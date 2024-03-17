  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
RussiaIsrael-Hamas warRamadan
SocietyAlbania

Flamingos or an airport? - Nature under threat in Albania

March 17, 2024

The flamingo habitat in the Albanian nature reserve of the Narta Lagoon is under threat. An international airport is to be built here to boost tourism. But it will come at the expense of one of Europe's last untouched natural paradises.

https://p.dw.com/p/4doUY

A large international airport is to be built in the immediate vicinity of one of Europe's first wild river national parks, in Albania. According to the Albanian government, it will bring tourists to the country and create jobs. But building an airport in the middle of this large, untouched wetland would destroy one of the last natural paradises in Europe, warns Zydjon Vorpsi, who works for an Albanian environmental protection organization. He’s particularly concerned about the many rare bird species that live and breed in the Narta Lagoon area, which he regularly counts and catalogs. Whether rare pelicans, flamingos or endangered species such as the wood sandpiper or the curlew - they would all be threatened by the project. Although the Narta Lagoon enjoys national and international conservation status, construction is already underway. Zydjon Vorpsi and the PPNEA (Protection and Preservation of Natural Environment in Albania) initiative argue that the airport project in the Vjosa-Narta protected area violates Albania's own laws and also breaches international agreements on the protection of biodiversity, ratified by the country itself. They have filed a lawsuit against the project and are supported by foreign nature conservation organizations. Can they still stop the construction? It's a race against time. The airport is scheduled to be finished by 2025.

Skip next section Similar stories from Albania

Similar stories from Albania

external

Vezirja — Albania's first drag queen

Alex Seitaj created the character of Vezirja after years of being bullied. Today, he is an inspiration to the community.
EqualityJanuary 16, 202403:12 min
Migrants walk over the mountainous border between Greece and Albania

Albanians divided over migrant camp deal with Italy

While some see the deal as a way to thank Italy for taking in Albanians over the years, others aren't as enthusiastic.
PoliticsNovember 14, 202302:47 min
A standing man in a red shirt looks out to sea amid tourists sitting on a beach

Afghanistan's forgotten refugees

Many Afghans are still stuck in Albania after fleeing the Taliban more than a year ago.
MigrationOctober 13, 202205:04 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from Europe

More on Society from Europe

People walk across a street, as seen in silhouette

European economy shows staying power in face of crises

Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
SocietyDecember 29, 202302:22 min
The yellow stars of the EU flag are superimposed over a montage of various people's faces

The EU explained: What are its core values?

Ideals of peace, human rights and democracy are supposed to form the bedrock of the European Union's values.
SocietyNovember 26, 202301:24 min
Thumbnail zum Video ENTR: Growing up queer in rural Europe

Growing up queer in rural Europe

Moxi, Christo and James talk about their experiences growing up queer in rural areas across Europe.
SocietyJuly 8, 202205:40 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm