EU urges Turkey to end Syria military operation after ceasefire announcement

EU leaders have offered a cautious response to the ceasefire in northeastern Syria. The bloc called for Ankara to withdraw its troops, saying the assault on Kurdish forces had caused "unacceptable human suffering."
European Union leaders on Friday condemned Turkey's unilateral military offensive against the Kurds in Syria and urged Ankara withdraw its troops.
The plea came after US Vice President Mike Pence, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) agreed to a five-day ceasefire in northeastern Syria.
In a joint statement, the 28 EU leaders said the military operation "causes unacceptable human suffering, undermines the fight against Da'esh and threatens heavily European security." Da'esh is an alternative name for the "Islamic State" terror group.
120-hour truce
The pause in fighting will last 120 hours to allow Kurdish forces to move away from a "safe zone" along Turkey's border and allow for negotiations toward a permanent end to the conflict.
The statement said the bloc "notes" the ceasefire announcement, but "again urges Turkey to end its military action, to withdraw its forces and to respect international humanitarian law."
The EU on Monday passed a resolution to limit arms sales to Ankara, while some countries, including Germany, have also vowed not to deliver weapons to Turkey while the offensive is ongoing.
NATO member Turkey launched its military operation in northeastern Syria last week, targeting the US-backed SDF after the US pulled out its troops from the area.
Ankara views the Kurdish YPG, the main component of the SDF, as a terrorist group linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought a nearly four-decade war for Kurdish rights against the Turkish state.
Erdogan said he wanted to defeat the YPG and create a 32-kilometer-deep, 480-kilometer-long (20-mile by 300-mile) "safe zone" along the Syrian border to protect its security and provide room to resettle millions of Syrian refugees now in Turkey.
The EU said it "remains engaged in its efforts towards effectively addressing the serious humanitarian and refugee crisis in light of evolving needs."
