 EU leaders offer Brexit delay until October 31: reports | News | DW | 10.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

EU leaders offer Brexit delay until October 31: reports

Brussels has offered the UK a Brexit extension, reportedly until October 31, with a review in June. The move would give London more time and flexibility to pass an exit deal.

Watch video 01:28

EU leaders discuss Brexit extension

Leaders of the European Union on Thursday offered to extend the Brexit deadline to October 31, with a review that would take place in June, diplomatic sources said. 

European Council President Donald Tusk confirmed on Twitter that the UK had been offered an extension of Article 50 and that now he would meet with May to seek the UK's agreement. He did not, however, confirm the October 31 date.

As EU members gathered in Brussels on Wednesday to decide Brexit's fate, Tusk had proposed an extension of up to one year, but others — including French President Emmanuel Macron — had feared it could lead to the UK meddling in EU affairs months before leaving.

Read more: 'No-deal Brexit would poison EU-UK relations for generations'

French President Emmanuel Macron steps out of a vehicle in Brussels

French President Emmanuel Macron said there need to be severe conditions in place for a longer Brexit delay

'Flexible extension'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told parliament earlier that she backed a longer extension, saying: "That's why I'm advocating, if there's a large majority for it today, that we can very well make the extension run for several months — but without dragging anything out. Instead, the exit should be possible as soon as the UK has decided [on how it wishes to leave]."

Read more: Should non-EU citizens be worried about a hard Brexit?

British Prime Minister May said she "greatly regreted" the UK not having yet left the EU, saying: "What is important is that any extension enables us to leave at the point at which we ratify the Withdrawal Agreement."

In a letter published ahead of the summit, European Council President Donald Tusk said: "One possibility would be a flexible extension, which would last only as long as necessary and no longer than one year, as beyond that date we will need to decide unanimously on some key European projects."

French President Emmanuel Macron had expressed caution over a lengthy extension, saying: "What is indispensable is that nothing compromises the European project. We have a European renaissance to lead ... and I do not want the subject of Brexit to block us on this point."

Read more: China could be big winner in no-deal Brexit

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • British Prime Minister David Cameron hugs his wife, Samantha, and family in front of 10 Downing Street.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2016: 'The will of the British people'

    After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.

  • Theresa May visits the British Queen in Buckingham Palace to become prime minister.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'

    Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

  • British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, hands over letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Britain triggering Article 50 to leave the EU.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2017: 'We already miss you'

    May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

  • British Brexit Secretary David Davis meets EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels for the first round of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2017: And they're off!

    British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

  • EU and British negotiating teams meet in Brussels for round 2 of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland

    The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • EU leaders' summit Brussels | Donald Tusk (picture-alliance/AP Photo/dpa/O. Matthys)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2

    Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

  • Boris Johnson and David Davis (picture-alliance/empics/G. Fuller)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign

    British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

  • UK Theresa May (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    September 2018: No cherries for Britain

    May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

  • Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker shake hands in Brussels (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels

    EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets British Prime Minister Theresa May upon May's arrival for talks at the Chancellery on December 11, 2018 in Berlin, Germany (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2018: May survives rebellion

    In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

  • Prime Minister Theresa May addresses Parliament

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    January 2019: Agreement voted down

    The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.

  • Theresa May in London on March 12 (picture alliance/AP Photo/T. Ireland)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal

    May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit.

  • Brüssel Brexit-Gespräche | u.a. Theresa May, Premierministerin Großbritannien (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Augstein)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2019: Extension after second defeat

    The EU agreed to minor additions to the Irish backstop, but it wasn't enough. On March 12, Parliament voted again against the revised Brexit deal. After MPs voted to delay Brexit, EU leaders gave May two options: delay Brexit until May 22 if MPs vote for the withdrawal deal or delay it until April 12 if they vote against the deal. If the deal fails, May could ask for a long extension.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


ls/msh (Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

'No-deal Brexit would poison EU-UK relations for generations'

The consequences of a no-deal Brexit would be much worse for Europe than for the UK, argues British historian Timothy Garton Ash in an exclusive interview with DW. (10.04.2019)  

EU's Tusk argues for longer Brexit extension

Donald Tusk has told EU leaders that he did not think the UK could come to an agreement by June 30. He also called for an end to short extensions, last-minute summits, and cliff edges that create more uncertainty. (09.04.2019)  

China could be big winner in no-deal Brexit

A no-deal Brexit would hit the EU and developing countries, but bring big gains for China and the US, a new report says. Unwinding economic integration is not only complex, but doing so is a bad idea, its author says. (10.04.2019)  

Should non-EU citizens be worried about a hard Brexit?

The potential impact of a no-deal Brexit is very hard to predict with any degree of certainty. But as the clock ticks down, we look into how a hard Brexit might affect non-EU nationals. (09.04.2019)  

No-deal Brexit means higher EU bills for Germany, says Oettinger

The EU's budget chief says Germany will have to supply a cash injection of several hundred million euros to the bloc in the event of a no-deal Brexit. A messy departure will leave billions missing from the EU budget. (05.04.2019)  

Angela Merkel advocates longer Brexit extension

In a short parliamentary statement, Chancellor Angela Merkel advocated a longer but flexible extension to the UK's EU exit date. She said this might allow "a little calm" to return the process. (10.04.2019)  

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

Britain shocked the world when it voted to leave the European Union on June 24, 2016. DW traces the major events that have defined Brexit so far. (09.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

EU leaders discuss Brexit extension  

Related content

Deutschland Merkel empfängt May

UK PM Theresa May tours Europe with Brexit extension plea 09.04.2019

On a European day trip, Theresa May is trying to convince the German and French leaders to give her more time for Brexit. Her visits to Berlin and Paris precede an EU emergency summit on how long the delay should be.

Brextension in Brussels 10.04.2019

Will tonight's EU Brexit extension perhaps be much longer UK PM Theresa May wants? @brentgofftv puts that question to DW's Brexit experts in Berlin, Brussels and London. @dwnews | dw.com

Britische Premierministerin Theresa May

British PM Theresa May asks EU to delay Brexit until June 30 05.04.2019

Prime Minister Theresa May has asked for another Brexit delay, this time until the end of June. She added that in light of the delay, the UK will prepare to hold European Parliament elections.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  