Ten years after the Euromaidan uprising, Ukrainians are still fighting for their independence from Russia. Is the West letting them down? Our guests: Gustav Gressel (Military Expert), Gesine Dornblüth (DLF), Roman Goncharenko (DW)

Gesine Dornblüth,

is a radio journalist and author, and former correspondent for Germany's Deutschlandfunk in Russia.

Roman Goncharenko,

is a DW colleague from Ukraine, currently working with DWs Russian service in Bonn.

Gustav Gressel,

is a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations here in Berlin.