Electric cars reach peak EU market share in 2022

Battery electric vehicles have climbed to a record share of new car sales in the EU, albeit still a modest 12.1%. In the last quarter, alternatively-powered vehicles outsold petrol and diesel for the first time.
That compares to a share of 9.1% in 2021 and of just 1.9% as recently as 2019.
"The auto industry is moving fast," ACEA president and Renault chief executive Luca de Meo said on Wednesday.
Last year's increase was fueled in particular by an above-average surge in purchasing figures in Germany, where 198,263 units were sold. Sales accelerated in Germany towards the end of the year as government subsidies on purchases were scheduled to expire by 2023.
Hybrid electric vehicles accounted for 22.6% of sales, and the more modern and greener plug-in hybrids for 9.4%.
The plug-in hybrid increase was again well above average in the comparatively wealthy German market.
Petrol cars accounted for 36.4% of cars sold, the largest category by far, and the dip in diesel sales continued with its share hitting 16.4%.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, for the first time ever, the collective sales of alternatively-powered vehicles eclipsed petrol and diesel's combined tally.
Meanwhile, natural gas-powered cars remained a negligible and shrinking part of the market, dropping to 0.2% amid falling popularity in the one European market where they had gained some traction, Italy.
ACEA calls for more charging infrastructure plans
Hurdles still remain when buying electric vehicles, most notably the price tag and the charging question.