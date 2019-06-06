 Facebook launches ′Study′ app that pays users for data | News | DW | 12.06.2019

News

Facebook launches 'Study' app that pays users for data

Facebook's new Study app allows users to share their app activity in exchange for compensation. The social media giant insists that the data will only be used for their purposes and not be sold to third parties.

A woman using Facebook (picture-alliance/empics/N. Carson)

Facebook on Tuesday launched an app that pays users to share information about which apps they are using. 

The new app, called Study, collects data on which apps its participants are using on their phones, for how long they are using them and what activities they do on the apps. Facebook insists the app will not collect data like account IDs and passwords or user photos, videos and messages, nor will it sell the information it collects to third parties.

Read more: Washington to Big Tech: You're on notice

Interested users have to register before being invited to download the app, a process during which they are informed about what information they are sharing. Participants will be paid for the information they give, though Facebook didn't specify how much. 

"We’ve learned that what people expect when they sign up to participate in market research has changed, and we’ve built this app to match those expectations. We’re offering transparency, compensating all participants, and keeping people’s information safe and secure," Product Manager Sagee Ben-Zedeff said in a company statement.

Watch video 00:57

Who's got the power in the media landscape?

Third attempt

The tech giant previously rolled out two similar apps that tracked user activities, but both were shut down over criticism of invading privacy.

One of the apps, called Research, landed in hot water earlier this year after a report found that teenagers were using it and it was sidestepping Apple App Store guidelines. The app provider then removed Research from its platform before Facebook eventually shut it down completely.

The other, Onavo Protect, was a VPN service from Facebook used to keep information private in public setting. However, the service was collecting information about app usage and sending it to Facebook. That app has also been shut down.

Read more: 'Vast' far-right disinformation networks discovered in EU

Study is different than the previous two and was built from scratch. Facebook also said the app will only be available in the Google Play Store to people in the United States and India, but it hopes to expand it to more people and to Apple's iOS in the future.

Facebook has drawn criticism in recent years for collecting and pooling data without users' permission. Last year, the social media titan was caught in a major scandal after it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm, had been harvesting data from millions of Facebook profiles without consent.

Read more: Cambridge Analytica causing trouble for Facebook in Southeast Asia

Legislators around the world have since sought to curb Facebook's ability to collect data without permission. Earlier this year, Germany barred Facebook from forcing users to agree to partially unrestricted access to data from its services, including Instagram and WhatsApp. 

  • Apps on a smartphone

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Free speech or illegal content?

    Whether hate speech, propaganda or activism, governments across the globe have upped efforts to curb content deemed illegal from circulating on social networks. From drawn-out court cases to blanket bans, DW examines how some countries try to stop the circulation of illicit content while others attempt to regulate social media.

  • Messages in a German Facebook account

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Social media law

    After a public debate in Germany, a new law on social media came into effect in October. The legislation imposes heavy fines on social media companies, such as Facebook, for failing to take down posts containing hate speech. Facebook and other social media companies have complained about the law, saying that harsh rules might lead to unnecessary censorship.

  • Sign of Google with silhouettes of people

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Right to be forgotten

    In 2014, the European Court of Justice ruled that European citizens had the right to request search engines, such as Google and Bing, remove "inaccurate, inadequate, irrelevant or excessive" search results linked to their name. Although Google has complied with the ruling, it has done so reluctantly, warning that it could make the internet as "free as the world's least free place."

  • Young Ukrainians protesting a ban on Russian social media platforms and web services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Blanket ban

    In May 2017, Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russian social media platforms and web services. The blanket ban affected millions of Ukrainian citizens, many of whom were anxious about their data. The move prompted young Ukrainians to protest on the streets, calling for the government to reinstate access to platforms that included VKontakte (VK), Russia's largest social network.

  • Max Schrems waits for the verdict of the European Court of Justice

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Safe Harbor

    In 2015, the European Court of Justice ruled that Safe Harbor, a 15-year-old pact between the US and EU that allowed the transfer of personal data without prior approval, was effectively invalid. Austrian law student Max Schrems launched the legal proceedings against Facebook in response to revelations made by former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor, Edward Snowden.

  • Chinese social media services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Regulation

    In China, the use of social media is highly regulated by the government. Beijing has effectively blocked access to thousands of websites and platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. Instead, China offers its citizens access to local social media platforms, such as Weibo and WeChat, which boast hundreds of millions of monthly users.

  • Twitter Logo displayed on a cellphone (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Rourke)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Twitter bans Russia-linked accounts

    Many politicians and media outlets blame Russia's influence for Donald Trump's election victory in 2016. Moscow reportedly used Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Instagram to shape public opinion on key issues. In October 2017, Twitter suspended over 2,750 accounts due to alleged Russian propaganda. The platform also banned ads from RT (formerly Russia Today) and the Sputnik news agency.

  • Facebook app option on a phone screen (picture alliance/NurPhoto/J. Arriens)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Facebook announces propaganda-linked tool

    With social media under pressure for allowing alleged Russian meddling, Facebook announced a new project to combat such efforts in November 2017. The upcoming page will give users a chance to check if they "liked" or followed an alleged propaganda account on Facebook or Instagram. Meanwhile, Facebook has come under fire for not protecting user data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV (dj)


DW recommends

Newscoop: A Facebook for news with a Wikipedia twist

The Amsterdam-based startup aims to democratize news by leveraging a global network of citizen journalists. The platform is harnessing blockchain technology to verify its content and keep a check on fake news. (28.05.2019)  

German President Steinmeier calls out 'toxic' social media debates

At the re:publica digital conference in Berlin, German President Frank Walter Steinmeier called out social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for political debates that "so often tend to be toxic." (06.05.2019)  

Germany's antitrust watchdog restricts Facebook's data collection via other sites

Facebook faces restrictions in Germany on its collection of data from other sites that it owns like WhatsApp. The social media giant intends to appeal, claiming the watchdog underestimated the competition it faced. (07.02.2019)  

Washington to Big Tech: You're on notice

A rare thing is happening in the US capital. Progressives, conservatives and the Trump administration are probing the internet giants. Two companies are particularly in the crosshairs of lawmakers and regulators. (06.06.2019)  

Cambridge Analytica causing trouble for Facebook in Southeast Asia

In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, Facebook is being forced to answer tough questions in Southeast Asian countries on whether its platform is being abused and if citizens' data has been misused. (06.04.2018)  

'Vast' far-right disinformation networks discovered in EU

Millions of Europeans are being exposed to far-right propaganda on Facebook ahead of the EU elections, a report by the Avaaz NGO shows. The activists say their research prompted an "unprecedented" cleanup by Facebook. (22.05.2019)  

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

Germany has passed a new law on social media in 2017, despite complaints from social media companies worried about the impact on their business. But how far is too far? DW examines the trends. (29.05.2017)  

