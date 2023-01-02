  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Coronavirus
A Tesla Model 3 at a charging station in Leria, Norway
Tesla sold more cars in Norway than any other brand for a second consecutive yearImage: Kim Matthai Lelan/Gonzales Photo/picture alliance
Cars and TransportationNorway

Norway: Electric car sales soar, setting new record

12 minutes ago

Electric cars made up almost 80% of the cars sold last year in Norway, following a series of incentives offered by the government. US automaker Tesla sold more cars than any other brand for a second consecutive year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lejn

Norwegians bought the highest numbers of electric cars ever in 2022, data released on Monday show.

Four of out every fifth car registered last year was an electric car, according to data released by the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV).

In actual figures, 138, 265 electric cars were sold last year, representing 79.3% of total passenger car sales. Norway beat its own record of 2021, when 65% of the cars sold were electric ones.

American automaker Tesla, with a 12.2% share of the electric vehicles market, topped the list of cars sold.

By comparison, electric vehicles made up only 8.6% of new car registrations in the EU during the first nine months of 2022, data shows.

Exemption from taxes boost sales in 2022

Norway has alsoled the way in switching over to electric cars by offering people several incentives.

Most importantly, people were exempt from paying taxes on their electric cars last year, but that changed this year.

From January 1, those who buy more expensive electric cars will have to pay VAT or value added tax on their cars.

While tax exemptions helped cut emissions, they cost the government around $4 billion (3.7 billion) in revenue losses in 2022, the Finance Ministry said.

Those with electric cars also paid lower toll and public parking fees.

Norway, a country of 5.5 million people, aims at having all cars sold by 2025 be zero-emission cars, which means cars can either be electric or hydrogen-powered. 

The Scandanavian country, with a center-left coalition government in power, is also one of the larget producers and exporters of oil.

rm/jcg (AFP, Reuters) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Several people line up to pay their respects to Pope Benedict at St. Peter's Basilica

Thousands pay tribute to late Pope Benedict at the Vatican

Religion12 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A French soldier watching over the Menaka camp for the new Task Force Takuba, a multinational military mission in sub-Saharan Africa's troubled Sahel region, at the Menaka base

How will EU approach Mali's security in 2023?

How will EU approach Mali's security in 2023?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Hanukkah celebrations at the Judah Hyam synagogue, New Delhi

New Delhi's tiny Jewish community keeps customs alive

New Delhi's tiny Jewish community keeps customs alive

Religion9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A Burning bus on Sonnenallee in Beriln

What's behind NYE attacks on German police, firefighters?

What's behind NYE attacks on German police, firefighters?

Society4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Migrants in front of a mural by artist Braga Last1 in Calais, France in November 2022

EU refugee strait could worsen in 2023 without policy change

EU refugee strait could worsen in 2023 without policy change

Politics12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

The Syrian activist Joumana Seif speaks at a conference in Geneva in 2017

Joumana Seif: My dream is 'to help build a democratic Syria'

Joumana Seif: My dream is 'to help build a democratic Syria'

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A couple on a luxury vacation at a beachfront hotel resort

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

Nature and Environment13 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Brasilien Pele wurde im Stadion von Sao Paulo aufgebahrt/Fans warten

Brazil bids farewell to Pele with 24-hour wake

Brazil bids farewell to Pele with 24-hour wake

Sports8 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage