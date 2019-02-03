 EU to Iran: Stop missile tests, assassination attempts on European soil | News | DW | 04.02.2019

News

EU to Iran: Stop missile tests, assassination attempts on European soil

The European Union has struck out at Iran over its "unacceptable behavior" in Europe and the Middle East. Brussels said however that it continued to support the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Street art showing the Iranian flag and Ruhollah Khomeini

The European Union on Monday urged Iran to put an "immediate end" to "unacceptable behavior," including refraining from any further ballistic missiles tests or attempts to assassinate Iranian dissidents on European soil.

The warning has come amid pressure from the United States to counter growing Iranian influence in Europe and the Middle East.

What the EU said:

  • The EU is "gravely concerned by Iran's ballistic missile activity" and calls on Iran to refrain from any further launches that violate United Nations Security Council orders.
  • The bloc is "deeply concerned by the hostile activities that Iran has conducted on the territory of several Member States."
  • Brussels has "serious concerns regarding Iran's military involvement and continuous presence of Iranian forces in Syria."
  • The EU nevertheless continues to support a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that lifted Western sanctions in exchange for restrictions on Iran's nuclear program. The bloc regrets President Donald Trump's decision last year to withdraw the US from the deal.

Read more: Iran's military power: What you need to know

An Iranian cleric looks at domestically built surface to surface missiles at a military show marking the 40th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution that toppled the U.S.-backed shah

Iran tested a new cruise missile on Sunday

Under US pressure

Washington has increasingly pressured European allies into cutting political and economic ties with Iran since US President Donald Trump's election in late 2016.

Last month, the US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, said US pressure had convinced Germany to ban Iran's Mahan Air over the airline's suspected espionage links to Iran's elite force, the Revolutionary Guard.

The German government denied the move was a result of US pressure.

EU sanctions Iranian intelligence: The EU has accused Iran of involvement in attempts to assassinate Iranian dissidents in France, Denmark and the Netherlands. The bloc sanctioned Iran's Ministry for Intelligence and Security in January for its alleged involvement in the attacks.

Brussels tries to sidestep US sanctions: The EU has tried to circumvent sanctions the US reapplied on Iran following its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal. Last week, Brussels announced the creation of INSTEX, a transactions channel that it hopes will allow European businesses to continue their commercial activities in Iran.

Read more: What is the EU-Iran payment vehicle INSTEX?

    Author: Darko Janjevic


ls/amp (Reuters, AFP)

Iran's military power: What you need to know

EU sanctions Iran over thwarted attacks on European soil

Brussels has backed sanctions against Iran for its involvement in assassination attempts in France and Denmark. For some European governments, the measures are long overdue. (09.01.2019)  

EU sanctions Iran over thwarted attacks on European soil

What is the EU-Iran payment vehicle INSTEX?

The special purpose vehicle INSTEX aims to facilitate trade between the EU and Iran to get around US sanctions. DW examines how it will work, the players and its possible impact. (31.01.2019)  

INSTEX: Europe sets up transactions channel with Iran

What is Iran's Revolutionary Guard?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp's power extends beyond Iran and into major conflicts across the Middle East. DW takes a look at this influential force known as the "Guardians of the Islamic Revolution." (14.10.2017)  

What is the EU-Iran payment vehicle INSTEX?

Iran tests new cruise missile

An Iranian government video showed the test missile being launched and hitting a target in the desert. Tehran insists it is part of a purely defensive program and does not violate an international accord. (02.02.2019)  

Germany sanctions Iranian airline over spying claims

For months now, European countries have called for concrete action against entities linked to Iranian intelligence. Mahan Air reportedly maintains close ties to an elite group of Iran's security services. (21.01.2019)  

What is Iran's Revolutionary Guard?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp's power extends beyond Iran and into major conflicts across the Middle East. DW takes a look at this influential force known as the "Guardians of the Islamic Revolution." (14.10.2017)  

Iran nuclear deal: Donald Trump withdraws support for accord

US President Trump urged the world to pressure Iran to "end its pursuit of death and destruction." He said Iran had committed multiple violations of the accord and called for sanctions on the Iran's Revolutionary Guard. (13.10.2017)  

Iran tests new cruise missile

An Iranian government video showed the test missile being launched and hitting a target in the desert. Tehran insists it is part of a purely defensive program and does not violate an international accord. (02.02.2019)  

US sanctions and who they target

The US serves as a cornerstone of global trade and sometimes uses this position to punish rival nations. DW looks into key restrictions that Washington currently imposes on Iran, Cuba, Russia, North Korea and Syria. (09.08.2018)  

Iran Teheran Bankautomaten

Opinion: EU taking a stand through legal trading with Iran 02.02.2019

INSTEX: Europe sets up transactions channel with Iran 31.01.2019

Germany, France and the UK have set up a payment channel with Iran called INSTEX, to help continue trade and circumvent US sanctions. Washington has cautioned EU nations against such actions.

Flagge EU Iran

What is the EU-Iran payment vehicle INSTEX? 31.01.2019

The special purpose vehicle INSTEX aims to facilitate trade between the EU and Iran to get around US sanctions. DW examines how it will work, the players and its possible impact.

Gymnich-Treffen Rumänien Frankreich und Deutschland in Bukarest

INSTEX: Europe sets up transactions channel with Iran 31.01.2019

Germany, France and the UK have set up a payment channel with Iran called INSTEX, to help continue trade and circumvent US sanctions. Washington has cautioned EU nations against such actions.

