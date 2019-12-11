EU leaders agree to 2050 carbon neutrality deal without Poland

EU leaders have backed plans to slash the bloc's carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050 — with the exception of coal-reliant Poland. The target is part of a plan to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent.
After marathon talks in Brussels, the leaders of European Union member states — bar Poland — agreed early Friday to commit to going carbon neutral by 2050.
"We have reached an agreement on climate change, it is very important, it was crucial, for Europe to show strong ambition," EU Council President Charles Michel said.
The summit was the first since European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled her "European Green Deal" — a plan to overhaul the EU economy and achieve climate neutrality by the middle of the century.
The 2050 goal is a key commitment under the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. In order to meet it, EU countries will have to slash carbon emissions generated by fossil fuels and find ways to offset remaining emissions.
Read more: Net-zero by 2050: What does it mean?
Poland left out
Poland, which gets 80% of its power from coal, resisted the plan during hours of intense debate and was ultimately left out of the commitment.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced he had secured an exemption from 2050 climate neutrality, but said the bloc had offered generous funding for regions that would be "most affected" by the fossil fuel phaseout.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters that Warsaw would now have until a summit in June 2020 to decide whether it can commit to implementing the goal.
"There is no division of Europe into different parts, but there is a member state that still needs a bit more time," she added.
The French president's office said EU leaders would work towards getting Poland on board, and that the new "European Green Deal" would be rolled out in the meantime.
Read more: Can carbon trading cut EU emissions to net zero?
The Czech Republic had also raised objections to the 2050 carbon neutrality goal, and only agreed to the deal after assurances were made for member states to use nuclear energy to reduce emissions.
Scientists warn that a dramatic shift away from fossil fuels is needed to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
According to a 2018 EU report, the bloc's emissions have fallen significantly over the past two decades but still represent 9.6% of carbon-emitted globally each year.
nm/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)
DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has praised a plan to make Europe the world's first climate neutral continent. The "European Green Deal" envisages net zero carbon emissions by 2050. (11.12.2019)
While far from perfect, the European Green Deal unveiled today in the European Parliament joins similar US and UK initiatives in employing an economic transformation to kickstart real climate action. (11.12.2019)
With the EU on track to miss its 2030 carbon targets, all eyes are on the new European Commission as it prepares to unveil its long-term plan for tackling climate change. Will it be enough to convince the skeptics? (09.12.2019)
In an effort to cut carbon emissions, the EU established a cap-and-trade system 15 years ago. So far, it hasn’t had much impact. So how does it work, and how can it be made more effective? (03.12.2019)
EU lawmakers have said the declaration will increase pressure on the incoming European Commission to take a stronger stance on fighting climate change. (28.11.2019)