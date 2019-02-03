EU to Iran: Stop missile tests, assassination attempts on European soil

The European Union has struck out at Iran over its "unacceptable behavior" in Europe and the Middle East. Brussels said however that it continued to support the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
The European Union on Monday urged Iran to put an "immediate end" to "unacceptable behavior," including refraining from any further ballistic missiles tests or attempts to assassinate Iranian dissidents on European soil.
The warning has come amid pressure from the United States to counter growing Iranian influence in Europe and the Middle East.
What the EU said:
Under US pressure
Washington has increasingly pressured European allies into cutting political and economic ties with Iran since US President Donald Trump's election in late 2016.
Last month, the US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, said US pressure had convinced Germany to ban Iran's Mahan Air over the airline's suspected espionage links to Iran's elite force, the Revolutionary Guard.
The German government denied the move was a result of US pressure.
EU sanctions Iranian intelligence: The EU has accused Iran of involvement in attempts to assassinate Iranian dissidents in France, Denmark and the Netherlands. The bloc sanctioned Iran's Ministry for Intelligence and Security in January for its alleged involvement in the attacks.
Brussels tries to sidestep US sanctions: The EU has tried to circumvent sanctions the US reapplied on Iran following its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal. Last week, Brussels announced the creation of INSTEX, a transactions channel that it hopes will allow European businesses to continue their commercial activities in Iran.
ls/amp (Reuters, AFP)
