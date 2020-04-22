 European LGBT+ equality survey shows east-west divide | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 14.05.2020

Germany

European LGBT+ equality survey shows east-west divide

The largest survey of its kind found vast discrepancies between countries — and only gradual progress. Even in high-scoring Germany, more people felt there had been a reduction rather than an increase in tolerance.

Berlin demonstration against LGBT-free Zones in Poland (DW/W. Szymanski )

Most LGBT+ couples in Europe refrain from holding hands in public, and one in five feel discriminated against in the workplace, according to a new study by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA). One in 10 respondents in the EU plus the UK said they had been physically or sexually attacked in the past five years.

The report, entitled "A long way to go for LGBTI equality," explored the experiences of around 140,000 people aged 15 and above in the EU-27, the UK, Serbia and North Macedonia. It's the second such FRA survey, with the first dating back to 2012.

"Too many LGBT+ people continue to live in the shadows, afraid of being ridiculed, discriminated [against] or even attacked," FRA Director Michael O'Flaherty said. "Even though some countries have advanced LGBT+ equality, our survey findings show that overall there has been too little real progress, leaving many LGBT+ people vulnerable. Policymakers should take note and do more to actively promote full respect for rights of LGBT+ people."

For the EU as a whole plus the UK — still a member of the bloc when the data was compiled — only 36% of respondents perceived an improvement in general tolerance in the past five years, while 40% perceived a deterioration. Around a quarter saw no real change.

Fewer than a quarter of German respondents thought the situation had improved at home, while 45% felt it had worsened.

Read more: How safe is Germany for LGBTQ travelers?

Poland struggling in the east, France an outlier in the west

Predominantly Catholic Poland under its national conservative Law and Justice (PiS) government stood out on several of the metrics. More than two in three respondents felt that the situation had deteriorated at home.

The country's recent establishment of 30 so-called LGBT+ ideology-free zones was specifically highlighted by Helena Dalli, the European commissioner for equality.

"More worryingly, we have recently witnessed within the EU anti-LGBT+ incidents such as attacks on prides, the adoption of 'LGBT+ ideology-free zone' declarations, fines for LGBTI-friendly advertisements and others," Dalli said. "Everyone in the European Union should feel safe and free to be themselves."

Some 44% of the Polish respondents perceived a dramatic deterioration in general tolerance towards LGBT+ representatives over the past five years — a higher percentage than in any other country.

Watch video 01:40

LGBT-free zones in Poland

France followed, with 25% of French respondents saying they had perceived a deterioration and another 29% saying the deterioration had been dramatic.

Non-EU members Serbia and North Macedonia fared poorly in multiple areas. At 19% in Serbia and 17% in North Macedonia, they had the highest percentages of respondents reporting physical or sexual attacks in the last five years. Roughly half of respondents in both countries would often or always avoid certain areas for fear of being assaulted, harassed or threatened, and barely a quarter said they could go wherever they wished without fear.

One bit of good news stood out in the report: 76% of respondents in the Republic of Ireland saw an improvement in tolerance over a 5-year period that began in 2015, when the predominantly Catholic country surprised many pundits by overwhelmingly approving same-sex marriage in a referendum.

'High time' for new EU guidelines

The German government's anti-discrimination agency said the study's results demonstrated the "clear need for action," as the country broadly scored in line with or slightly better than the EU average.

"Respondents from Germany reported experiences with discrimination, harassment and attacks roughly as often as the EU-wide average — which is too often," said Bernd Franke, who heads the commission. "When almost half of respondents are afraid to show themselves hand-in-hand in public, and when one in five conceal their sexuality in the workplace, that must be a great cause of concern for us."

This metric was one of the most telling where the European east-west divide was concerned. In Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, North Macedonia and in Serbia, 10% or fewer were "very open" about their identity at work, versus an EU-28 average of 21%.

Franke added that it was "high time" for a breakthrough on new EU draft guidelines on equality, which had been "put on ice for years."  He called for the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on May 17 to be used as a renewed opportunity to highlight ongoing injustices, "even during the coronavirus crisis."

  • First same-sex marriages in Amsterdam (picture-alliance/dpa/ANP/M. Antonisse)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2001, The Netherlands

    The Netherlands was the first country in the world to permit same-sex marriages after the Dutch parliament voted for legalization in 2000. The mayor of Amsterdam, Job Cohen, wedded the first four same-sex couples at midnight on April 1, 2001 when the legislation came into effect. The new law also allowed same-sex couples to adopt children.

  • Gay Pride Parade in Brussels (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/J. Warnand)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2003, Belgium

    The Netherlands' neighbor, Belgium, followed the Dutch lead and legalized same-sex marriage two years later. The law gave same-sex partners many of the rights of their heterosexual counterparts. But unlike the Dutch, the Belgians did not initially allow same-sex couples to adopt children. The Belgian parliament passed a bill granting them that right three years later.

  • Argentinia's first same-sex marriage in Buenos Aires (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/L. La Valle)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2010, Argentina

    Argentina became the first Latin American country to legalize same-sex marriages when its Senate voted 33 to 27 in favor of it in July 2010. Argentina thereby became the tenth country in the world to permit gay and lesbian marriages. The South American country was not the only one to do so in 2010. Earlier in the year, Portugal and Iceland also passed same-sex marriage legislation.

  • Gay Pride in Denmark (picture-alliance/CITYPRESS 24/H. Lundquist)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2012, Denmark

    Denmark's parliament overwhelmingly voted in favor of legalization in June 2012. The small Scandinavian country had made headlines before when it was the first country in the world to recognize civil partnerships for gay and lesbian couples in 1989. Same-sex couples had also enjoyed the right to adopt children since 2009.

  • Lynley Bendall and Ally Wanikau (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/Air New Zealand)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2013, New Zealand

    New Zealand became the 15th country worldwide and the first Asia-Pacific country to allow gay and lesbian marriages in 2013. The first couples were married on August 19. Lynley Bendall (left) and Ally Wanik (right) were among them when they exchanged vows on board an Air New Zealand flight from Queenstown to Auckland. France legalized same-sex marriage the same year.

  • Dublin celebrations at same-sex marriage result (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/A. Crawley)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2015, Ireland

    Ireland made headlines in May 2015 when it became the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage through a referendum. Thousands of people celebrated in the streets of Dublin as the results came in showing almost two-thirds of voters opting for the measure.

  • White House is illuminated in colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag in Washington (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Martinez Monsivais)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2015, USA

    The White House was alight in the colors of the rainbow flag on June 26, 2015. Earlier, the US Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 that the constitution guaranteed marriage equality, a verdict that paved the way for same-sex couples to be married across the country. The decision came 12 years after the Supreme Court ruled that laws criminalizing gay sex were unconstitutional.

  • LGBTQIA+ flag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/O. Messinger)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2017, Germany

    Germany became the fifteenth European country to legalize gay and lesbian marriages in June 30, 2017. The bill passed by 393 to 226 in the Bundestag, with four abstentions. German Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against the bill, but paved the way for its passage when she said her party would be allowed to vote freely on the measure only days before the vote took place.

  • Craig Burns and Luke Sullivan at their wedding in Summergrove Estate (Getty Images/AFP/P. Hamilton)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2017 - 2018, Australia

    Following a postal survey which showed the majority of Australians were in favor of same-sex marriage, the country's parliament passed a law to legalize it in December 2017. As couples in Australia have to give authorities one month's notice of their nuptials, many of the first weddings took place just after midnight on January 9, 2018 - including that of Craig Burns and Luke Sullivan, pictured.

  • A same sex female couple pose with a mock wedding certificate

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2019, Taiwan

    In May 2019, the island state became the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. The government survived an attempt by conservative opposition to water down the bill. Gay couples are able to offically register their marriage from May 24 onwards. President Tsai Ing-wen called it "a big step towards true equality."

  • Ecuador Homosexuelle Ehe (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Ochoa)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2019, Ecuador

    The Andean state's top court ruled 5-4 to allow two gay couples to marry in June. The decision followed a ruling from the Inter-American Court on Human Rights affirming that countries should allow same-sex couples the right to marry.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


DW recommends

Gay, lesbian, queer — What is LGBT+ and LGBTTQQIAAP?

The meaning of LGBTTQQIAAP can be tricky to keep up with. Here is a simple guide to all the main sexual and gender identity acronyms. (06.09.2018)  

The trans woman who defied her mafia upbringing

Daniela Lourdes Falanga, her family's first male heir, was expected to follow the path of her mafia boss father. She overcame a brutal Naples childhood to become a prominent transgender rights activist. (11.01.2020)  

Cologne celebrates Germany's largest LGBT+ pride parade

More than a million people were in Cologne for one of Europe's largest pride parades. With homophobic attacks on the rise in Germany, organizers made it clear that this year's event is pushing for political change. (07.07.2019)  

