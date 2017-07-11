EU: Parliament sues Commission over rule of law inaction

The European Parliament on Friday launched a lawsuit against the European Commission over what it perceives to be a lackluster attitude in applying a mechanism linking EU funds to rule of law breaches among member states.

"As requested in parliamentary resolutions, our legal service has brought an action against the European Commission for failure to apply the Conditionality Regulation to the Court of Justice today (Friday)," parliamentary speaker David Sassoli said in a statement.

"We expect the European Commission to act in a consistent manner," Sassoli said. "Words have to be turned into deeds."

The discord relates to a mechanism in force since the beginning of the year that can be implement which withholds EU funds from the shared budget among the bloc's 27 members.

Poland and Hungary spark dispute

The mechanism was set up amid escalating concerns relating to basic standards such as judicial independence and media freedom, in particular in Poland and Hungary.

However, it can only be activated if there is a clear risk of misuse of EU money due to such violations.

Before acting, the European Commission said it wanted to wait for an upcoming European Court of Justice ruling on the legality of the tool linked to legal action brought by Warsaw and Budapest.

