Fleeing the war: Olawale's escape from Ukraine

Olawale Abdulmajeed, a 32-year-old Nigerian medical student, fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion. His escape took him from Dnipro, Ukraine, all the way to Dordrecht in the Netherlands. With the sound of exploding bombs still in his ears, he is now trying to make a new life. But how did he experience the whole escape? And what difficulties is he facing now? Olawale tells his story.