 European Commission accepts Italy′s revised budget proposal | News | DW | 19.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

European Commission accepts Italy's revised budget proposal

Italy has promised to reduce its deficit targets for the next three years. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the long awaited agreement allowed his government to honor its main commitments and boost the economy.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels (picture-alliance/AA/D. Aydemir)

The European Commission has reached an agreement with Italy on its budget plans, after months of Brussels resisting Rome's intentions to exceed EU rules on government borrowing. 

Italy agreed, as part of the compromise, to lower its deficit target for 2019 from 2.4 to 2.04 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). The government's projections now operate on the basis of economic growth predictions that the EU considers more realistic. 

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said the plan, though "not ideal," allows the commission to avoid legal action against Italy "provided that the measures are fully implemented." 

Watch video 01:15
Now live
01:15 mins.

Italy and EU reach an agreement

The commission said it had been reassured by new fiscal measures provided by Italy's populist government and decided to accept their budget offer rather than recommend launching legal action called "excessive deficit procedures."

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte hailed the agreement when addressing Italian parliament on Wednesday, saying he had resisted calls for even greater cuts and had protected key measures in the budget.

"At the end of tough negotiations, conducted with tenacity, we have reached a point of sustainable equilibrium, sticking to a higher (deficit) figure than that deemed appropriate by Europe," Conte told Italy's upper house.

As a share of national economic output, Italy's debt level is the second highest in Europe, after Greece, at over 130 percent of GDP. The commission can implement sanctions when countries breach, or are at risk of breaching, the deficit threshold of 3 percent of GDP or have a government debt level above 60 percent of GDP. That said, the majority of EU members, including Germany, exceed the 60 percent target for total national debt.

The country's new government — comprised of a coalition between the far-right, euroskeptic Lega party and the left-leaning, anti-establishment Five Star Movement — initially sought sweeping budget measures including tax cuts, early retirement measures and the establishment of a universal basic income. 

Watch video 04:16
Now live
04:16 mins.

Italy - rising up against the EU

js,dv/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

European Commission accepts Italy's revised budget proposal

Italy has promised to reduce its deficit targets for the next three years. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the long awaited agreement allowed his government to honor its main commitments and boost the economy. (19.12.2018)  

Italy's economic plight, and why it matters

Eurozone finance ministers have sided with the European Commission, slamming Italy's resolve to stick to its controversial budget. Brussels has rejected Rome's 2019 fiscal plan and demanded changes. (05.11.2018)  

Italy makes 'serious and reasonable' offer to EU on budget

Under pressure from Brussels, Rome revised its planned spending spree to cut deficit projections. At the same time, Italian officials were riled over the EU's alleged preferential treatment of France. (12.12.2018)  

Italy defies EU's request for smaller budget

Italy has stuck to its big-spending budget plan, despite demands for changes from the EU and the threat of financial penalties. The move has sparked concerns over Italy's debt, and uncertainty from investors. (14.11.2018)  

Italy says cutting deficit would be 'economic suicide'

Rome is determined to stick to fundamental aspects of its 2019 budget despite pressure from Brussels, according to Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria. The EU believes Italy's plans are "overly optimistic" and risky. (09.11.2018)  

Never mind Italy, France faces its own fiscal showdown

Only 18 months into his first term, French President Emmanuel Macron may want to lecture Italy on the merits of fiscal fastidiousness all he likes. But France's budgetary garden doesn't look that much rosier. (25.10.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Italy and EU reach an agreement  

Italy - rising up against the EU  

Related content

Belgien EU | Treffen vom italienschen Ministerpräsident Giuseppe Conte und EU-Komissionspräsident Jean-Claude Juncker

Italy strikes deal with EU over budget 18.12.2018

Rome and Brussels appear to have resolved their disagreements and reached a compromise, after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte promised the EU that his country would reduce its 2019 deficit.

Italy and EU reach an agreement 19.12.2018

The EU-Italy dispute over Italy's 2019 budget has been settled. The EU Commission has approved a new plan. In October, Rome's initial draft budget was rejected because it breached EU budget rules.

Symbolbild EU-Brexit-Gipfel

Brexit: European Commission presents 'no-deal' contingency plans 19.12.2018

With 100 days until the UK's scheduled departure from the EU, the European Commission revealed contingency plans for a "no-deal" Brexit. Meanwhile, UK businesses have condemned the "lack of progress in Westminster."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 