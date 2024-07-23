Ukrainian children living with cancer transferred abroad

ConflictsUkraineUkrainian children living with cancer transferred abroadTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineAnna Pshemyska07/23/2024July 23, 2024A mother of a child with cancer tells DW that she has no choice but to make a fraught escape to an unfamiliar country. Russia's aggression against Ukraine forces many critically ill patients to interrupt their treatment and flee urgently.https://p.dw.com/p/4ictZAdvertisement