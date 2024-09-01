Far-right German party to win first state vote since WWII

Far-right German party to win first state vote since WWIIPublished September 1, 2024last updated September 1, 2024
What you need to know
- Exit polls show a clear victory for the AfD in the state of Thuringia
- In Saxony, the CDU was in first place, ahead of the AfD, according to exit polls
- Voters in the two eastern states were electing new state legislatures on Sunday
- The populist BSW party was also projected to do well in the votes
'Slap in the face' for the ruling coalition — CDU
The projected outcome of the ballots in Thuringia and Saxony is a "slap in the face" for the three parties in Germany's national government, according to a senior representative of the opposition conservative CDU party.
The ruling coalition parties "must ask themselves, how they can stop their disastrous policies," CDU Secretary General Carsten Linnemann told public broadcaster ZDF.
Before being ousted by Scholz's SPD with the backing of the Greens and the FDP in 2021, the conservative CDU was in power for 16 years under long-serving Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Talking to ZDF, Linnemann urged the return of politics for people, and called for a new federal government.
"It cannot go on like this," he said.
AfD says wants to form government in Thuringia, willing to talk to everyone
The co-leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), Tino Chrupalla, has described the outcome of the state election in Thuringia as a "clear mandate" to form government.
"We have, in Thuringia, a clear lead ... so we also have a clear mandate to govern," he told public broadcaster ZDF.
"That is also what democracy is," he added.
Chrupalla also said that his party was willing to talk to all other parties.
"For those who want to be credible while doing politics … and want to take voters' choices into account, there will be no more politics without AfD," he said.
Exit polls put the AfD on track to win around 31% of the vote in Thuringia, ahead of the CDU on 24%. All other parties have ruled out entering into a governing coalition with the AfD.
Scholz's SPD to stay on single digits, exit polls show
While populist parties were reinforced by the ballots in Thuringia and Saxony, the ruling center-left Social Democrats (SPD) looked set to stay on single digits, according to exit polls.
In Thuringia, the party of federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is projected to win 7% of the vote, or 1.2% of the vote less than in the previous state election.
In Saxony, the party managed to increase its previous score — but only by 0.8% of the vote, bringing it up to 8.5%.
The chancellor and his party have struggled to project stability with the coalition government that also includes the pro-environment Green party and the business-focused Free Democrats.
Exit polls put the Greens are the FDP behind the SPD in both elections.
Exit polls: Far-right AfD to win in Thuringia, but behind CDU in Saxony
Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is set for a resounding victory in the eastern state of Thuringia, with exit polls giving them 30.5% of the vote, ahead of center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) 24.5% and the upstart leftist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW)with 16%.
In Saxony, the AfD is projected to win 30% of the vote to the CDU's 31.5% in a much tighter race. The BSW, led by Sahra Wagenknecht, is expected to win 12% of support.
The results put the AfD in prime position to participate in a state government for the first time in their history. However, other parties have said they would not enter coalitions with the anti-immigration party.
Even if other parties manage to form wide coalitions to keep the AfD out of power, the results of the Sunday vote are sure to leave the mainstream political factions shaken and raise questions about the national election next September.
Protesters gather outside Thuringia's parliament
Demonstrators have begun to gather outside the state parliament in Thuringia's capital, Erfurt, to take part in anti-AfD protests this evening.
Police say they expect some 2,500 people to participate.
One of the organizers told DW correspondent Matthew Moore that the goal of the gathering is to provide a space for people "who are frustrated, angry or scared."
"We're aware that everyone is talking about the AfD, but we want to show that there is another side of Thuringia. People who are in the majority, who are not going to give over their state to the far right," she said.
Thuringia resident Marianne Müller, who was attending the gathering with her grandson Vincent, was blunt in describing what she thinks an AfD victory would mean for the state.
"It would be a disaster. A troubling signal. Not just for Thuringia, but Germany and Europe," she told DW.
Sahra Wagenknecht's new BSW party aims high in Saxony, Thuringia
The leftist, populist BSW party is set to place third in both state races, according to pre-election polls. In Thuringia, BSW hovered around 17.5%, behind the far-right AfD with 31% and the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) with 22.5%.
In Saxony, it is expected to win around 13,5%, while both the CDU and AfD are projected to claim over 30% of the vote in a close race.
Placing third would still mark a major victory for firebrand politician Sahra Wagenknecht, who only founded the BSW in January 2024.
The leftist party is in favor of cutting immigration and pursuing peace talks in Ukraine, with many drawing parallels between its policy goals and the ones declared by the AfD. However, Wagenknecht has ruled out entering into a coalition with the AfD.
Höcke and Ramelow cast their ballots
The leading candidate of the far-right AfD in Thuringia, Björn Höcke, did not speak to reporters as he cast his ballot on Sunday.
His AfD party has held a clear lead the polls in the leadup to the vote. On the eve of the election, Höcke suddenly, for "health reasons," pulled out of a roundtable discussion on TV featuring the leading candidates.
Thuringia state premier Bodo Ramelow of the Left party has also cast his ballot.
Ramelow told reporters he would fight for those who side with democracy and freedom. He also said the rise of the AfD is "not an isolated problem in Thuringia" and as such, not something that only happens in eastern parts of Germany.
Ramelow has remained a popular figure with many voters in Thuringia, but his Left party has fallen in the polls after former member Sahra Wagenknecht split from the party to form her own group, the BSW.
Rise of far-right AfD worries Thuringia's Jewish community
The far-right Alternative for Germany party has a strong chance of winning the regional election underway in Thuringia.
The eastern state's Jewish community, in particular, is alarmed.
Ruling coalition failed 'to give stability,' Greens lawmaker says
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition has failed "to give the stability it sought out," Greens co-leader Ricarda Lang said.
Speaking to DW on Sunday, Lang said the ongoing elections in Thuringia and Saxony were significant on a national level for how they would affect eastern Germany.
"The traffic light coalition on a national level was not able to give the stability it sought out," Lang said, referring to Scholz's coalition, which includes the Social Democrats, the Greens and the business-focused Free Democrats. She added that this was in contrast to former Chancellor Angela Merkel's more stable era.
She acknowledged that the ruling coalition needed to do more to achieve stability.
Lang also said the elections pose the question of whether "right extremists and populists are going to gain state power." She expressed fear over climate policies, which she said could be negatively impacted by the results of the Sunday vote.
Voter turnout appears high in Saxony and Thuringia elections
Voter turnout in Saxony's state elections appeared to be high, with a turnout of 25.8% by noon, the state statistical office reported. In 2019, the turnout by midday was 26.2%.
Those preliminary numbers don't include those who voted by mail. Projections are that 24.6% of eligible absentee voters have voted by mail. In 2019, that number was 16.9%.
Meanwhile, the Thuringians showed an even higher turnout. About 32% of eligible voters had cast their ballots by midday, according to state election officials in Erfurt.
That was slightly higher than in 2019 (31.2%). Given the general trend of elections in recent years, a higher proportion of absentee voters is also expected.
CDU top candidate hopes for 'stable' majority in Thuringia
Thuringia's leading CDU candidate, Mario Voigt, expressed hope "that many Thuringians will vote and exercise their right to determine the future of our state" as he cast his ballot in the city of Jena.
He said he also hoped for "stable majorities" after the election so that the state could be led forward again.
It is important "that we in Thuringia once again tackle the real issues of the Thuringians," Voigt said, citing economic development, education policy and internal security.
The AfD is polling at 30% in Thuringia, nearly 10 points ahead of the conservatives in second place, while tying with them in Saxony on around 30-32%.
In pictures: German state election race — four hours in
Polling stations in Germany's eastern states of Thuringia and Saxony have been open for just over four hours as voters pick their regional parliamentary representatives. Local media reported that polling stations were bustling by mid-morning.
Polls suggest a tight race in Saxony between the center-right CDU and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) to be the largest party in the state parliament.
The CDU has led Saxony since German reunification in 1990 and is banking on incumbent state premier Michael Kretschmer to push it past AfD.
Kretschmer has already cast his vote, alongside his wife Annett Hofmann.
In Thuringia, the AfD is widely expected to secure the most votes, where it has been polling about 30%, but not enough for an overall majority.
The anti-immigration, anti-Islam party secured its first mayoral and county government posts last year, and now says it wants to govern at the state level, too.
But it's highly unlikely that any other party will want to go into coalition with the AfD which will limit their chances of power.
Although they may not be obvious partners, the CDU hasn't ruled out working with Sahra Wagenknecht's new leftist populist party, BSW, which has built up a strong following in less than a year.
Wagenknecht has also run on cutting immigration to Germany and seeking peace in Russia's war in Ukraine.
Saxony premier calls vote a 'fateful choice'
Saxony Premier Michael Kretschmer, who represents the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), called Sunday's state election a "fateful choice." It was "probably the most important election in 34 years," he said as he cast his ballot in Dresden.
He said he was grateful to many people who had "voted differently" in previous years but had now opted for the "great force in the civic center," namely the CDU.
"This understanding will enable us to form a government that serves this state,” Kretschmer said, saying he was convinced that he will lead the next state government.
Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate Petra Köpping said this morning that she had a "queasy feeling" as she cast her vote. "Now the voters have to decide," she said.
Köpping stressed that the CDU has been a good coalition partner. "I just hope that there will be a stable coalition again," she added.
Recent polls show the CDU locked in a tight race with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Saxony. According to polls, the coalition of CDU, SPD and Greens that governed the state is headed for defeat.
Foreign policy issues make waves in German state elections
Foreign policy issues, including resolving Russia’s war against Ukraine, have somewhat dominated campaigning ahead of the Thuringia and Saxony state elections in Germany and could be front of mind as residents cast their ballots on Sunday.
Both the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and far-left populist Sahra Wagenknecht's new BSW alliance have led calls to prioritize peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.
AfD politician and Bundestag lawmaker Steffen Janich called for an end to the war for the sake of Ukrainian people.
"You can talk to anyone. You just have to do it. If peace talks are on the horizon, Mr Putin will definitely talk," Janich told DW.
Many voters are hesitant about Germany's support for Ukraine. After the US, Germany has been the largest financial backer of Kyiv's fightback against Russia's invading forces over the past two and a half years.
In Pirna, a small town between Dresden and the Czech border, many voters would prefer Germany not to get involved.
"The most important thing for me is peace, not an arms race, but dialogue," one woman told DW.
Another female voter said: "I wish for peace in the world and I would like Germany to not get involved in this war anymore."
But others DW spoke with said the state government in Saxony, where Pirna is located, should not be involving itself in foreign policy issues.
"Peace is nice but you shouldn't talk about that to the people here, you should tell it to Mr. Putin," said one male voter. "You really have to think about what the Saxony government can do and what it can't."
Wagenknecht's new BSW based its entire campaign in eastern Germany around peace between Russia and Ukraine.
This has struck a chord in the eastern states, where nostalgia for the region's socialist past remains high, and where there's resentment towards the United States and NATO.
One voter, for example, accused Wagenknecht of effectively being Putin's spokesperson in Germany.
According to him, her ultra-left populist party's position chimes with Putin's propaganda. But Wagenknecht rejected this accusation at a recent rally in Dresden.
"Don't let yourselves be fooled by tales that we are Putin's friends, when are the ones advocating for peace and diplomacy," she told supporters.
AfD disinvites all journalists from election party in Thuringia — why it matters
The Thuringian AfD will not allow journalists to attend their election party.
Local MDR broadcaster reported that journalists will be able to interview representatives of the AfD party in the Thuringian state parliament on Sunday evening.
According to the party, the decision is in keeping with a ruling by the Erfurt regional court on Saturday. The court had ruled that the AfD must give all reporters equal access to the party after the state election.
The news magazine Der Spiegel, the Springer brands Bild and Die Welt, and the daily Die Tageszeitung, or taz, had together appealed to the regional court against the exclusion of their journalists from the AfD election party, which they intended to cover.
Post-election celebrations of political parties on the day of results have traditionally been a focal point for journalists.