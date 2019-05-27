 Everything you need to know about Rammstein as long-awaited tour takes off | Music | DW | 27.05.2019

Music

Everything you need to know about Rammstein as long-awaited tour takes off

A new album and the beginning of the legendary band's Europe Stadium Tour mark a new chapter for the band. But why the fascination for these shock rockers?

  • Till Lindemann Rammstein singer, Foto: Universal/G. Karp

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Music made of nightmares

    Knowing no taboos, Rammstein have managed to infuse their performances with humanity's darkest nightmares. It's all about violence and murderous fantasies, cannibalism and various unthinkable acts of horror. They delight in crossing the line, and their provocations are celebrated by a legion of fans. Rammstein is one-of-a-kind — and the band members are worldwide stars.

  • Rammstein auf Pferden. vlnr: Flake Lorenz, Oliver Riedel, Richard Kruspe, Till Lindemann, Paul Landers, Christoph Schneider. Foto: Universal

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Eastern punk heritage

    Come from East Berlin and Schwerin, the members first performed in seminal acts within the East German underground punk scene. Guitarist Paul Landers and keyboardist Flake Lorenz played in Feeling B; singer Till Lindemann was with First Arsch, bassist Oliver Riedel with The Inchtabokatables, guitarist Richard Kruspe in Orgasm Death Gimmick, and drummer Christoph Schneider in Die Firma.

  • Rammstein 1995, Foto Universal Pressefoto

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Appearances are deceiving

    They actually look like nice guys. This photo was taken in 1995 when the band was one year old. "Herzeleid" (Heartbreak), the first LP, had gruesome texts on issues like child abuse in "Weisses Fleisch" (White Flesh), and necrophilia in "Heirate mich" (Marry Me). All that to harsh guitar riffs, merciless percussion and an edgy electro sound. It reached No. 6 in the German album charts.

  • Rammstein band portrait, Foto: Paul Brown

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    God knows I'm no angel

    "Engel" (Angel) in 1997 was the breakthrough. Given much airtime on the MTV and Viva music channels, it was inspired by Quentin Tarantino's film "From Dusk Till Dawn." The second album, "Sehnsucht" (Longing), went platinum both in Germany and in the US. Rammstein's contribution to the soundtrack of David Lynch's film "Lost Highway" kickstarted their career in the US.

  • surf band pose on the Californian beach, Foto: Universal

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    A plea for tolerance in a Hawaiian shirt

    Aren't they sweet? The surf boys pose on the Californian beach with pretty bikini-clad girls and sing about the foreigner that is unwelcome. The happy images collide with the hard, rapid industrial beat. When "Mein Land" (My Country, 2011) comes to an end, the candy-colored beach party is over, and it's back to familiar Rammstein imagery with fire and scowling faces.

  • Heino with Rammstein at the Wacken Festival 01.08.2013, Foto: dpa

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Inter-generational collaboration

    In a crossover phase, German folk music star Heino covered well-known rock and pop songs, including Rammstein's "Sonne" (Sun). In 2013, the group invited Heino to join them onstage at Wacken Open Air. Facing 75,000 metal fans and flanked by flames and smoke, Heino sang together with Rammstein — looking slightly startled. The periodical "Metal-Hammer" tweeted: "Did Heino know where he'd landed?"

  • Rammstein at their film premiere, Foto: dpa

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Heroes onscreen

    The film of the Rammstein concert in New York's Madison Square Garden, and the documentary "Rammstein in Amerika," premiered in movie theaters on September 24, 2015. The DVD climbed to No. 1 in the DVD charts in 13 countries. Rammstein has conquered four of the world's five biggest music markets: the US, Great Britain, France and Germany.

  • Till Lindemann with clown make up, Foto: Paul Brown

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Cultivated pyromaniac

    Rammstein lead singer Till Lindemann likes to shock with his outre makeup. But under the wild man exterior, Till's a sensitive, contemplative soul who published a collection of poetry titled "Messer" (Knife) in 2002. Meanwhile, the 56-year-old got his buff physique from high-performance swimming. And what about his love of fire? Lindemann took a course in pyrotechnics in 1996.

  • a duo dressed as a bride and groom with a horror film look, Foto: Warnermusic

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Nuptials from hell

    In 2015, Till Lindemann joined up with Swedish metal musician Peter Tägtgren in a side project called "Lindemann." The album "Skills in Pills" is gory and morbid, satisfying Rammstein fans who back then were waiting out the band's hiatus. When they go on tour now, we'll see how the musicians put their downtime to productive use.

  • Rammstein beim Wacken Festival 01.08.2013, Foto: dpa

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Rammstein on tour

    The Europe Stadium Tour 2019 starts May 27 at the Veltins Arena in the German city of Gelsenkirchen. The band then goes on to Barcelona, Bern, Munich, Dresden, Copenhagen, Berlin, Rotterdam, Paris, Brussels, Frankfurt, Prague, Luxembourg, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Stockholm, Oslo and other cities, ending in Vienna on August 22. Of the 30 performances, all but five are sold out.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (rf)


There are tons of unsuspected anecdotes surrounding Rammstein. Although they've been revealed many times already, it's still fun to mention that singer Till Lindemann once learned the furniture crafting and basket weaving trades — and that he nearly competed at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow on the East German swimming team. Or that the six musicians have their roots in the underground punk scene of former East Germany, and have played in all manner of obscure bands. And that the band members are upright citizens with families — and indeed grandchildren.

Rammstein shocks and provokes

The whole concept of the band was — and remains — to shock and provoke the music world. And no band has done it quite like Rammstein. Their hard-as-nails beats, heavy guitar riffs and militaristic stage show punctuated by explosions and pyrotechnics are backdropped with ever-more provocative video clips — as the recent "Deutschland" single proved.

Till Lindemann in a gruesome mask (Felix Broede/Warnermusic)

Till Lindemann is actually a nice guy — or so it's said

Even Till Lindemann's vocals are provocative, sounding as "German" as the harsh, clipped, guttural speech with the rolling "r" we are thoroughly familiar with in films documenting the Third Reich.

But incidentally, Rammstein is not right-wing at all, as clearly demonstrated in the 2001 song "Links, zwo, drei, vier" (Left, Two, Three, Four). In a later interview with the newspaper Die Welt, guitarist Richard Kruspe said they're much too clever to belong to the right end of the political spectrum.

Read more:  Rammstein's second single 'Radio' debuts on a Berlin wall

The nether regions of the mind

Till Lindemann's lyrics often concern the abysses of the human experience, including incest, pedophilia and necrophilia — for example, someone who unearths his dead wife once a year to have sex with her.

Sadomasochism and submission are to be found in the band's lyrics, as is the longing for death or love. Quiet notes in their repertory are rare but can be found. Fans still get goose bumps over the Rammstein classic "Seemann" (Sailor) from the band's first album Herzeleid (Heartache, 1995), with Lindemann's vocals almost tenderly conveying the dark, romantic lyrics. Nina Hagen and Apocalyptica covered the song in 2003.

Read moreRammstein releases first studio album in 10 years

Single Deutschland from Rammstein (picture-alliance/dpa/check your head)

"Deutschland" is the first single from Rammstein's upcoming self-titled album

A team from the word go

Loud or soft, shocker or ballad, Rammstein's six members have stayed true to themselves across 25 years. And they seem inseparable. Guitarist Richard Kruspe says this longevity is facilitated by communication: "We certainly spend 70 percent of our time together conversing."

They also have a good time. "We play all over the world, we're always sold out," says guitarist Paul Landers. "It's a lot of fun. I can't think of anything better."

Ready for another round of fun, Rammstein begins its Europe Stadium Tour in Gelsenkirchen on May 27, wrapping it up on August 22 in Vienna, with 22 cities in between including Luxemburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Stockholm, St. Petersburg, Brussels, Paris, Copenhagen and Munich. Of the 30 performances, all but five are sold out. 

08.08.2013 DW POPXPORT Rammstein Universal Paul Brown 2011 (Paul Brown)

