  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Close-up of the back end of a running car, with a cloud of smoke coming from its exhaust. Stock photo, undated.
The vote was meant to be the last step on the road to the plan becoming EU policyImage: Marijan Murat/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

EU delays vote on combustion engine ban as Germany hesitates

43 minutes ago

An EU vote scheduled for next Tuesday on stopping the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035 has been delayed. Sweden announced the postponement amid hesitancy from one party in Germany's ruling coalition, the FDP.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OCyl

Sweden, the current holders of the rotating EU presidency, on Friday delayed a vote scheduled for next week among EU government leaders on the bloc's plans to halt the sale of new internal combustion engine cars from 2035

The reason for the sudden delay to the move towards electric cars appeared to be hesitancy within Germany's coalition government. One party in the government, the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP), are calling for an exemption for petrol and diesel cars using synthetic fuels or "e-fuel."

"I decided to postpone the decision on the 2035 car emissions target from [Tuesday, March 7] to a later Council meeting," Daniel Holmberg, the spokesperson for the current Swedish presidency of the COREPER group that prepares the ground for European Council votes among diplomats, said on Twitter. "Coreper will revert to the issue in due time."

Why is the vote being delayed? 

The deal had appeared to be secure late last year, when the various arms of the EU — the Commission, the Council and the European Parliament — agreed on a law they were confident could be passed

Since then, the European Parliament has voted in favor of the plans, and the next step on the path would have been a qualified majority approval from the ruling governments around the EU in the European Council. That would have formalized the plans at the EU level.

A qualified majority in a European Council vote requires both the support of at least 15 of 27 member states and of governments representing at least 65% of the EU population.

Other European countries like Italy, Poland and Bulgaria were known to oppose the proposal, and if Germany were added to this list — even if it had abstained in the vote planned for Tuesday — the 65% support hurdle could not be cleared. 

Why is the German vote now not assured? 

The smallest party in Germany's coalition government, the Free Democrats, have in recent weeks been calling for changes to the proposal. 

The pro-business party is hoping for an exemption for new cars that use synthetic fuels or "e-fuels," which are created using captured carbon monoxide or dioxide together with hydrogen obtained from sustainable electricity sources such as wind, solar or nuclear power. 

The fuels are then deemed carbon-neutral because creating them used up other carbon emissions that would otherwise have gone into the atmosphere. 

Close-up of a hand holding a fuel pump at a gas station; behind the pump you see the advertisement for it being synthetic diesel, not ordinary fuel
The FDP says the EU must first explain how it plans to offer exemptions for cars running on synthetic fuelsImage: Volker Herold/Funke Foto Services/IMAGO

The FDP argues that this would be a way to allow limited continued combustion engine production with considerably less environmental impact than if they were to use ordinary gasoline or diesel. A compromise deal reached last summer designed to placate the FDP had included a promised additional proposal on how cars and vans running on nominally climate-neutral fuels could still be registered in the EU after 2035.

The EU was not clear on when this proposal might emerge, but now Germany's transport minister, Volker Wissing, is arguing it should be agreed before the broader plan is approved. 

"Germany is within its rights to expect such a proposal to be put forward when such a proposal is promised," Wissing said early on Friday. 

Meanwhile, coalition partners the Greens argue that Germany should stick to the deal it provisionally agreed to late last year. 

Unless the government could reach an internal consensus, it would have been forced to abstain in Tuesday's vote. 

According to German media reports from shortly before the delay, Berlin had been hoping the vote would go ahead, with plans for intensive discussions at a Cabinet meeting this weekend that would have brought all the major players from the three ruling parties together.

Lithium: High in demand, bad for the environment

msh/nm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A Tesla Model 3 parked at a charging station with a fast-charging cable plugged in.

Electric cars reach peak EU market share in 2022

Electric cars reach peak EU market share in 2022

Battery electric vehicles have climbed to a record share of new car sales in the EU, albeit still a modest 12.1%. In the last quarter, alternatively powered vehicles outsold petrol and diesel for the first time.
BusinessFebruary 2, 2023
Electric cars being recharged

Are we seeing a breakthrough for electric cars in the EU?

Are we seeing a breakthrough for electric cars in the EU?

It looks like the EU is witnessing a big victory for e-mobility as member countries have agreed in principle that new cars can no longer have combustion engines after 2035. But there are a number of risks involved.
BusinessJune 30, 2022
An nighttime view of the massive iron ore mine in Kiruna, Sweden. Archive image.

Sweden discovers Europe's largest known rare earths deposit

Sweden discovers Europe's largest known rare earths deposit

Sweden's state mining company said it found vast amounts of rare earth minerals in a town in northern Sweden, which has the world's largest underground iron ore mine. Rare earths are used for manufacturing electric cars.
ClimateJanuary 12, 2023
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters inspect a damaged house after Russian shelling hit in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Putin can't wage war with impunity, says US

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Researchers inserted a camera into the chamber, bringing sights not seen for thousands of years.

Hidden corridor discovered in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Hidden corridor discovered in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

History6 hours ago01:28 min
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese national flags flutter in front of the Great Hall of the People

Chinese parliament set to centralize CCP power

Chinese parliament set to centralize CCP power

Politics1 hour ago
More from Asia

Germany

F-35 fighter jets

Revamp of Germany’s armed forces stalls

Revamp of Germany’s armed forces stalls

Politics21 hours ago01:37 min
More from Germany

Europe

Rainfall is sharply down across Europe, after the continent's worst summer drought in 500 years.

Winter drought follows dry summer in Europe

Winter drought follows dry summer in Europe

Nature and Environment6 hours ago02:04 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A group of Syrian women wrapped in blankets gather in a circle in an emergency shelter after a deadly earthquake

Syria earthquakes make life worse for women

Syria earthquakes make life worse for women

Human RightsMarch 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

United States President Joe Biden, right, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, left, conduct a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, February 7, 2022

German chancellor goes to US feeling confident

German chancellor goes to US feeling confident

Politics22 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage