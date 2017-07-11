Euro 2020: Italy PM calls for final to be moved from London

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Monday that the Euro 2020 final should be moved from Wembley Stadium in London to Rome.

The UK has seen a rise in coronavirus cases due to the spread of the delta variant, first identified in India.

What did Draghi say about the final?

"I advocate that the final should not take place in a country in which the risk of infection is very big," Draghi said.

Draghi made the comments in Berlin at a press conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

More to follow....

