EU, UK agree to 'ambitious' post-Brexit ties

The EU and the UK have reached a deal on their post-Brexit relationship, European Council President Donald Tusk announced on Thursday. The text has been agreed to in principle by negotiators, but still requires the endorsement of the 27 remaining EU members.

"The Commission president has informed me that it has been agreed at negotiators' level and agreed in principle at the political level, subject to the endorsement of the leaders," said Tusk.

The document states the "parties envisage having a trading relationship on goods that is as close as possible, with a view to facilitating the ease of legitimate trade."

The draft on post-Brexit ties and an agreement on exactly how the UK will withdraw from the European Union will be discussed by EU leaders at a special summit on Sunday.

EU Officials described the future partnership as "ambitious, broad, deep and flexible." But work is still ongoing to resolve issues on the status of Gibraltar and on fishing rights, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday called the agreement "the right deal for the UK" and said she was "determined to deliver it."

In an update of the withdrawal agreement, both sides have agreed that the post-Brexit transition period may be extended from its current end date of December 31, 2020 "for up to one or two years."

Merkel: Still a lot to discuss

German Chancellor Angela Merkel cautioned, however, that there was still a lot of discussion to be had before the final withdrawal agreement was settled.

"I will do anything to support reaching an agreement," Merkel said at a business summit in Berlin, with the caveat that "a disorderly exit would be the worst possible way both for the economy and the mental basis of our future relationship."

"We have come a long way, but it will certainly still require a lot of discussion, especially within Britain," she added.

Many observers have said it is unlikely the British Parliament will vote in favor of the Brexit 585-page deal British Prime Minister Theresa May presented last week leaving open the question of how a no-deal Brexit would affect both the UK and the EU. May will make a speech to Parliament later on Thursday to convince skeptical lawmakers to support the agreement

Austria's Kurz comes to aid May

May is also set to be with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in London. Austria currently holds the rotating EU presidency, and Kurz told the Austria Press Agency that his visit is meant to help the prime minister bolster support for her deal and get a realistic idea of how strong support for it is.

