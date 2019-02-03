EU to Iran: Stop missile tests, assassination attempts on European soil

The European Union on Monday urged Iran to put an "immediate end" to "unacceptable behavior," including refraining from any further ballistic missiles tests or attempts to assassinate Iranian dissidents on European soil.

The warning has come amid pressure from the United States to counter growing Iranian influence in Europe and the Middle East.

What the EU said:

The EU is "gravely concerned by Iran's ballistic missile activity" and calls on Iran to refrain from any further launches that violate United Nations Security Council orders.

The bloc is "deeply concerned by the hostile activities that Iran has conducted on the territory of several Member States."

Brussels has "serious concerns regarding Iran's military involvement and continuous presence of Iranian forces in Syria."

The EU nevertheless continues to support a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that lifted Western sanctions in exchange for restrictions on Iran's nuclear program. The bloc regrets President Donald Trump's decision last year to withdraw the US from the deal.

Read more: Iran's military power: What you need to know

Iran tested a new cruise missile on Sunday

Under US pressure

Washington has increasingly pressured European allies into cutting political and economic ties with Iran since US President Donald Trump's election in late 2016.

Last month, the US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, said US pressure had convinced Germany to ban Iran's Mahan Air over the airline's suspected espionage links to Iran's elite force, the Revolutionary Guard.

The German government denied the move was a result of US pressure.

EU sanctions Iranian intelligence: The EU has accused Iran of involvement in attempts to assassinate Iranian dissidents in France, Denmark and the Netherlands. The bloc sanctioned Iran's Ministry for Intelligence and Security in January for its alleged involvement in the attacks.

Brussels tries to sidestep US sanctions: The EU has tried to circumvent sanctions the US reapplied on Iran following its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal. Last week, Brussels announced the creation of INSTEX, a transactions channel that it hopes will allow European businesses to continue their commercial activities in Iran.

Read more: What is the EU-Iran payment vehicle INSTEX?

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

US sanctions and who they target Iran US sanctions on Iran target Tehran's trade in gold and precious metals, block the sales of passenger jets and restrict Iran's purchase of US dollars, among other punitive measures. The US has also blocked Iran's key oil sales in a further tranche of sanctions, which came into force in November 2018.

US sanctions and who they target North Korea Impoverished North Korea is under a UN-backed embargo, but Washington also maintains an extensive regime of sanctions of its own. For example, the US strictly bans exporting weapons to the pariah state. Washington also uses its global clout to penalize non-US banks and companies that do business with Pyongyang.

US sanctions and who they target Syria Washington trade restrictions prevent the regime of President Bashar Assad from exporting Syrian oil to the US. All property and assets of the Syrian government in the US have been frozen. Americans, wherever in the world they might be, are banned from "new investment" in the war-torn country, according to the US Treasury.

US sanctions and who they target Russia The US blacklisted scores of high-ranking Russian officials and businessmen after the 2014 Crimea crisis, stopping them from traveling to the US and freezing their assets. The comprehensive sanctions list includes goods from the Russian-annexed region, such as wine. New sanctions imposed in the aftermath of the Skripal poisoning in March 2018 target sensitive national security and defense goods.

US sanctions and who they target Cuba American tourists began flocking to Cuba immediately after the Obama administration initiated a thaw in relations in 2016. Under Donald Trump, however, the White House reimposed travel restrictions for US citizens, making it much harder for Americans to travel to the island. At least one Obama-era concession is still in place, however: it is still legal to bring Cuban cigars and rum to the US. Author: Darko Janjevic



ls/amp (Reuters, AFP)