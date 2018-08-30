Far-right AfD group 'disrupted' tour of former Nazi death camp

A tour of Sachsenhausen, a memorial to Nazi death camp victims, was disrupted in July by far-right Alternative for Germany visitors. The incident, made public by a Berlin newspaper, has prompted a belated police probe.
"Five or six" persons among 17 visitors "constantly interrupted" a tour of the former Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin on July 10, staff at the memorial site told the Tagesspiegel. Members of the group uttered "manifestly far-right and historically revisionist" interjections.
The disruptive visitors from the southern German Lake Constance constituency of opposition Alternative for Germany AfD co-leader Alice Weidel, were reportedly traveling under a federally-funded scheme to enable voters to observe parliamentarians in Berlin.
A spokesman for Weidel said she herself did not take part in the tour and was "quite surprised" by the alleged incident.
'Historically untenable remarks'
Tagesspiegel said a federal government spokeswoman had confirmed that "anti-Semitic and historically untenable remarks" were made by one visitor, prompting the expert guide on the day to break off his presentation.
Panoptic terror facility
Nazi SS leader Heinrich Himmler commissioned architects to erect Sachsenhausen in 1936 on the fringe of the town of Oranienburg, 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Berlin, as a panoptic [all-seeing] structure to exhibit widespread terror and administer other camps in Nazi-held territory.
Tens of thousands of inmates lost their lives to starvation, ill-health and executions up until Sachsenhausen's liberation by Soviet and Polish troops in 1945.
Among its 204,000 inmates over those nine horrific years were politically dissident Germans, and then citizens of other European nations, and minorities racially targeted by the Nazis.
Nazi crimes relativized
Horst Seferens, spokesman for Brandenburg state's foundation which oversees memorial sites outlying Berlin, said the some of the AfD visitors of 10 July had sought to relativize the crimes at Sachsenhausen with alleged acts by war-time Allies that defeated Hitler's Germany.
The AfD interrupters, said Seferens, had cast doubt on the existence of a gas chamber installed at Sachsenhausen, had trivialized Nazi death camp crimes, and had belittled memorial site staff by implying manipulation and incompetency.
Tagesspiegel said Brandenburg police had launched a probe against persons unknown.
Neither the Federal Press Office (Bundespresseamt), nor the Brandenburg memorial foundation had previously notified the incident, it reported.
