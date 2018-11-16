 EU, UK agree to ′ambitious′ post-Brexit ties | News | DW | 22.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

EU, UK agree to 'ambitious' post-Brexit ties

Negotiators from the EU and Britain have worked out details of a future trade relationship for leaders to assess. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was cautiously optimistic about the state of the negotiations.

British and EU flags (Reuters/Y. Herman)

The EU and the UK have reached a deal on   their post-Brexit relationship, European Council President Donald Tusk announced on Thursday. The text has been agreed to in principle by negotiators, but still requires the endorsement of the 27 remaining EU members.

"The Commission president has informed me that it has been agreed at negotiators' level and agreed in principle at the political level, subject to the endorsement of the leaders," said Tusk.

The document states the "parties envisage having a trading relationship on goods that is as close as possible, with a view to facilitating the ease of legitimate trade."

Watch video 02:23
Now live
02:23 mins.

May races to get all sides on board her Brexit deal

The draft on post-Brexit ties and an agreement on exactly how the UK will withdraw from the European Union will be discussed by EU leaders at a special summit on Sunday.

EU Officials described the future partnership as "ambitious, broad, deep and flexible." But work is still ongoing to resolve issues on the status of Gibraltar and on fishing rights, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday called the agreement "the right deal for the UK" and said she was "determined to deliver it."

In an update of the withdrawal agreement, both sides have agreed that the post-Brexit transition period may be extended from its current end date of December 31, 2020 "for up to one or two years."

Merkel: Still a lot to discuss

German Chancellor Angela Merkel cautioned, however, that there was still a lot of discussion to be had before the final withdrawal agreement was settled.

"I will do anything to support reaching an agreement," Merkel said at a business summit in Berlin, with the caveat that "a disorderly exit would be the worst possible way both for the economy and the mental basis of our future relationship."

"We have come a long way, but it will certainly still require a lot of discussion, especially within Britain," she added.

Many observers have said it is unlikely the British Parliament will vote in favor of the Brexit 585-page deal British Prime Minister Theresa May presented last week leaving open the question of how a no-deal Brexit would affect both the UK and the EU. May will make a speech to Parliament later on Thursday to convince skeptical lawmakers to support the agreement

Austria's Kurz comes to aid May

May is also set to be with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in London. Austria currently holds the rotating EU presidency, and Kurz told the Austria Press Agency that his visit is meant to help the prime minister bolster support for her deal and get a realistic idea of how strong support for it is.

es/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

EU ministers back 'fair' Brexit deal with UK

EU leaders in Brussels have praised the Brexit deal but want to see the UK hold true to the accord until a special summit on Sunday. After that, there will be no renegotiations. DW's Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels. (19.11.2018)  

Brexit: Migrants give UK a wide berth as other options abound

British firms are struggling with the biggest shortage of EU workers in two decades. A weak pound amid Brexit uncertainty means staying home or other EU states are more fruitful options. (21.11.2018)  

Theresa May defends Brexit deal ahead of crucial week of talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May stands behind a draft Brexit deal reached last week with the EU. EU officials view the deal as the only viable option, but rebels in May's Conservative party may yet scupper the deal. (19.11.2018)  

Spain threatens to vote No on Brexit deal over Gibraltar

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez said that Madrid cannot approve the deal unless changes regarding Gibraltar are made. All 27 remaining EU leaders must approve the 585-page exit. (20.11.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

May races to get all sides on board her Brexit deal  

Related content

Brüssel Theresa May, Premierministerin Großbritannien & Jean-Claude Juncker

Brexit: No breakthrough after Theresa May meets Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels 21.11.2018

Time is running out for London and Brussels to agree on the terms of Britain's exit from the EU and their post-Brexit relationship. The EU said they "made progress" toward that goal at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

Deutschland Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel im Bundestag

Angela Merkel defends policy in Bundestag debate 21.11.2018

Chancellor Merkel countered a storm of accusations and scorn from the far right in her first parliamentary speech since announcing this would be her last term. She also emphasized the value of international cooperation.

Großbritannien Theresa May in London

British Prime Minister Theresa May: Ousting me risks delaying Brexit 18.11.2018

The British PM has said she would not let removal talks distract her from a critical week of negotiations. Some MPs from her own party seek to oust her after seeing the details of the contentious draft Brexit deal.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 