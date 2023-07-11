  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO summit
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather
SoccerEurope

Football Leaks: Hacker Rui Pinto facing sentencing

James Thorogood
1 hour ago

Rui Pinto, the hacker behind the "Football Leaks" revelations, faces sentencing in Lisbon on Thursday as a trial lasting almost three years comes to an end. DW outlines what you need to know about the case.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TidX
Rui Pinto in court in Lisbon in 2020
It has taken almost three years to reach the conclusion of Rui Pinto's 'Football Leaks' trialImage: Armando Franca/AP Photo/picture alliance

It was the most extensive information leak in sports history and exposed some of the dirtiest secrets in European football.

Now the famous hacker behind 'Football Leaks', Rui Pinto, is set to learn his fate in the first of two separate court cases after the original ruling was pushed back in April

What was the 'Football Leaks' release?

Hailed as a Robin Hood figure in modern football, Pinto has explained in the past that he wanted "to expose the rot in football." 

Between 2015-18, working under the pseudonym of 'John,' he shared a treasure trove of 18.6 million documents and 1.9 terabytes of data with the German news magazine Der Spiegel.  

The leaked files revealed how agents, intermediaries and clubs, including current Champions League and treble winners Manchester City, were perverting ethical and financial regulations to maximize the personal wealth generated by the sport.

A "massive cross-border investigation" followed, looking into "the dirty deals that turned the beautiful game into an industry that extracts millions in cash."

Who were the 'Football Leaks' victims?

When asked by Der Spiegel whether it was all worth it given the charges he was facing in a rare interview during his time in prison, Pinto highlighted "some results" in the search for justice but admitted that "ultimately, you'll have to be patient to judge if it was all worth it."  

The 'Football Leaks' revelations initially led to several clients of Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes being investigated for tax evasion, including Cristiano Ronaldo

The five-time Balon d'Or winner was forced to pay the Spanish tax authorities over 18 million euros in 2019 after admitting he had committed a "voluntary and conscious breach of his fiscal obligations." 

Cristiano Ronaldo
'Football Leaks' also revealed a rape complaint against Ronaldo that was later dismissed by a court in Nevada in 2022.Image: FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images

While some of Europe's biggest football clubs also felt the impact, few have been as hard hit as European champions Manchester City, whom the Premier League charged with numerous alleged breaches of financial regulations in February 2023.

What has Rui Pinto been charged with?

The 34-year-old hacker was arrested in Budapest in 2019 and extradited to his home country of Portugal to face trial in 2020, where he spent a brief spell in prison before being released in August of that year. 

Pinto is facing 89 hacking charges and an additional charge of attempted extortion, a crime punishable by between two and ten years in prison in Portugal.

During evidence, Pinto told the court that he should be given protective status as a whistle-blower. But while 'Football Leaks' did uncover punishable breaches of the law, he admitted to hacking and expressed remorse for an alleged attempt at blackmailing Nelio Lucas, the public face of investment fund Doyen Sports.

Christoph Winterbach, sports journalist, on revelations from the Football Leaks database.

Pinto said he was "outraged by what I discovered, and I decided to make it public — I never did anything for money" but recognized that his "conduct could be framed as extortion."

The trial also heard that his alleged victims included top Portuguese football club Sporting Lisbon and the Portuguese Football Federation.

Is Rui Pinto facing any other charges?

On July 4, the Portuguese Public Ministry opened a new case against Pinto, in which he is facing 377 separate charges.

The indictment states that 202 offenses are for qualified unlawful access, 134 for violation of correspondence, 23 for aggravated violation of correspondence, and 18 for computer damage.

Most of the charges are reported to pertain to Pinto accessing and subsequently sending confidential emails from Portuguese football club Benfica to the director of communications at rival outfit Porto, Francisco Marques. 

"The investigation is not finished, and it is unlikely that the criminal police body which was assigned the task of carrying it out will finalize it in the coming months," wrote Vera Camacho, of the Public Prosecution Service, in the indictment. 

In a statement made by Pinto's lawyers on his behalf, they claim "the indictment is part of the prosecution's strategy to perpetuate Pinto's judicial career."

Pinto says he was also behind the 'Luanda Leaks', a trove of 715,000 emails, contracts, audits and other documents that explain how Isabel dos Santos — daughter of late Angolan dictator Jose dos Santos — built a business empire and became the wealthiest woman in Africa.

Edited by: Matt Ford

James Thorogood Sports reporter and editor, host of Project FußballJMThorogood
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Participants of the NATO Summit including from left, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, pose for an official family photo in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Live

WATCH LIVE — No formal invitation for Ukraine from NATO

Conflicts11 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A money changer counts Nigerian naira currency at a bureau de change, in Lagos, Nigeria

African exchange rate: Sliding currencies stoke inflation

African exchange rate: Sliding currencies stoke inflation

Business6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida boarding an aircraft

Japan eyes stronger EU ties as China looms ever larger

Japan eyes stronger EU ties as China looms ever larger

Politics5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Till Lindemann performing, dressed and covered in red make-up.

Rammstein's Lindemann takes legal action against petition

Rammstein's Lindemann takes legal action against petition

Music7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Polish President Andrzej Duda (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (center left) attend an ecumenical service in the Catholic cathedral in Lutsk, Ukraine, July 9, 2023

Ukraine, Poland mark 80th anniversary of Volhynia massacre

Ukraine, Poland mark 80th anniversary of Volhynia massacre

History6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

SocietyJuly 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

3 people inside a trailer. One man, wearing a lab coat, addresses man in shorts

The mobile vasectomy clinic

The mobile vasectomy clinic

Society7 hours ago05:38 min
More from North America

Latin America

Patients rest at 2 de Mayo hospital in Lima, Peru,.

What is the Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

What is the Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

ScienceJuly 10, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage