up on the idea of European Union solidarity. But the response to wildfires in Sweden and Greece is proof that unity is still possible. Who's helping whom, and why? (25.07.2018)  

Greece wildfires in pictures

The wildfires around Athens are the deadliest to hit Greece in more than a decade. Whole coastal areas have been devastated and the death toll could rise as rescuers search charred remains of homes and cars. (24.07.2018)  

