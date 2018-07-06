 EU to unveil external border protection proposals in September | News | DW | 06.07.2018

News

EU to unveil external border protection proposals in September

The European Commission is to present new proposals to strengthen the EU's external borders. The question of how best to deal with migration has created divisions among member states.

A Frontex police officer (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday that the Brussels-based body would put forward a plan in September for securing the European Union's borders.

One of the commission's proposals, he said, would be to deploy 10,000 border agents from 2020.

"We had initially intended to deploy 10,000 border guards by 2027. We are now bringing this forward," he told a press conference in Vienna, where he was on a visit to mark the start of Austria's tenure of the rotating EU presidency.

Watch video 04:45
Now live
04:45 mins.

Rescue organizations in Italy under pressure

Although the number of migrants arriving in Europe has dropped off since the height of the crisis in 2015, the issue continues to fuel political tensions between member states.

The bloc's leaders reached a deal on migration arrivals at a summit in Brussels last month, pledging to increase funding for the European border patrol agency Frontex and boost its workforce from 600 to 1,000 by 2020.

Read moreWhat is the Frontex – the European Border and Coast Guard Agency?

They also agreed to share out refugees among member states, create secure centers for migrants in the bloc, as well as set up "disembarkation platforms" outside the bloc.

The deal has been criticized for its vagueness, leaving unclear how the burden would be fairly distributed. Soon after the summit, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland repeated their refusal to take in any migrants.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated last week in a letter to her coalition partners that she planned to send German police to Bulgaria to help strengthen the EU's external border there. She also said Frontex should be boosted in Greece along the borders with Macedonia and Albania.

Watch video 01:51
Now live
01:51 mins.

German government reaches migration deal

nm/cmk (Reuters, AP, dpa)

