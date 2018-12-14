Fifth round of 'yellow vest' protests in France with 3,000 in Paris

Police in Paris on Saturday said they had arrested some 95 people arriving for the "yellow vests," or "gilets jaunes" protests in opposition to President Emmanuel Macron's government. Of these, 63 had been held for questioning.

Scuffles broke out when police fired tear gas to disperse a small crowd trying to make their way through police lines near the Champs-Elysees shopping street.

Around 8,000 police have been deployed in the French capital for the fifth weekend of demonstrations, against pro-business reforms and falling living standards.

The 3,000 protesters were outnumbered by 8,000 police

Authorities have been keen to avoid a repeat of previous demonstrations, which erupted into violence and vandalism.

Security tightened

DW's Helena Humphrey, reporting from Paris on Saturday, described a significant police presence, and that news crews were having their baggage checked as well.

Police reinforced their presence in the cities of Toulouse, Bordeaux, and Saint-Etienne as protesters gathered in the provincial cities.

The demonstrators who turned out had ignored Macron's calls for "calm, order and a return to normal."

An attack on a Christmas market in Strasbourg on Tuesday had increased fears of a further terror attack.

France's junior interior minister Laurent Nunez warned late on Friday that while fewer protesters were expected, security forces would likely have to tackle "individuals who are slightly more determined."

The 'yellow-vest' protests began more than a month ago with blockades at junctions and roundabouts across France in opposition to rising fuel taxes, but have erupted into a wider battle against rising living costs and Macron's leadership style.

The yellow vest protesters are continuing to voice their demands

Facing the biggest crisis of his presidency, Macron this week announced a series of concessions, including a package of tax cuts and a hike in the minimum wage.

Support waning

Public opinion, which had broadly supported the protests appears to be turning. Two polls published on Tuesday suggests the country was split 50-50 on whether the protests should continue.

Many prominent figures in the largely leaderless movement have vowed to keep up their campaign.

