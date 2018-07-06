EU to unveil external border protection proposals in September

The European Commission is to present new proposals to strengthen the EU's external borders. The question of how best to deal with migration has created divisions among member states.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday that the Brussels-based body would put forward a plan in September for securing the European Union's borders.
One of the commission's proposals, he said, would be to deploy 10,000 border agents from 2020.
"We had initially intended to deploy 10,000 border guards by 2027. We are now bringing this forward," he told a press conference in Vienna, where he was on a visit to mark the start of Austria's tenure of the rotating EU presidency.
Although the number of migrants arriving in Europe has dropped off since the height of the crisis in 2015, the issue continues to fuel political tensions between member states.
The bloc's leaders reached a deal on migration arrivals at a summit in Brussels last month, pledging to increase funding for the European border patrol agency Frontex and boost its workforce from 600 to 1,000 by 2020.
Read more: What is the Frontex – the European Border and Coast Guard Agency?
They also agreed to share out refugees among member states, create secure centers for migrants in the bloc, as well as set up "disembarkation platforms" outside the bloc.
The deal has been criticized for its vagueness, leaving unclear how the burden would be fairly distributed. Soon after the summit, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland repeated their refusal to take in any migrants.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated last week in a letter to her coalition partners that she planned to send German police to Bulgaria to help strengthen the EU's external border there. She also said Frontex should be boosted in Greece along the borders with Macedonia and Albania.
nm/cmk (Reuters, AP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
As part of the migrant compromise that saved Angela Merkel's government, the SPD says it wants comprehensive legislation on immigration this year. So what will likely change for foreigners wanting to live in Germany? (06.07.2018)
From tackling the root causes of migration to fighting human trafficking: The EU has many different goals for its migration policy. On paper they are sold as equal. Financially, they are not, as DW data analysis shows. (15.02.2018)
The European border patrol agency is back in the spotlight amid an ongoing debate about immigration in the EU. DW looks at the work of the agency, and the criticism leveled at it. (28.06.2018)
In an effort to stop migrants from crossing the Mediterranean, Austria's chancellor has said EU border patrol guards should be sent to northern Africa. Sebastian Kurz has made cracking down on immigration a priority. (27.05.2018)
The number of people claiming asylum in Germany fell to 222,560 last year, according to European Union figures. The data could provide some relief for Chancellor Angela Merkel as she fights to save her coalition. (18.06.2018)